From the brightly colored cotton-candy and deep-fried foods to the hoots and hollers from the cowboys and cowgirls at the main corral, it’s finally fair and rodeo season here in Colorado. As a quintessential summer memory and long-standing tradition for many, we’ve rounded up the top five fairs and rodeos that need to check out this summer. So grab your Stetsons and cowboy hats, and let’s get saddled up for some summer fun.

Cattlemen’s Days

When: July 5 – 14

Where: Gunnison Rodeo Grounds, 275 S Spruce St, Gunnison

Cost: $20 for adults, $5 for kids 12 & under with purchase of an adult ticket

The Lowdown: Known as the “Granddaddy of Colorado Rodeos,” Cattlemen’s Days in Gunnison is celebrating its 119th year this summer. Catch everything from bull riding to barrel racing as the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association, PRCA, and its spectators gather in the grandstands for another year of a hootenanny.

For more information check out the Cattlemen’s Days website.

Pikes Peaks or Bust Rodeo

When: July 10 – 13

Where: Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camps Rd #3 Colorado Springs

Cost: Ticket prices depends on seats and age. Check out their ticket website to find more information on ticket prices.

The Lowdown: Colorado Spring has been showcasing the best of rodeo talent at Pikes Peak or Bust since 1937. As an invitational championship rodeo, you’ll enjoy edge-of-your-seat entertainment by watching some of the best of the business competing in events from steer wrestling to team roping and more.

For more information check out Pikes Peak or Bust’s website.

Cheyenne Frontier Days

When: July 19 to 28

Where: Frontier Park, 1210 W 8th Ave, Cheyenne, WY

Cost: Ticket prices vary in price for each type of event (concerts, rodeo, & fair). Please check out Cheyenne Frontier Days ticket website for more information.

The Lowdown: Only a two-hour drive north of Denver will land you in the heart of America’s largest outdoor rodeo and western celebration. Cheyenne Frontier Days is a 10-day event packed full of PRCA rodeo action, premier music acts — such as Post Malone & Lady Antebellum — and fair fun. Don’t miss out checking out the “Daddy of ‘Em All” this year for the 124th run of Cheyenne Frontier Days.

For more information check out Cheyenne Frontier Days’ website.

Denver County Fair

When: July 19 – 21

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: General Admission – $10 for ages 12 and over, $5 for ages 3 to 11. Carnival rides pass is $33. DCF Beer Fest is $25.

The Lowdown: If you want all the fair food, fun and furry animals, but don’t want to travel too far from home, look no further than the Denver County Fair. Back for its ninth year, the Denver County Fair is an urban fair held at the National Western Complex that brings whimsical fun of the fair mixed with a flavor of Denver. Don’t miss out on events like Goat Yoga or DCF beer fest this summer.

For more information check out Denver Country Fairs’ website.

Colorado State Fair

When: August 23 – September 2

Where: Colorado State Fairgrounds, 1001 Beulah Ave, Pueblo

Cost: General Admission – $12 for ages 13 or older, $6 for ages 5 to 12, free for ages 4 and under. Tickets for specific events tickets and attractions are available of Colorado State Fair’s website.

The Lowdown: A Colorado tradition since 1869, the Colorado State Fair brings the best of the state to the famous Pueblo fairgrounds for end-of-the-summer fun for all. With everything from a petting zoo, art displays, a monster truck rally, horse shows, and live music there is something for everyone at the state fair.

For more information check out Colorado State Fair’s website.