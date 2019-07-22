Denver has some artsy events lined up this week. Start it off by watching a tragic love story during the Royal Opera House: Romeo and Juliet and end it by getting cultured while seeing Matangi/Maya/M.I.A. Wherever the week takes you, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, July 22

Royal Opera House: Romeo and Juliet

When: July 22 – 23

Where: Landmark’s Chez Artiste Theatre, 2800 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Landmark’s Chez Artiste Theatre presents a screening of the Royal Opera House: Romeo and Juliet. The recording of the ballet features the classic Shakespearean tragic romance of the young star-crossed lovers whose story ends in death. You can watch amazing choreography in the Kenneth MacMillan rendition of the ballet.

The Story Behind the Exhibit: Written on the Land

When: July 22, 1 – 2 p.m.

Where: History Colorado, 1200 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: History Colorado hosts The Story Behind the Exhibit: Written on the Land. The event features a chance to get a behind the scenes look at the process of building the Written on the Land exhibit. You can learn about the decision made, the artifacts that were placed and take a tour around the gallery.

Power Vinyasa

When: July 22, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, Colfax Ave. and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: End your Monday off on the right foot with Power Vinyasa. The event features one-hour yoga flow led by an instructor from The River Yoga on the Great Lawn. All levels are welcome to participate. Make sure to bring a mat to practice on and water to keep hydrated with.

The Art Can

When: July 22 – August 10, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Ramble Hotel, 1280 25th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Ramble Hotel presents The Art Can. The event features a pop-up gallery across the street in the parking lot of Cart Driver that will showcase works from local artists. The pop-up starts with art from local photographer Jack Ludlam. Ludlam documents the proletariat (or working-class) and the equipment they use in his images.

Tuesday, July 23

Russian Masters

When: July 23, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Colorado Chautauqua, 900 Baseline Rd., Boulder

Cost: $18 – $48 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Colorado Chautauqua hosts Russian Masters. The event features a performance from orchestra musicians as part of the Colorado Music Festival. You can hear Chamber players perform Shostakovich’s Piano Trio No. 1 in C Minor and Tchaikovsky’s Piano Trio in A Minor throughout the night.

Succulent Bracelet and Headband Workshop

When: July 23, 6 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: $60 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Botanic Gardens presents a Succulent Bracelet and Headband Workshop. The event features a class where you can learn how to make a bracelet and a headband all from fresh plants from floral designer Cindy Anderson. The ticket price includes all of the materials needed to participate in the workshop.

A Very Special Invisible Circus

When: July 23, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Denver Rock Drill, 1717 E 39th Ave., Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Rock Drill hosts A Very Special Invisible Circus. The event features an evening of high flying acts from the Rainbow Militia’s circus performers, brews from Ratio Beerworks and more. You can even have a sneak peek tour of the Denver Rock Drill and help raise funds for upcoming programs.

Freestyle Studio Sessions

When: July 23, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Landt Creative Space, 1528 Teller St., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Landt Creative Space presents a Freestyle Studio Session. The event features a night to have access to use the studio to work on any artistic project that you might need help with, need some creative inspiration or just need a place to work on it. You will need to bring your own supplies and materials to use on your project or you can purchase materials from Landt for a fee.

Wednesday, July 24

14th Street Public Art Tour

When: July 24, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: All Together Now Sculpture, corner of Curtis St. & 14th St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Denver Public Art presents a 14th Street Public Art Tour. The event features a tour around 14th Street and the Denver Theater District pointing out all of the amazing art installations. The tour will be guided by Public Art administrator, Brendan Picker and will stop by works such as one of Denver’s oldest murals, a public art collection by the artist team of Walczak and Heiss and it all starts at the All Together Now Sculpture.

A Film For All Seasons

When: July 24, 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Where: Landmark’s Esquire Theatre‎, 590 Downing St., Denver

Cost: $8.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Landmark’s Esquire Theatre‎ hosts A Film For All Seasons. The event features a screen of The Graduate. The film follows the story of Ben Braddock as he struggles to deal with his uncertain future after graduating from college and falling in love with his father’s business partner’s daughter.

Midsummer Market

When: July 24, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Improper City, 3201 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Improper City presents a Midsummer Market. The event features a gathering of local vendors for a special marketplace. You can shop from local brands such as Raquel Paiz Jewelry, Wrightwood Candle Company and The Gem and I while sipping on a drink from Improper.

America Meditates

When: July 24, 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: City Park East Meadow, 2001 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free – $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your zen on during America Meditates. The event features a mass meditation with yoga, live music, art and more. You can munch on food from food trucks and dance while you take part in the mental health and wellness summit.

Thursday, July 25

Stencil Art Painting Class

When: July 25, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $28 – $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space presents a Stencil Art Painting Class. The event features a guided class where you can create a Bowie art piece with stencils, airbrushes and learn techniques used by popular street artists. The ticket price will include all of the materials needed to participate in the class.

Viscerality

When: July 25, 7 – 8:15 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science ‎hosts Viscerality. The event features an immersive experience with performances from artist Synthestruct aka Ginger Leigh. The performance uses audio and generative visuals controlled by sensor-enabled gloves within the dome. Synthestruct will create imaginary and real worlds from data and sensors.

Ms. Butterfly

When: July 25, 7:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver

Cost: $20 – $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Newman Center for the Performing Arts presents Ms. Butterfly. The event features a musical adaptation of Puccini’s Madame Butterfly – a story of an American heiress who is betrayed by a Chinese naval captain to later share the same fate as the original Madame Butterfly.

Sunset Paddle

When: July 25, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Sloan Lake, Sheridan Blvd. and W. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 to rent equipment

The Lowdown: Unwind from your stresses at a sunset paddle session on Sloan Lake. You can watch the sun go down with a view of the mountains or the Denver skyline on the scenic lake. If you are not a member of the Denver Paddle Club, you can rent equipment to use. Reservations are required, make yours by calling 303.472.3355.

