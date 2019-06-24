Denver has some creative events lined up to attend this week. Start it off by celebrating the world of television with SeriesFest and end it by jamming out at a Sunday Showdown. Whatever you end up doing, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, June 24

SeriesFest

When: June 24 – 26

Where: Multiple Locations, check here

Cost: Varying Prices check here

The Lowdown: SeriesFest returns to Denver. The event features a television festival that celebrates all things TV with panels, workshops, competitions and more. You can have the chance to watch live readings of television shows, see screenings of original programming and even meet some amazing actors.

The Try Guys

When: June 24, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Paramount Denver, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $30 – $84 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Paramount Denver hosts The Try Guys: Legends of the Internet. The event features a chance to hear from the hit YouTube group The Try Guys live during their first ever national tour. You can laugh all night long to stories of wild experience, comedy sketches and more throughout the night.

Lecture: Denver Mountain Parks at 100

When: June 24, 1 – 2 p.m.

Where: History Colorado, 1200 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: History Colorado presents Lecture: Denver Mountain Parks at 100. The event features a lecture about how the system was created before the National Park Service and other fun facts. You can learn from Denver’s Parks & Recreation director of natural resources Bob Finch about Denver’s Mountain Park system.

Power Vinyasa Yoga

When: June 24, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, Colfax Ave. and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: End your Monday off on the right foot with Power Vinyasa Yoga. The event features one-hour yoga flow guided by an instructor from The River Yoga on the Great Lawn. All levels are welcome to participate. Make sure to bring a mat to practice on and water to keep hydrated with.

Freestyle Studio Session

When: June 24, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Landt Creative Space, 1528 Teller St., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Landt Creative Space hosts a Freestyle Studio Session. The event features an evening to have access to use the studio to work on any artistic project you might need help with, need some creative inspiration or just need more space to work on it. Make sure to bring your own supplies and materials to use on your project.

Digital Shorts Series Competition

When: June 24 – 25

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Sie FilmCenter presents the Digital Shorts Series Competition. The event features screenings of 18 new and innovative short films as part of the SeriesFest. You can watch a lineup of shorts including Street Flame – created by Katherine Propper, Whale – created by Marco North and Betise – created by Grant Mellon.

Tuesday, June 25

Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation

When: June 25, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science presents Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation. The event features a 3D screening of the documentary film that dives deeper into the fiery depths of volcanoes across the globe. Following the screening, you can participate in a discussion about how volcanoes have impacted Colorado’s landscape with the director of science at The Nature Conservancy in Colorado, John Sanderson.

Dead Snow

When: June 25, 9 – 11 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver, 4255 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $8 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Alamo Drafthouse Denver hosts a screening of Dead Snow. The film features a horrifying tale of eight medical students who travel to Norway for a ski trip only to find themselves facing off with a group of zombie Nazi soldiers hidden within the desolate mountains.

Monet Tickets on Sale Celebration

When: June 25, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum presents a Monet Tickets on Sale Celebration. The event features the opening sale of tickets to the Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature exhibition. The museum will have a myriad of activities to participate in such as en plein air pastel drawing, a Monet-inspired pop-up garden to explore and paper flower making.

Wednesday, June 26

Bike to Work Day

When: June 26, 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Multiple locations, Denver check here

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Take a day away from your care and grab your helmet for Bike to Work Day. Way to Go has set up breakfast stations, water stations to keep you hydrated and bike parties to celebrate. The day raises awareness for sustainability, healthy living and taking a day to enjoy the city’s sites on a bike.

Ratio Comedy Night

When: June 26, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks presents Ratio Comedy Night. The event features an evening to showcase some amazing local stand-up comedians such as Mike Stanley, Andrew Shankland, John Rumery and Gary Doyle. You can laugh all night long to sets from the comedians and commentary from hosts Cory Helie and Matt Cobos.

Mutiny Poetry Series

When: June 26, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 suggested donation

The Lowdown: Mutiny Information Cafe teams up with Meow Wolf Denver and Suspect Press to host the Mutiny Poetry Series. The event features a night of poetry with performances from poets such as Emily Eyrie, Jeanette Powers and Briana Grace Hammerstrom.

