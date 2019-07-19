It’s almost that time of the year. Denver Fashion Week is returning for its fall edition on November 9-17. With each season comes more fashion, more designers and more models — both veterans to DFW and those new to the scene. Whether you’ve never walked a runway show before or you simply want to polish your walk, this is the workshop for you.

Before the official DFW model casting call on September 8, Julie Gallahue of Goldie Mae Productions is hosting a two-hour workshop that will teach you fundamentals of walking the runway. Attendees will learn posture, arm placement, hand positions, step and stride, turns and pivots, poses and backstage etiquette. If you’ve ever wanted to learn the proper runway walk, now’s your chance. The workshop is designed to help models succeed in the upcoming casting on September 8 and to hopefully get chosen to walk in the DFW fall ’19 runway shows.

The model workshop is on August 4 from 1 – 3 p.m. at the Civic Center McNichols Building. The workshop is open to ages 13 years and older. Models should come in body-hugging clothes (skinny jeans, leggings, tanks), heels for women and dress shoes for men. Space is limited so buy your ticket today.

This program is supported by Denver Arts & Venues Cultural Partner Program

Denver Fashion Week Fall ’19 is November 9-17.