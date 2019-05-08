Denver has some fascinating events lined up this weekend. Kick it off by laughing with Taylor Tomlinson and end it by getting zen at STILLness. Whatever you end up doing, make sure you take a gander at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Thursday, May 9

Taylor Tomlinson

When: May 9 – 11

Where: Comedy Works, 1226 15th St., Denver

Cost: $17 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Comedy Works hosts Taylor Tomlinson. You can laugh all night to hilarious sets from one of the country’s youngest touring comedy headliners. Tomlinson has appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, NBC’s Last Comic Standing and is currently on Netflix’s The Lineup.

Neon Baby Disco Pop-Up Opening

When: May 9, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Mattie Silks Building, 1946 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: As Yeah Baby Denver closes for renovations it makes way for the Neon Baby Disco Pop-Up Opening. Neon Baby will transform Lodo’s Bar and Grill into a Yeah Baby inspired nightclub with touring DJs, cocktails, neon colors and more in the Mattie Silks Building. So if you loved Yeah Baby, you will love Neon Baby just as much.

Ratio Tap Takeover

When: May 9, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings, Denver, 3801 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings presents a Ratio Tap Takeover. The event features a chance to sip on Ratio Beerworks brews such as a No Shade Pilsner, a Sparks Fly IPA and a Heart Tattoo Blackberry Wit throughout the evening. You can grab a pint and dig into some wings.

Friday, May 10

Mother’s Day Garden Bazaar

When: May 10 – 12

Where: 3800 W. Morrison Rd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Re:Vision partners with Westwood Food Cooperative to present the Mother’s Day Garden Bazaar. The event features a three-day celebration with plant sales, workshops and more. All of the proceeds from the event will benefit Re:Vision’s programs.

Facebook’s Treats in Denver

When: May 10, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: The Rolling Pin Bakeshop – Denver, 2716 Welton St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Rolling Pine Bakeshop teams up with Facebook to be part of Facebook’s Treats in Denver. Facebook is traveling to 50 bakeries around the country to promote its new birthday stories feature and is stopping in Denver. You can have a chance to snag a free mini chocolate croissant or mini birthday cake while supplies last and meet a local Facebook representative to learn more about the new Facebook feature.

Questival Denver

When: May 10 – 11

Where: 1736 Speer Blvd., Denver

Cost: $45 – $62 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Cotopaxi presents Questival Denver. The event features a 24-hour adventure scavenger hunt that takes your skills to the next level. You can gather a group of up to six people and explore Denver for a chance to win up to $6000 in prizes.

Patio Bar Grand Opening

When: May 10, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Piggin’ Out Smokehouse, 9987 Morrison Rd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Piggin’ Out Smokehouse hosts a Patio Bar Grand Opening. The event features a first look at the new patio bar with Bear Creek Distillery slinging out drinks. You can jam out to live music from Down Home Sausage Pie and dig into some smokey barbecue.

Spring Plant Sale

When: May 10 – 11

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: Free Admission

The Lowdown: Denver Botanic Gardens hosts a Spring Plant Sale. The event features a sale on some amazing flora such as roses, summer bulbs, herbs and houseplants. You can find some gorgeous plants and explore the gardens with no admission fee as part of National Public Gardens Week. ‎

Colorado Chocolate Festival

When: May 10 – 11

Where: The Denver Mart, 415 E. 58th Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Calling all chocolate lovers, the Colorado Chocolate Festival is back in Denver. The event features two days dedicated to all things chocolate with tons of chocolate samples, demonstrations, competitions, speakers and more. You can shop from vendors presenting a myriad of chocolatey goodness throughout the festival.

Saturday, May 11

Écho D’Afrique

When: May 11, 7 – 11:30 p.m.

Where: Su Teatro Cultural & Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $25 – $55 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Su Teatro Cultural & Performing Arts Center presents Écho D’Afrique. The event features a showcasing of African influenced dance and music. You can watch different choreographed dance performances, a fashion show and learn more about the different regions and eras of Africa.

House Show

When: May 11, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Silo Sound Recording Studio, 7700 E. Iliff Ave. Ste E, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Listen to some awesome music during a House Show. You can see performances from The Velveteers — a local band that rocked Denver’s world — for their debut EP now on vinyl. You can also listen to performances from specials guests The Kinky Fingers and Television Generation.

Spring Horseshoe Market

When: May 11 – May 12

Where: Broncos Stadium, 1701 Bryant St., Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Spring Horseshoe Market is back for a Mother’s Day shopping experience. This year the market has moved to Broncos Stadium to expand and have a chance to really grow. The market holds more than 200 vendors to shop from to find that perfect Mother’s Day gift.

