Denver has some creative events lined up to attend this week. Start it off by celebrating the world of television with SeriesFest and end it by jamming out at a Sunday Showdown. Whatever you end up doing, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.
Monday, June 24
SeriesFest
When: June 24 – 26
Where: Multiple Locations, check here
Cost: Varying Prices check here
The Lowdown: SeriesFest returns to Denver. The event features a television festival that celebrates all things TV with panels, workshops, competitions and more. You can have the chance to watch live readings of television shows, see screenings of original programming and even meet some amazing actors.
The Try Guys
When: June 24, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Paramount Denver, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver
Cost: $30 – $84 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Paramount Denver hosts The Try Guys: Legends of the Internet. The event features a chance to hear from the hit YouTube group The Try Guys live during their first ever national tour. You can laugh all night long to stories of wild experience, comedy sketches and more throughout the night.
Lecture: Denver Mountain Parks at 100
When: June 24, 1 – 2 p.m.
Where: History Colorado, 1200 Broadway, Denver
Cost: $5 get tickets here
The Lowdown: History Colorado presents Lecture: Denver Mountain Parks at 100. The event features a lecture about how the system was created before the National Park Service and other fun facts. You can learn from Denver’s Parks & Recreation director of natural resources Bob Finch about Denver’s Mountain Park system.
Power Vinyasa Yoga
When: June 24, 6 – 7 p.m.
Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, Colfax Ave. and Bannock St., Denver
Cost: Free and open to the public
The Lowdown: End your Monday off on the right foot with Power Vinyasa Yoga. The event features one-hour yoga flow guided by an instructor from The River Yoga on the Great Lawn. All levels are welcome to participate. Make sure to bring a mat to practice on and water to keep hydrated with.
Freestyle Studio Session
When: June 24, 4 – 9 p.m.
Where: Landt Creative Space, 1528 Teller St., Denver
Cost: $25 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Landt Creative Space hosts a Freestyle Studio Session. The event features an evening to have access to use the studio to work on any artistic project you might need help with, need some creative inspiration or just need more space to work on it. Make sure to bring your own supplies and materials to use on your project.
Digital Shorts Series Competition
When: June 24 – 25
Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
Cost: $15 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Sie FilmCenter presents the Digital Shorts Series Competition. The event features screenings of 18 new and innovative short films as part of the SeriesFest. You can watch a lineup of shorts including Street Flame – created by Katherine Propper, Whale – created by Marco North and Betise – created by Grant Mellon.
Tuesday, June 25
Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation
When: June 25, 7 – 10 p.m.
Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver
Cost: $15 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science presents Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation. The event features a 3D screening of the documentary film that dives deeper into the fiery depths of volcanoes across the globe. Following the screening, you can participate in a discussion about how volcanoes have impacted Colorado’s landscape with the director of science at The Nature Conservancy in Colorado, John Sanderson.
Dead Snow
When: June 25, 9 – 11 p.m.
Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver, 4255 W. Colfax Ave., Denver
Cost: $8 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Alamo Drafthouse Denver hosts a screening of Dead Snow. The film features a horrifying tale of eight medical students who travel to Norway for a ski trip only to find themselves facing off with a group of zombie Nazi soldiers hidden within the desolate mountains.
Monet Tickets on Sale Celebration
When: June 25, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum presents a Monet Tickets on Sale Celebration. The event features the opening sale of tickets to the Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature exhibition. The museum will have a myriad of activities to participate in such as en plein air pastel drawing, a Monet-inspired pop-up garden to explore and paper flower making.
Wednesday, June 26
Bike to Work Day
When: June 26, 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.
Where: Multiple locations, Denver check here
Cost: Free and open to the public
The Lowdown: Take a day away from your care and grab your helmet for Bike to Work Day. Way to Go has set up breakfast stations, water stations to keep you hydrated and bike parties to celebrate. The day raises awareness for sustainability, healthy living and taking a day to enjoy the city’s sites on a bike.
Ratio Comedy Night
When: June 26, 8 – 10 p.m.
Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks presents Ratio Comedy Night. The event features an evening to showcase some amazing local stand-up comedians such as Mike Stanley, Andrew Shankland, John Rumery and Gary Doyle. You can laugh all night long to sets from the comedians and commentary from hosts Cory Helie and Matt Cobos.
Mutiny Poetry Series
When: June 26, 7 – 9 p.m.
Where: Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 S. Broadway, Denver
Cost: $5 suggested donation
The Lowdown: Mutiny Information Cafe teams up with Meow Wolf Denver and Suspect Press to host the Mutiny Poetry Series. The event features a night of poetry with performances from poets such as Emily Eyrie, Jeanette Powers and Briana Grace Hammerstrom.
Great Directors Series
When: June 26, 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.
