SeriesFest is well underway, and today, they’ve announced the red carpet for their marquee event, Stevie Wonder’s Red Rocks benefit performance in celebration of television and music. R&B singer and dancer, Usher, “Vampire Diaries” actress Nina Dobrev, “Scandal” actress Katie Lowes, Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell, “Spartacus” actor Peter Mensah, “Good Trouble” actress Zuri Adele, Shondaland’s Akua Murphy and Alison Eakle, model Ikara Lawrence and truTv “I’m Sorry” producer Joey Slamon will all be in attendance. In addition, SeriesFest CEO and CCO Randi Kleiner and Kaily Smith Westbrook will round out the celebrity-packed celebration.

The Red Rocks festivities will begin with a never-before-seen episode of IFC original series, “Sherman’s Showcase” and will be promptly followed by a performance by the legendary and inimitable Stevie Wonder.

The red carpet will begin at 5 p.m. and will conclude at 7 p.m., wherein the show and performance will commence.

SeriesFest kicked off on June 21 and ends the 26 with panels, workshops, television and short film screenings and more. You can find the full schedule here.