3rd Annual Fruit Frenzy

When: May 11, 12 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Platt Park Brewing Company, 1875 S. Pearl St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Platt Park Brewing Company is tapping fruit-tastic beers for the 3rd Annual Fruit Frenzy. You can try 10 different beers including a Madagascar Dream with peaches and vanilla, a Key Lime Berliner Weisse and a White Pear Berliner Weisse.

Studio 54 Party

When: May 11, 8 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Where: REVEL Social, 2229 Blake St. #104, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: REVEL Social hosts a Studio 54 Party. The event features a disco-themed party with ’70s music, ’70s themed cocktails and more. You can even participate in a best-dressed contest and dance all night long to hot beats.

Denver Farmers Market Opening Day

When: May 11, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Union Station Farmers Market, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Union Station Farmers Market hosts the Denver Farmers Market Opening Day. The event features the first day of farmers market season with an awesome line up of vendors presenting fresh produce, local goods and more. You can shop the market and find a great Mother’s Day gift for all of the moms you know. Also, the first 100 moms at the market will receive a free succulent.

A Showcase of Art and Culture

When: May 11, 1 – 5 p.m.

Where: Rock Steady, 2100 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: $7 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Outlet Art Collective presents A Showcase of Art and Culture. The event features a gathering of local artists, musicians, brands and more offering their goods and creations. You can also watch musical performances from Kid Astronaut, Tre O’Neal and Yeshua.

Denver Microbrew Tour

When: May 11, 12 – 2:30 p.m.

Where: RiNo Art District, 2901 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $50 – $55 get tickets here

The Lowdown: RiNo Art District presents a Denver Microbrew Tour. The event features a tour around the Five Points area. You can hit breweries such as Bierstadt Lagerhaus, Our Mutual Friend and Ratio Beerworks all while perusing art and learning about the neighborhoods.

Denver Comedy Block Party

When: May 11, 2 – 10 p.m.

Where: 3305 Cook St., Denver

Cost: $11 – $18 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Listen to some of the best local comedians all in one place during a Denver Comedy Block Party. The event features a block party and food truck fest with 50 local comedians on three stages with 10 different shows. The best part of the party? A portion of the proceeds will benefit the non-profit Big Dogs Huge Paws.

Bacon and Beer Classic

When: May 11, 1 p.m.

Where: Broncos Stadium, 1701 Bryant St., Denver

Cost: $69 – $119 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Bacon and Beer Classic is back in Denver. You can try the best bacon-themed foods from a myriad of local restaurants, imbibe on more than 100 different beer tastes from breweries around the region and more. You can also listen to music, play games and participate in a bacon eating contest.

Sunday, May 12

Mother’s Day Brunch at Corinne

When: May 12, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Corinne, 1455 California St., Denver

Cost: $65 per person

The Lowdown: Celebrate the women in your life with a Mother’s Day Brunch at Corinne. The event features a brunch buffet with traditional breakfast items as well as assorted desserts and a raw bar. You can also add bottomless mimosas, bottomless sparkling rosé and bloody marys for $15. Make your reservations here.

DMC Denver DJ Battle

When: May 12, 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: Mile High Spirits – Craft Cocktails + Live Music, 2201 Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Mile High Spirits – Craft Cocktails + Live Music teams up with Rane in association with Mile High DJ Supply to present a DMC Denver DJ Battle. The event features an epic DJ battle judged by DJ Shortkut, DJ Deus, DJ Enfoe, Chris Karns and more. You can listen to commentary from MC world champion Chris Karns as DJs face off.

The Ruckus Comedy Party

When: May 12, 7 p.m.

Where: Marquis Theatre, 2009 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Marquis Theatre presents The Ruckus Comedy Party. The event features a hilarious evening with sets from comedians Al Jackson from The Meltdown, 2Dope Queens and This Is Not Happening and Sarah Benson of Denver Crusher. You can laugh all night long and munch on Marquis pizza.

STILLness

When: May 12, 8:45 – 10 a.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Take a deep breath and get a little zen during STILLness. The event features a guided meditation from the combined effort of the Clyfford Still Museum, Shambhala Meditation Center of Denver and Zen Center of Denver. Be ready to calmly take a spot in the galleries and quiet your inner thoughts.

Want this list before everyone else?

Mark Your Calendar

Lisa Frank ROLL

When: May 17, 7 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: ROLL, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $5 tickets available here

Cuffin’ All Thangs

When: May 17, 9 p.m. – 1:45 a.m.

Where: 1055 N. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free tickets available here

RiNo Spring Bazaar

When: May 18 – 19

Where: DenverBazaar, 2845 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $5 – $20 tickets available here

Five Points Jazz Festival

When: May 18, 11 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Five Points, Denver

Cost: Free admission