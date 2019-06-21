On Friday, June 21 the Asia Center on South Federal will be transformed into an open-air night market featuring 15 local vendors — including Ba Le Sandwich, Tony Pho, Hong Kong Barbecue and Pho 555. The event — launched by WalkDenver, an organization founded in hopes of creating safe spaces for people to walk and enjoy the city — is designed to replicate the spirited street food scene that can be found in any major Asian city. From 5 – 10 p.m. attendees can enjoy a wide variety of food and beverage, a pho eating contest, live music from Los Mocochetes — a local, eight-piece Chicano funk band — Aztec and dragon dancers, face painting and a bouncy castle. Both food and other goods will be available.

A major impetus for the event is to test out designs for more permanent beautification in the future — including wider sidewalks, pedestrian lighting and landscaping. It will also be an opportunity for diners who have up to this point overlooked Little Saigon to experience the area’s wide-ranging offerings.

South Federal is one of the best places in the city to enjoy food from across all of Asia, particularly the plethora of pho restaurants that seem to almost completely populate many of the blocks. However, this will be one of the first times that the groups have come together to bring their varied and fantastic style to one place. With any luck, it will not be the last.

The Asia Center is located at 1098 South Federal Blvd. The event will take place from 5 – 10 p.m.

All photography by Alden Bonecutter.