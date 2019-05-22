Denver has some wild events lined up this weekend. Kick it off with ¡Lotería! A Fiesta Benefitting Focus Points and end it by soaking up the sun during a Sunday Summer Luau. Whatever your weekend looks like, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Thursday, May 23

¡Lotería! A Fiesta Benefitting Focus Points

When: May 23, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $60 – $100 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Zeppelin Station hosts ¡Lotería! A Fiesta Benefitting Focus Points. The event features an annual fundraiser that benefits Focus Points Family Resource Center. You can play a game of traditional Mexican lotería, win prizes, dine on food from the Comal Heritage Food Incubator and more throughout the evening.

Disney Trivia

When: May 23, 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: It’s Brothers in the Shops at Northfield Stapleton, 8270 E. Northfield Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free Admission

The Lowdown: Brothers Bar & Grill hosts Disney Trivia. The event features a night to flex your knowledge on all things Disney. You can grab a group of friends and compete for prizes while sipping on drink specials and munching on food specials.

Chicken Fight Festival

When: May 23, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Industry Denver, 3001 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: $65 – $135 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Chicken Fight Festival is back in Denver this Friday. The event features over 40 top Mile High restaurants competing for their chicken bites to be voted as the best wings, best-fried chicken and overall chicken dish. The ticket price includes unlimited chicken and cocktail samples and some kickin’ live entertainment.

Friday, May 24

Drunk History of Westeros

When: May 24, 7:30 – 11 p.m.

Where: The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo St., Denver

Cost: $12.75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Bug Theatre hosts Drunk History of Westeros. The event features a night dedicated to the hit television series Game of Thrones with a themed Drunk History party. You can watch live comedy sketches, see a contest for best performance and more throughout the tipsy evening.

The Goonies ’80s Tribute

When: May 24, 9 p.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $14 – $27 Get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ophelia’s Hosts The Goonies ’80s Tribute. The event features an ’80s throwback party with bangin’ beats from DJ Slave1 to keep you jumping all night long. You can celebrate your love of The Goonies and party with others. Make sure to wear ’80s gear to match the theme.

Don’t Tell Denver

When: May 24, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Secret Location

Cost: $20 – $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Don’t Tell Comedy presents Don’t Tell Denver, a comedy show hosted at a secret location in Denver. This Friday you can laugh at hilarious sets somewhere in the North Capitol Hill neighborhood. You will find out the location via email the day of the show after your tickets have been purchased.

Whip It! All Vinyl ’80s Dance Party

When: May 24, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $14 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ophelia’s hosts the Whip It! All Vinyl ’80s Dance Party. The event features a night of dancing with DJ Jason Heller whippin’ out ’80s hits on vinyl. You can dance until you drop and let your freak flag fly.

Free Scoops

When: May 24, 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: Whole Foods Market, 1701 Wewatta St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Whole Foods Market Teams up with Humphry Slocombe to present Free Scoops. The event features a chance to try the launch of a new flavor of Humphry Slocombe ice cream. You can meet Top Chef alumna Melissa King and get a scoop of mango mojito ice cream.

Saturday, May 25

World Turtle Day

When: May 25, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Downtown Aquarium – Denver, 700 Water St., Denver

Cost: $22.99 – $29.99 at entry

The Lowdown: Downtown Aquarium – Denver presents World Turtle Day. The event celebrates the wonderful creatures that swim our oceans and roam our lands. You can learn more about the animals with feedings, turtle talks and more throughout the day.

Sour, Wild and Fruited Fest

When: May 25 12 – 11 p.m.

Where: Hops & Pie, 3920 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Hops & Pie hosts the Sour, Wild and Fruited Fest. The event features a day to sample over 15 different beers that will be available on tap. You can sip on the brews while munching on some hot artisanal slices.

Whole Lotta Shakin’ in the Park

When: May 25, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Levitt Pavilions Denver, 1380 W. Florida Ave., Denver

Cost: Free – $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Levitt Pavilions Denver teams up with Mile High Soul Club to present a Whole Lotta Shakin’ in the Park. The event is part of a concert series that features live performances from DJs. You can jam out to fresh beats in the park and sip on two complimentary drinks.

Game of Thrones Night

When: May 25, 7:10 – 11 p.m.

Where: Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Unit A, Denver

Cost: $30 – $70 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Celebrate your love of the Rockies with your love of the Game of Thrones with a Game of Thrones Night. The event features a themed night as the Rockies take on the Orioles. The ticket price includes a limited edition Game of Thrones-themed Colorado Rockies t-shirt to rock at the game.

REI Boathouse Grand Opening

When: May 25 – 26, 1 – 4 p.m.

Where: Cherry Creek State Park, 4800 S. Dayton St., Greenwood Village

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: REI presents the REI Boathouse Grand Opening. The event features the first look at the new REI Boathouse that sits right in Cherry Creek State Park. You can party with music from DJs, shop from vendors and have a chance to see all of the rentals available. For more information email [email protected] and check here.

Ali Wong: The Milk & Money Tour

When: May 25, 7 p.m.