Great Directors Series

When: June 26, 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Where: Landmark’s Mayan Theatre‎, 110 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $8.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Landmark’s Mayan Theatre presents the Great Directors Series. The event features a series of screenings of films from notarized directors. This Wednesday you can see a screening of There Will Be Blood – directed by Paul Thomas Anderson.

Flower Crown and Bloom Ring Workshop

When: June 26, 3 – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: $50 – $55 register here

The Lowdown: Denver Botanic Gardens hosts a Flower Crown and Bloom Ring Workshop. The event features a class guided by Lisa Weddel and Laura Tonner, co-owners of DIY – Designs Inspired by You. You can learn how to create a fresh flower crown and a bloom ring. All materials needed to participate in the workshop are included in the ticket price.

Thursday, June 27

The Denver Pancakes & Booze Art Show

When: June 27, 7 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Temple Denver, 1136 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $15 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Take an evening to indulge in all-you-can-eat pancakes and tons of amazing art during The Denver Pancakes & Booze Art Show. The event features a showcasing of more than 100 local artists presenting their artwork, live body painting, live music and more for the tenth year in a row.

Andrew Schulz

When: June 27, 8 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Comedy Works, 1226 15th St., Denver

Cost: $26 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Comedy Works presents Adam Schulz. The event features a chance to hear from stand-up comedian Adam Schulz who has starred on shows such as HBO’s Crashing, MTV’s Uncommon Sense and as the co-host of the podcast The Brilliant Idiots.

Science Riot

When: June 27, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science hosts Science Riot. The event features a hilarious night to listen to sets from local scientists performing stand-up comedy. You can laugh at jokes about their jobs, sip on libations and even learn a bit of science along the way.

Stencil Art Painting Class

When: June 27, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $28 – $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space presents a Stencil Art Painting Class. The event features a guided class where you can create a Bowie masterpiece with stencils, airbrushes and learn techniques used by popular street artists. The ticket price will include all of the materials needed to participate in the class.

Colorcon Pre-Party

When: June 27, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Mirus Gallery Denver, 1144 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Mirus Gallery Denver partners with Temple Night Club to host a Colorcon Pre-Party. The event features an artist meet and greet with a chance to meet participating Colorcon artists such as Chad Bolsinger, NoMe, Electric Elaine and Kendall Kippley.

Women’s Empowerment Tour

When: June 27, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Arc’teryx Denver, 250 Columbine St. Ste 110, Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Arc’teryx Denver presents a Women’s Empowerment Tour. The event features a gathering of local female speakers and ambassadors that will speak about improving your confidence in adventure and letting go of the fear you have in life to fully create your dreams.

Friday, June 28

Colorcon 2019

When: June 28, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Colorcon, 1112 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: The Golden Triangle Creative District presents Colorcon. The event features a gathering of artists with live painting, live music and more. You can watch as the alleyways of Broadway are transformed into a colorful array of creativity.

Untitled Final Friday at DAM

When: June 28, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free with $10 general admission here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum hosts Untitled Final Friday. The Untitled series is a monthly program with changing performances, art making, tours and more curated by local artists. This Friday the theme of the night is Light Wait inspired by The Light Show exhibition. You can create DIY LED light boxes, watch sound performances and see a new installation by artist Tobias Fike.

Opening Reception

When: June 28, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: David B. Smith Gallery, 1543 Wazee St. Ste A, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: David B. Smith Gallery presents an Opening Reception for artist Leon Benn’s solo exhibition Lion in the Kitchen. The exhibition uses textures and layers of patterns and colors to create narratives that dive deeper into domestic life as it balances with the universal experience.

Final Friday

When: June 28, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: 3100 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Party all night long to great music at Final Friday. The event features a block party that sits right in the RiNo Arts District with live music from artists such as Britney Jane, J.E.U.S and Don Verse. You can jam out all night long to poppin’ beats, sip on libations and raise funds for Water For People and Dream Culture.

B-Side Music

When: June 28, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver presents B-Side Music. The event features a night to listen to some new and innovative local musicians with performances from Steele Douglas – a Denver-based singer-songwriter and guitarist who meshes electronic vibes with classical music and Tyto Alba – a group made of four individuals who have a folky flair. You can listen to fresh beats and relax in the warm summer air.

Space-Case Comedy

When: June 28, 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $7 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space hosts Space-Case Comedy. The event features a night of hilarious sets from comedians Caitie Hannan, Cory Stevens, Allison Rose, George Delgado and Harrison Garcia. You can laugh all night long to jokes and snag some great art door prizes throughout the show.

Saturday, June 29

Expertly Paired

When: June 29, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: Leon, 1112 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Leon presents the open of the solo exhibition Expertly Paired. The exhibition features works from Argentinian artist Ramiro Smith Estrada. Estrada creates portraits that reconstruct traditional tropes of beauty with the use of floral patterns within his figures, stripping them of facial features and pushing depth into unexpected surfaces.

The Grawlix Return!

When: June 29, 10 – 11:30 p.m.

Where: The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo St., Denver

Cost: $12 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Bug Theatre presents The Grawlix Return! The event features a night of comedy with the comedic group The Grawlix made up of Ben, Adam and Andrew. You can also hear some hilarious sets from comedians Miriam Moreno, Debra DiGiovanni and Sam Tallent.

Discover the Fascinating World of Beetles

When: June 29, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $22 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science partners with Atlas Obscura Society Denver to host Discover the Fascinating World of Beetles. The event features a look at one of the best beetle collections with rare specimens, a giant dung beetle and more. Dr. Frank Krell will speak about the collection of creepy crawlies and give more insight into all that the museum does.

Yoga in the Park

When: June 29, 9 – 10 a.m.

Where: Washington Park, 1000 S. Downing St., Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Denver Sisterhood presents Yoga in the Park. The event features a free yoga session in Washington Park guided by a yoga instructor. You can participate in a vinyasa yoga flow with other like-minded women and delight in a juice bar. Make sure to bring a mat to practice on and water to stay hydrated.

Westword Music Showcase

When: June 29, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Golden Triangle District, 1100 Acoma St., Denver

Cost: $52.25 – $90 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Listen to some sick beats at the Westword Music Showcase. You can see live performances from JAUZ, The Knocks, CHVRCHES and more. The showcase is a one-day-only event so make sure to grab your tickets fast to rock out throughout the day.

Sunday, June 30

Flea Market

When: June 30, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: South Pearl Street, 1400 – 1500 blocks on South Pearl St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: South Pearl Farmers Market hosts a Flea Market. You can shop vintage and antique finds while finding some fresh delectable produce. The market holds a wide variety of salvage and handcrafted items that are one-of-a-kind.

Fiber Painting

When: June 30, 1 – 2:30 p.m.

Where: ReCreative Denver‎, 765 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: ReCreative Denver presents Fiber Painting. The event features a workshop with local artist Emma Balder that covers the basics of fiber painting – a special technique of using textile waste in painting. The ticket price includes all the materials needed to participate in the class.

Workplace Fantasies Premiere

When: June 30, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Film Jam Denver teams up with Sie FilmCenter to host the Workplace Fantasies Premiere. The event features a screening of the comedic film, which was created and directed by Fawn De Santis.

Sunday Showdown

When: June 30, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Seventh Circle Music Collective, 2935 W. 7th Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 suggested donation at entry

The Lowdown: Seventh Circle Music Collective presents a Sunday Showdown. The event features a competition between 11 different bands that have only 10 minutes each to perform their sets. You can listen to sets from groups including Lungburn, MINDZ EYE and Moral Law throughout the jam.

Mark Your Calendar

Deconstructing The Beetles Abbey Road

When: July 1, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Landmark’s Chez Artiste Theatre, 2800 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 tickets available here

Independence Eve at Civic Center Park

When: July 3, 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, Colfax Ave. and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Fourth of July Fireworks at Elitch

When: July 4, 10 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Cir., Denver

Cost: Free with general admission $29.99 – $39.99 here

First Friday Art Walk

When: July 5, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

Cherry Creek Arts Festival

When: July 5 – 7

Where: Cherry Creek North, 2401 E. 2nd Ave. Ste 150, Denver

Cost: Free admission