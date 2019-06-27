Versace, Fendi, MSGM and a copious amount of other distinguished fashion designers revealed men’s shorts at their 2019 spring and summer runway shows. Bold colors, patterned prints and monochromatic looks all sewn with breathable fabric swept audiences and proved to be big trends this year. In addition to the traditional knee-length shorts designed for men, numerous collections showed the revitalization of the short short. Overall, designers verified that summer 2019 is a time for men’s shorts and guidelines to styling them disappeared. To showcase the styling of men’s shorts for summer, 303 Magazine had the honor to have Denver Bronco’s football player, philanthropist and style symbol, Kareem Jackson, demonstrate these staple looks.

Distressed Denim

The Lowdown: This look took cues from a formal approach, however, the look was updated by the addition of street style elements such as distressed denim shorts and clean sneakers. Perfect for a date night, events or simply getting drinks with friends — this look is a stylish way to mix and match styles. Pair a polished patterned blazer with a well-fitted neutral colored t-shirt and incorporate elements of casual wear with the shorts or shoes.

White on White

The Lowdown: Monochromatic style proved to be a fashion statement in 2018 and has thus far endured 2019 still in the spotlight. Saint Laurent, Louis Vuitton, Versace and Tibi unveiled one-color looks during runway shows and now the trend has trickled into popular boutiques and stores. White-on-white looks like this one prove to be clean, fresh, polished and perfect for summer. Accessories like the bold gold diamond necklace advanced the overall look and provided stylish elements. Although gold accessories were paired here, color play is also encouraged with one-color looks. To do this, add a pigmented cap or sneakers.

Tailored Streetwear

The Lowdown: Tailored wardrobes demonstrate sleek, supreme style and remain timeless. This red-hot Gucci street style ensemble Jackson donned directly related to these characteristics with lightweight fabric, a great fit and beautiful bold color. While perfect for street style paired with sneakers and a cap or hat, this deluxe collared shirt could also be worn to an event or date night when paired with clean jeans or pants, dressier shoes such as oxfords or laced up boots and a sport coat. Gold accented jewelry perfectly matched the ensemble as it correlated to the circled patterns in the fabric and white sneakers modernized the look and added a fresh approach.

Photography by Danielle Webster.

Model Kareem Jackson.

Styled by Cheyenne Dickerson.

Location provided by Postino Wine Cafe and Recess Beer Garden.

Clothing provided by Zara.