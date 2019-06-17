What is better than seeing the sunrise with a multitude of brightly colored hot air balloons? On the morning of June 21, the Town of Frederick will fill the air with hot air balloons as part of the Frederick in Flight Hot Air Balloon Festival. The three-day celebration features balloon lift offs every morning between 5:30 and 6 a.m. (weather dependent).

If you wake up before the lift-off on Friday you can grab breakfast from Snowball Shack, Teal Taco and ShortD’s and watch as the balloons rise into the air. On Saturday, The Waffle Lab, Teal Taco and ShortD’s are dishing breakfast bites to keep you satisfied. You can also participate in the fun by taking a free tethered balloon ride from sponsor RE/MAX Momentum.

At the end of the day on Saturday, you can get wild at The Glow Party at Centennial Park with live music from Boogie Machine, beer flowing and live entertainment from Salida Circus performers. Aerialists and stilt walkers will impress you, while the hot air balloons do something called candle sticking — or blowing pulses of fire out of the baskets without attaching the balloons, like giant candlesticks. You can even shop from vendors while you party.

The weekend will end bright and early on Sunday, June 23 with breakfast bites available from ShortD’s, Margarita Mexican and Snowball Shack as you watch skydivers perform crazy stunts. You can see one final hot air balloon lift off to complete the wondrous festival.

Admission is free and open to the public. Check here for more information.

