Grab a mini golf club and a cold cocktail to show off your putt skills on the new 18-hole mini golf course at Punch Bowl Social Stapleton. Part of the outdoor space has been transformed into the newly dubbed Putt Club and continues with Punch Bowl Social’s push to blend games and entertainment in their restaurant atmosphere. Like their other locations, there’s a vintage arcade, bowling alley and private karaoke to keep the fun going. However, Putt Club is special to Stapleton — as the former air control tower boast a 14,000-square-foot patio. To harken back to its airport days you’ll find aviation-themed obstacles sprinkled along the course like a fuselage tunnel.

If you’re feeling hungry their scratch kitchen has newly added items including The Knockoff Burger ($14.25) – which has cheese, a special “comeback” sauce, pickled onion, lettuce; the falafel burger ($13.50) – which has a falafel patty, hummus, tomato confit, Tzatziki sauce and pickled cabbage and shrimp tacos ($13.50) – with a salsa adobo sauce, cabbage-Fresno slaw, Queso Cotija and cilantro all on a soft flour tortilla.

Punch Bowl Social Stapleton also slings out cold cocktails and brews on tap with a bar inside and a bar located right outside on the patio. In fact, the course starts and ends at the outdoor bar and each course has a drink tray. So if you love yourself some mini golf, take an evening to grab a group of friends and compete to see who can swing it the best.

The price to play in the Putt Club is $10 for adults and $6 for children under 12. Punch Bowl Stapleton is located at 3120 Uinta St., Denver

All photography by Coy Jennings.