Friday, July 26

Underground Music Showcase 2019

When: July 26 – 28

Where: Underground Music Showcase, S. Broadway between 5th St. and Alameda Ave., Denver

Cost: $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Rock out to the some the best musicians all weekend long at the Underground Music Showcase 2019. The event features performances from groups and musicians including Motion Trap, Oxeye Daisy, Ray Reed and The Velveteers. The showcase spans all throughout South Broadway so make sure to hit as many locations as possible to get a full experience.

Untitled Final Fridays

When: July 26, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free with $10 general admission here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum hosts the first Untitled Final Friday of 2019. The Untitled series is a monthly program with changing performances, art-making, tours and more curated by local artists. This Friday, you can take part in an augmented reality (AR) interactive game inspired by The Light Show with artist Michael Sperandeo that has the theme of “Cyber Future”.

The Green Room

When: July 26 – 27

Where: 3 Kings Tavern, 60 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free with purchase of Underground Music Showcase Ticket here

The Lowdown: 303 Magazine is partnering with Molly’s Spirits and UMS to host The Green Room. The event is part of The Underground — a special series that runs through UMS with different underground events. You can enter into a password-protected immersive bar space and party out on a dance floor with a jungle vibe. Sign up here.

Star Wars, Marvel, DC Comics & Disney Art Event

When: July 26 – 28

Where: Incredible Art Gallery, 1020 15th St. Ste 1V, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Incredible Art Gallery presents a Star Wars, Marvel, DC Comics & Disney Art Event. The event features works from artist Christopher Clark Art – the number one selling Lucasfilm’s artist. You can explore different pieces, purchase art and meet Clark Art to have your art personalized and signed.

Space-Case Comedy

When: July 26, 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $7 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space hosts Space-Case Comedy. The event features a night of hilarious sets from comedians Andres Becerril, Benjamin Duncan, Brandy Bryant, Noe Noel, T.J. Webb and Michael Seyedian. You can laugh all night long to jokes and snag some great art door prizes throughout the show.

Indigenous Pop X Denver

When: July 26 – 28

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $30 – $225 get tickets here

The Lowdown: McNichols Building teams up with Denver American Indian Commission and Native Realities to present Indigenous X Denver. The event features a gathering of indigenous artists and creators showcasing music, art, fashion, comics and more. You can explore the convention and celebrate indigenous culture.

Summer Sidewalk Sale

When: July 26 – 28

Where: Highlands Square, W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Highlands Square hosts a Summer Sidewalk Sale. The event features a chance to shop from multiple participating boutiques and shops such as Mondo Vino, Starlet, Strut Boutique and RusticThread. Each location will offer a different deal for some sweet savings.

Saturday, July 27

Colorado Dragon Boat Festival

When: July 27 – 28

Where: Colorado Dragon Boat Festival, 25th Ave. and Sheridan Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Colorado Dragon Boat Festival returns to Denver. The festival features a tea ceremony, traditional dance performances, a vendor village and more. You can participate in a spicy Vietnamese noodle eating contest, dig into other Japanese cuisines and, of course, watch dragon boat races on Sloan’s Lake.

Harvey Park Summer Festival

When: July 27, 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: Harvey Park, W. Evans Ave. and S. Patton Ct., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Harvey Park Community Organization‎ hosts the Harvey Park Summer Festival. The event features a party to embrace the summer sun with food trucks, live music from a local band and fireworks over the Riviera Lake at the end of the night. The event aims to keep waste to a minimum so if you do bring water or a picnic make sure you use reusable and compostable items.

Bubble RUN

When: July 27, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Great Lawn Park, 101 N Yosemite St., Denver

Cost: $40 register here

The Lowdown: Witness your fitness and get embraced with bubbles during the Bubble RUN. You can lace up your sneakers and take part in a 5k race with bubbles surrounding you as you run or walk. At each marker, you will explore through foam bogs with colored and clear foam bubbles.

Fairmount Movie Night

When: July 27, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Fairmount Cemetery, 430 S. Quebec St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Explore a cemetery and watch a film during a Fairmount Movie Night. The event features a tour of the Fairmount Cemetery where you will learn about the history of the cemetery and the buildings around it followed by a movie screening. A donation is suggested in place of a ticket purchase. Donate here.

7th Annual Cheesman Park Artfest

When: July 27 – 28

Where: Cheesman Park, Franklin St. S. 8, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Explore a myriad of art from local artists during the 7th Annual Cheesman Park Art Fest. The event features an outdoor festival with live music, food from food trucks and a showcasing of amazing art.

Sunday, July 28

Flea Market

When: July 28, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: South Pearl Street, 1400 – 1500 blocks on South Pearl St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: South Pearl Farmers Market hosts a Flea Market. You can shop vintage and antique items while finding some delectable produce from local vendors. The market holds a wide variety of salvage and handcrafted goods that are one-of-a-kind.

Matangi/Maya/M.I.A.

When: July 28, 12:30 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Sloan’s Lake, 4255 Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $12 – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: GoodCinema teams up with Alamo Drafthouse to present a screening of Matangi/Maya/M.I.A. The documentary film features a look at the popular singer’s journey from starting as a refugee immigrant to rising to fame with outspoken themes in her songs. Following the screening, you can hear from local refugees and learn how you can get involved in the community.

Mark Your Calendar

One Painting at a Time: Derrick Velasquez

When: July 30, 1 – 2 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

Union Station Busckerfest

When: August 1 – 4

Where: Denver’s Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

First Friday Art Walk

When: August 2, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

Free Day at DAM

When: August 3, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free admission