Where: Landmark’s Mayan Theatre, 110 Broadway, Denver
Cost: $8.50 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Landmark’s Mayan Theatre presents the Great Directors Series. The event features a series of screenings of films from notarized directors. This Wednesday you can see a screening of There Will Be Blood – directed by Paul Thomas Anderson.
Flower Crown and Bloom Ring Workshop
When: June 26, 3 – 5 p.m.
Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver
Cost: $50 – $55 register here
The Lowdown: Denver Botanic Gardens hosts a Flower Crown and Bloom Ring Workshop. The event features a class guided by Lisa Weddel and Laura Tonner, co-owners of DIY – Designs Inspired by You. You can learn how to create a fresh flower crown and a bloom ring. All materials needed to participate in the workshop are included in the ticket price.
Thursday, June 27
The Denver Pancakes & Booze Art Show
When: June 27, 7 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Where: Temple Denver, 1136 Broadway, Denver
Cost: $15 tickets available here
The Lowdown: Take an evening to indulge in all-you-can-eat pancakes and tons of amazing art during The Denver Pancakes & Booze Art Show. The event features a showcasing of more than 100 local artists presenting their artwork, live body painting, live music and more for the tenth year in a row.
Andrew Schulz
When: June 27, 8 – 9:30 p.m.
Where: Comedy Works, 1226 15th St., Denver
Cost: $26 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Comedy Works presents Adam Schulz. The event features a chance to hear from stand-up comedian Adam Schulz who has starred on shows such as HBO’s Crashing, MTV’s Uncommon Sense and as the co-host of the podcast The Brilliant Idiots.
Science Riot
When: June 27, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.
Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver
Cost: $15 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science hosts Science Riot. The event features a hilarious night to listen to sets from local scientists performing stand-up comedy. You can laugh at jokes about their jobs, sip on libations and even learn a bit of science along the way.
Stencil Art Painting Class
When: June 27, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver
Cost: $28 – $50 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space presents a Stencil Art Painting Class. The event features a guided class where you can create a Bowie masterpiece with stencils, airbrushes and learn techniques used by popular street artists. The ticket price will include all of the materials needed to participate in the class.
Colorcon Pre-Party
When: June 27, 6 – 9 p.m.
Where: Mirus Gallery Denver, 1144 Broadway, Denver
Cost: Free register here
The Lowdown: Mirus Gallery Denver partners with Temple Night Club to host a Colorcon Pre-Party. The event features an artist meet and greet with a chance to meet participating Colorcon artists such as Chad Bolsinger, NoMe, Electric Elaine and Kendall Kippley.
READ: There’s a One-Day Mural Festival Happening in an Alley Off Broadway in June
Women’s Empowerment Tour
When: June 27, 7 – 10 p.m.
Where: Arc’teryx Denver, 250 Columbine St. Ste 110, Denver
Cost: $20 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Arc’teryx Denver presents a Women’s Empowerment Tour. The event features a gathering of local female speakers and ambassadors that will speak about improving your confidence in adventure and letting go of the fear you have in life to fully create your dreams.
Friday, June 28
Colorcon 2019
When: June 28, 6 – 9 p.m.
Where: Colorcon, 1112 Broadway, Denver
Cost: Free register here
The Lowdown: The Golden Triangle Creative District presents Colorcon. The event features a gathering of artists with live painting, live music and more. You can watch as the alleyways of Broadway are transformed into a colorful array of creativity.
Untitled Final Friday at DAM
When: June 28, 6 – 10 p.m.
Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver
Cost: Free with $10 general admission here
The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum hosts Untitled Final Friday. The Untitled series is a monthly program with changing performances, art making, tours and more curated by local artists. This Friday the theme of the night is Light Wait inspired by The Light Show exhibition. You can create DIY LED light boxes, watch sound performances and see a new installation by artist Tobias Fike.
READ: Denver Artists to Watch in 2019
Opening Reception
When: June 28, 6 – 8 p.m.
Where: David B. Smith Gallery, 1543 Wazee St. Ste A, Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: David B. Smith Gallery presents an Opening Reception for artist Leon Benn’s solo exhibition Lion in the Kitchen. The exhibition uses textures and layers of patterns and colors to create narratives that dive deeper into domestic life as it balances with the universal experience.
Final Friday
When: June 28, 7 – 10 p.m.
Where: 3100 Blake St., Denver
Cost: $5 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Party all night long to great music at Final Friday. The event features a block party that sits right in the RiNo Arts District with live music from artists such as Britney Jane, J.E.U.S and Don Verse. You can jam out all night long to poppin’ beats, sip on libations and raise funds for Water For People and Dream Culture.
B-Side Music
When: June 28, 5 – 10 p.m.
Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver
Cost: $5 at entry
The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver presents B-Side Music. The event features a night to listen to some new and innovative local musicians with performances from Steele Douglas – a Denver-based singer-songwriter and guitarist who meshes electronic vibes with classical music and Tyto Alba – a group made of four individuals who have a folky flair. You can listen to fresh beats and relax in the warm summer air.
Space-Case Comedy
When: June 28, 8 – 11 p.m.
Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver
Cost: $7 – $15 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space hosts Space-Case Comedy. The event features a night of hilarious sets from comedians Caitie Hannan, Cory Stevens, Allison Rose, George Delgado and Harrison Garcia. You can laugh all night long to jokes and snag some great art door prizes throughout the show.
Saturday, June 29
Expertly Paired
When: June 29, 7 – 11 p.m.
Where: Leon, 1112 E. 17th Ave., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Leon presents the open of the solo exhibition Expertly Paired. The exhibition features works from Argentinian artist Ramiro Smith Estrada. Estrada creates portraits that reconstruct traditional tropes of beauty with the use of floral patterns within his figures, stripping them of facial features and pushing depth into unexpected surfaces.
The Grawlix Return!
When: June 29, 10 – 11:30 p.m.
Where: The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo St., Denver
Cost: $12 get tickets here
The Lowdown: The Bug Theatre presents The Grawlix Return! The event features a night of comedy with the comedic group The Grawlix made up of Ben, Adam and Andrew. You can also hear some hilarious sets from comedians Miriam Moreno, Debra DiGiovanni and Sam Tallent.
Discover the Fascinating World of Beetles
When: June 29, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver
Cost: $22 tickets available here
The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science partners with Atlas Obscura Society Denver to host Discover the Fascinating World of Beetles. The event features a look at one of the best beetle collections with rare specimens, a giant dung beetle and more. Dr. Frank Krell will speak about the collection of creepy crawlies and give more insight into all that the museum does.
Yoga in the Park
When: June 29, 9 – 10 a.m.
Where: Washington Park, 1000 S. Downing St., Denver
Cost: Free RSVP here
The Lowdown: Denver Sisterhood presents Yoga in the Park. The event features a free yoga session in Washington Park guided by a yoga instructor. You can participate in a vinyasa yoga flow with other like-minded women and delight in a juice bar. Make sure to bring a mat to practice on and water to stay hydrated.
Westword Music Showcase
When: June 29, 12 – 10 p.m.
Where: Golden Triangle District, 1100 Acoma St., Denver
Cost: $52.25 – $90 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Listen to some sick beats at the Westword Music Showcase. You can see live performances from JAUZ, The Knocks, CHVRCHES and more. The showcase is a one-day-only event so make sure to grab your tickets fast to rock out throughout the day.
Sunday, June 30
Flea Market
When: June 30, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Where: South Pearl Street, 1400 – 1500 blocks on South Pearl St., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: South Pearl Farmers Market hosts a Flea Market. You can shop vintage and antique finds while finding some fresh delectable produce. The market holds a wide variety of salvage and handcrafted items that are one-of-a-kind.
Fiber Painting
When: June 30, 1 – 2:30 p.m.
Where: ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Dr., Denver
Cost: $35 get tickets here
The Lowdown: ReCreative Denver presents Fiber Painting. The event features a workshop with local artist Emma Balder that covers the basics of fiber painting – a special technique of using textile waste in painting. The ticket price includes all the materials needed to participate in the class.
Workplace Fantasies Premiere
When: June 30, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
Cost: Free register here
The Lowdown: Film Jam Denver teams up with Sie FilmCenter to host the Workplace Fantasies Premiere. The event features a screening of the comedic film, which was created and directed by Fawn De Santis.
Sunday Showdown
When: June 30, 5 – 8 p.m.
Where: Seventh Circle Music Collective, 2935 W. 7th Ave., Denver
Cost: $5 suggested donation at entry
The Lowdown: Seventh Circle Music Collective presents a Sunday Showdown. The event features a competition between 11 different bands that have only 10 minutes each to perform their sets. You can listen to sets from groups including Lungburn, MINDZ EYE and Moral Law throughout the jam.
Mark Your Calendar
Deconstructing The Beetles Abbey Road
When: July 1, 7 – 8:30 p.m.
Where: Landmark’s Chez Artiste Theatre, 2800 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver
Cost: $15 tickets available here
Independence Eve at Civic Center Park
When: July 3, 4 – 10 p.m.
Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, Colfax Ave. and Bannock St., Denver
Cost: Free admission
Fourth of July Fireworks at Elitch
When: July 4, 10 – 10:30 p.m.
Where: Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Cir., Denver
Cost: Free with general admission $29.99 – $39.99 here
First Friday Art Walk
When: July 5, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.
Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver
Cost: Free and open to the public
Cherry Creek Arts Festival
When: July 5 – 7
Where: Cherry Creek North, 2401 E. 2nd Ave. Ste 150, Denver
Cost: Free admission