Where: Paramount Denver, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $55 – $125 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Paramount Denver hosts Ali Wong: The Milk & Money Tour. The event features a night with comedian Ali Wong who is known for her Netflix specials Hard Knock Wife and Baby Cobra and has been featured in television series’ such as Inside Amy Schumer, Black Box and American Housewife.

Denver Day of Rock

When: May 25, 2:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: 16th Street Mall, Champa St., Denver

Cost: Free – $250 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Jam out at Denver Day of Rock. The event features five stages of live performances from 25 different bands and musicians all along the 16th Street Mall. The one-day music festival raises funds for non-profits around Denver so you can rock on for a good cause.

Sweet William Market

When: May 25, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Founders Green, 7601 E. 29th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Founders Green presents the Sweet William Market. The event features a spring market filled with artisan vendors, collectors, live music and more. You can grab a coffee and food from food trucks to fuel your shopping experience and support the Morgan Adams Foundation.

Fasor Records Pop-Up

When: May 25, 2 – 6 p.m.

Where: The Moxy Hotel, 240 Josephine St., Denver

Cost: Free – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Moxy Hotel hosts a Fasor Records Pop-Up. The event features a night to jam out to beats from musicians such as Corbin Dallas, Sur Ellz, Justcallmecarl and more as well as live music from DJs KDj Above, DJ CRL CRRLL and DJ @TYLER WYATT. You can snack on waffles from a waffle bar and sip on beermosas from Pabst Blue Ribbon while partying throughout the night and shopping the pop-up shop.

Swingin’ Under The Stars

When: May 25, 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Little Man Ice Cream, 2620 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Little Man Ice Cream partners with Swingin’ Denver to celebrate the start of summer with Swingin’ Under The Stars. You can break a sweat with free swing dance lessons from Swingin’ Denver while listening to live swing music and later when you need a pick-me-up you can delight in some ice cream that people will line up around the block to taste.

Weird Touch

When: May 25, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Syntax Physic Opera, 554 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Syntax Physic Opera hosts Weird Touch. The event features a party to embrace your wild side. You can dance all night to beats from DJ Fancy Matthew, DJ Shannon von Kelly and DJ Tyler Snow. Wear what feels best and party out the night.

The Grawlix Return!

When: May 25, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo St., Denver

Cost: $12 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Bug Theatre presents The Grawlix Return! The event features a night of comedy with the comedic group The Grawlix made up of Ben, Adam and Andrew. You can also hear some hilarious sets from comedians Andie Main, Nick Vatterott, Charla Lauriston and Casey James Salengo.

Sunday, May 26

Flea Market

When: May 26, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: South Pearl Street, 1400 – 1500 blocks on South Pearl St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: South Pearl Farmers Market hosts a Flea Market. You can shop vintage and antique finds while finding some delectable produce. The market holds a wide variety of salvage and handcrafted goods that are one-of-a-kind.

303 MKT

When: May 26 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: Station 26 Brewing Co., 7045 E. 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Station 26 Brewing Co. presents 303 MKT. The event features a market full of local craft makers and vendors. You can shop from brands such as Chibby Wibbitz Sliderz n Bitez and Idiot Cult while sipping on brews from Station 26.

Don’s Sausage Fest

When: May 25, 3 p.m.

Where: Don’s Club Tavern, 723 E. 6th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Don’s Club Tavern hosts Don’s Sausage Fest. The event features a Memorial Day grill out with free hot dogs while supplies last. You can also participate in games and raffles that will benefit the Mountain Pet Rescue. You can bring your favorite sausage and sides to share to amp up the fun and celebrate the holiday weekend.

bRUNCh Club

When: May 26, 8:45 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Denver Milk Market hosts bRUNch Club. The event features a 5k run in the morning around downtown Denver. After you sweat it out and burn some calories you can dive into brunch from Denver Milk Market and sip on a complimentary cocktail from KEEL Vodka. bRUNch is for everyone as you can run as fast or slow as you need.

Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks

When: May 26, 10 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Cir., Denver

Cost: $29.99 – $39.99 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Elitch Gardens celebrates Memorial with Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks. You watch an amazing fireworks show at the closing time of the park after riding all of the best coasters. Free with park entrance fee.

The Art of Brunch: Spring Series

When: May 26, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free Admission

The Lowdown: Art District on Santa Fe presents the Art of Brunch: Spring Series. The event features a chance to delight on complimentary brunch bites while gallery hopping at more than 20 of the participating creative businesses and locations. You can explore a ton of amazing art and fuel your adventures along the way.

Summer Sunday Luau

When: May 26 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Adrift, 218 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $25 at entry

The Lowdown: Adrift hosts a Sunday Summer Luau. The event features and all-you-can-eat Luau with a pork roast, Huli Huli chicken, tiki drinks and more. The ticket price also includes free hula lessons with Kalama Polynesian Dancers. Reservations are required and the event sells out fast. Make your reservations by calling 303.778.8454.

Mark Your Calendar

Denver Pop Culture Con

When: May 31 – June 2

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $44 – $93.50 tickets available here

The 7th Annual Whiskey + Doughnuts

When: June 1, 2 – 9 p.m.

Where: Number 38, 3560 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: $39 – $69 tickets available here

Denver Chalk Art Festival

When: June 1 – 2

Where: Larimer Square, Between 14th St. and 15th St. on Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission