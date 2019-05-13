In the first half of this month, May gave us some killer concerts. As we enter the last half of this month, you can expect nothing less than the classic hustle and bustle of the Denver music scene. As always, we’ve got our list of concerts to check out this week. From Monday to Sunday, there’s something going on in the Denver music scene and we’ve got the guide to help you navigate through it all.
Monday, May 13
Recommended: I Prevail w/ Animals As Leaders, Issues, Justin Stone @ Red Rocks
On Monday night, I Prevail is kicking things off with a headlining spot at Red Rocks. I Prevail are known for their heavy screaming sound along with their hard-hitting instrumental work. Earlier this year, I Prevail released their most recent album TRAUMA and are touring in support of its 2019 debut. Fellow artists Animals As Leaders, Issues and Justin Stone are joining I Prevail at Red Rocks as well, so get tickets before it’s too late.
Also see…
Julia Jacklin w/ Black Belt Eagle, Scout @ Larimer Lounge
Can’t Be Satisfied: Blues Night @ Hi-Dive
Motown on Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Christian Sparks and the Beatnik Bandits @ Goosetown Tavern
God Jammit ft. Members of Phour.0, Whitewater Ramble, Octopus Nebula @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Reign w/ Holehearted, i am heir, Imperial Legion, One Way to Live @ Herman’s Hideaway
Tuesday, May 14
Recommended: Falling In Reverse w/ Ice Nine Kills, From Ashes To New, New Years Day @ The Ogden Theatre
If you’re looking for a throwback to the early 2010s, this will be the perfect show for you. On Tuesday night, Falling In Reverse is headed to Denver to take over The Ogden Theatre. Falling In Reverse are known for their modern rock sound as exemplified by such hits as “Good Girls Bad Guys” and “The Drug In Me Is You.” Earlier this year, Falling In Reverse released three new singles “Drugs,” “Losing My Life” and “Losing My Mind” which act as good recommended listening for those unfamiliar with their work. Fellow artists Ice Nine Kills, From Ashes To New and New Years Day are on the bill for Tuesday night as well.
Also see…
The Lemonheads w/ Tommy Stinson @ The Bluebird Theater
The Dandy Warhols w/ Cosmonauts @ The Gothic Theatre
Garbage w/ Pleasure Venom @ Summit Music Hall
Hollywood Vampires @ The Fillmore
Eric Biddines + Malc Stewy w/ Flokid, Blaine Legendary, Talien Gang, Devin Lee, Cameron Airborne, Jotiki @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Apocalyptica @ The Paramount Theatre
Heartland Trio @ Dazzle Jazz
Spherio Plays Monk @ Nocturne Jazz
The Ricky Earl Band ft. Cherise @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Hellogoodbye w/ Hala, The Tulips @ Globe Hall
Lord Huron w/ Lucius @ Red Rocks
King Kaleidoscope @ The Roxy Theatre
Yngwie Malmsteen w/ Sunlord, Paralandra @ The Oriental Theater
Zyko Willy w/ Brian Parton, Lonesome Dave Fisher @ Lion’s Lair
21 Taras w/ Camarones Orquestra Guitarrística, Zingaro, Coldridge @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern
Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Wednesday, May 15
Recommended: Walk Off The Earth w/ Matt and Kim, Gabriela Bee of the Eh Bee Family @ Red Rocks
On Wednesday night, Walk Off The Earth is headed to Morrison to take over Red Rocks. If you haven’t heard of Walk Off The Earth, you are missing out. Walk Off The Earth is a four piece band out of Canada known for taking and arranging popular songs in all sorts of amazing ways. Fellow artists Matt and Kim and Gabriela Bee of the Eh Bee Family are joining Walk Off The Earth at their 2019 Red Rocks run. Tickets are still available, so act now before it’s too late.
Also see…
Hatebreed w/ Obituary, Madball, Prong, Skeletal Remains @ The Ogden Theatre
Omar Apollo w/ Mk.gee @ The Bluebird Theater
AP w/ Trev Rich, DNA Picasso, Colorado Myrical, Mi$fits, DJ Simone Says @ The Gothic Theatre
Re:Search ft. Brightside, Dorfex Bos w/ GrymeTyme, Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Kevin Garrett w/ Quinn Lewis @ Larimer Lounge
Perel @ Bar Standard
Sam Harris Trio @ Dazzle Jazz
ECM Catalogue Highlights ft. The Lynn Baker Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
The Late Ones @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Paul’s Open Stage @ Lion’s Lair
Headroom Sessions Concert Series w/ Endless, Nameless, Modular, Death In Space @ 3 Kings Tavern
Mandy Yoches and the Hell Knows @ Goosetown Tavern
Denver Jamtronica Solutions @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Your Mom’s Hip-Hop & R&B Jam @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Thursday, May 16
Recommended: Jenny Lewis w/ Karl Blau @ The Ogden Theatre
On Thursday, Jenny Lewis is headed into the Mile High City for a performance at The Ogden Theatre. Lewis is known for her singer-songwriter sound that has strong elements of rock and indie tied into it. If you’re unfamiliar with Lewis’ work, we recommend starting with her hits “Heads Gonna Roll” or “Sugaree.” Fellow musician Karl Blau is joining Lewis as they head into Denver to take over The Ogden Theatre this Thursday night.
Also see…
Moonglade w/ Ghost Tapes, Ramakhandra, Kaitlyn Williams @ The Bluebird Theater
Johnny Marr @ The Gothic Theatre
Magnolia North ft. Steve Foltz of Trout Steak Revival, Grace Clark w/ Liver Down The River, Thunder and Rain, Jacob Moss & Matt Flaherty of Part & Parcel @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Metrik w/ Rene LaVice, Mystical Influence, Kube, Relyt @ The Marquis Theater
Teamwork ft. Meanteam Crew, N.S.O., Good Health, Dive In, Tyler Watt, Milky.wav, Spencer Foreman, DJ Wushu, Kahlil Cezanne, Daytøna, Skeena, CRL CRRLL, Gydahip @ Larimer Lounge
Old Time Relijun w/ Shoulda Shookit, Moon Pussy @ Hi-Dive
Cereza w/ Amazing Adventures, The Yellnats, Indica Cinema @ Lost Lake
Patricia Barber Trio @ Dazzle Jazz
The Gonzalo Teppa Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz
Cocoa Tea w/ Selasee & the Fa Fa Family, DJ Bloodpreshah @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Comeback Kid w/ Over Time, Line Brawl, Talk Is Cheap @ The Oriental Theater
The UGLYS w/ Crushed!?, En Tu Oblivion @ Lion’s Lair
Crafts and Drafts @ 3 Kings Tavern
Old School Hype w/ Beau Turrentine, Dori Valentine, Ben Hanna, Ocra Wells @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern
Kings of Prussia (Phish Tribute) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
(Hed) P. E. w/ Stonewall BLVD, Andrew W Boss, Crusher Bound Cadillac, The Medina Grooves @ Herman’s Hideaway
Pi Wrecks w/ Stratusphere, Pilz Beats, DJ WhoGaF, Machine Dreams @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Friday, May 17
Recommended: Tech N9ne w/ Krizz Kaliko, UBI, Mackenzie Nicole, Dax @ The Fillmore
To wrap up the work week on Friday and Saturday night, the one and only Tech N9ne is headed back to Denver to take over The Fillmore. Tech N9ne always shows a lot of love to his Colorado fan base as the rapper often plays multiple shows on an annual basis. Fellow artists Krizz Kaliko, UBI, Mackenzie Nicole and Dax are joining Tech N9ne on his 2019 Denver stop at The Fillmore this Friday as well. Tickets are still available, so grab yours before time runs out.
Also see…
Hunter Hayes w/ Levi Hummon @ The Ogden Theatre
Slothrust w/ Summer Cannibals, The Velveteers @ The Bluebird Theater
Calpurnia @ The Gothic Theatre
Wookiefoot + Mike Love w/ Yak Attack, Analog Son, A-Mac & The Height, Graham Good & The Painters, Pick & Howl, Modern Whiskey Market, Dozier, Oomah (Evanoff), Tropical Waffle @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom + Cervantes’ Other Side
Sylar w/ Cane Hill, Varials, Bloodline @ The Marquis Theater
Scotty & the Late Nights w/ Coastal Wives, Billy The Poet @ Larimer Lounge
The Heavy Eyes w/ Near Dusk, Sun of Grey @ Hi-Dive
Allman Brown w/ Aisha Badru @ Lost Lake
Joseph Capriati @ Bar Standard
Felix Cartal + Frank Walker @ The Church
Pancho Barraza @ The Paramount Theatre
Joe Anderies & the Young Lions Supercharge @ Dazzle Jazz
Ben Markley’s Front Range Drive Sextet @ Nocturne Jazz
Locash @ The Grizzly Rose
David Phipps of STS9 @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Sax To The Max ft. Paul Taylor, Michael Lington, Vincent Ingala (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground
Caskey @ The Roxy Theatre
Nitzer Ebb w/ Special Guests @ The Oriental Theater
Bud Bronson & The Good Timers @ Lion’s Lair
Dombresky @ Temple Denver
Extra Gold @ BarFly
Viper Witch w/ Married A Dead Man, Kirsten Lyon @ 3 Kings Tavern
Nathan Kalish and the Last Callers @ Goosetown Tavern
Radio City Remembered w/ Terrapin Flyer @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Freddy Jones Band w/ Birch Street, Rubber Planet, Blue Street Walls @ Herman’s Hideaway
Road To Global Dub: Pre-Party @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Saturday, May 18
Recommended: Global Dub Festival 2019 ft. Adventure Club + Bear Grillz w/ Said The Sky, Riot Ten, Dirt Monkey, Kai Wachi, Kompany b2b Tynan, Yakz b2b Somnium Sound @ Red Rocks
On Saturday, the 2019 Global Dub Festival is returning to Red Rocks with a stacked line up. The Global Dub Festival has become of the most popular Red Rocks events over the years, and we’re excited to see it return for the 2019 season. This year’s headliners are EDM giants Adventure Club and Bear Grillz. Fellow artists Said The Sky, Riot Ten, Dirt Monkey, Kai Wachi, Kompany, Tynan, Yakz and Somnium Sound are on the bill as well making this one hell of a show to check out
Also see…
Kevin Morby w/ Sam Cohen @ The Bluebird Theater
Slim Cessna’s Auto Club w/ Zepparella (Tribute To Led Zeppelin), Saddle of Southern Darkness, New Ben Franklins @ The Gothic Theatre
Tech N9ne w/ Krizz Kaliko, UBI, Mackenzie Nicole, Dax @ The Fillmore
Electric Feels @ Summit Music Hall
Neetesh Jung Kunwar + Bartika Eam Rai w/ Jaanvi Gurung @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Porter Neville Quartet ft. George Porter Jr. (The Meters), Ivan Neville (Dumpstaphunk), Ian Neville (Dumpstaphunk), Terrence Houston (The Funky Meters) w/ JoeBaby All-Star Jam ft. Jermal Watson (Dirty Dozen) @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Cub Sport w/ Minor Poet, Modern Suspects @ The Marquis Theater
Kirin J Callinan w/ Jorge Elbrecht @ Larimer Lounge
Compass & Cavern w/ Rocket Surgeons, The Color Canvas @ Lost Lake
Oliver Koletzki w/ Whales @ Club Vinyl
Purnell Steen (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Ron Miles Quintet ft. Bill Frisell (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
The Tom Amend Quartet (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
Teague Bechtel (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
Locash @ The Grizzly Rose
Forest Beutel (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
David Phipps of STS9 (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Jack Cloonan Band w/ High Country Hustle, Deer Creek Sharp Shooters @ Globe Hall
Savage Love Live w/ Dan Savage, Carsie Blanton @ The Oriental Theater
KGNU + Lion’s Lair Quarterly Showcase ft. The Panther Burns, Ghost Tapes, The Guestlist, Florea, Tav Falco, DJ Winter @ Lion’s Lair
Yellow Claw @ Temple Denver
US Air Guitar Championships @ 3 Kings Tavern
Giardia w/ Sonic Vomit, Church Fire @ Goosetown Tavern
Radio City Remembered w/ Terrapin Flyer @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Sulfur (Slipknot Tribute) + My Own Summer (Deftones Tribute) w/ My Own Summer, Uncultured Swine, Bound By Years, Far Beyond Denver @ Herman’s Hideaway
Beat Battle: Producer Tournament w/ HevyLo @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Sunday, May 19
Recommended: Pentatonix w/ Rachel Platten @ Pepsi Center
To wrap things up this week, we’ve got a unique show for you to check out. On Sunday night, the massively successful a cappella group Pentatnoix is headed to Denver to take on The Pepsi Center. Pentatonix first gained traction during their debut on the reality show “The Sing-Off” where they were the first champions of the series. Since then, the group has gone on to win a Grammy Award among other accolades. Fellow artist Rachel Platten is joining Pentatonix on their 2019 tour as well.
Also see…
The Wild Reeds w/ Jenny O. (Solo) @ The Bluebird Theater
Om w/ Wovenhand @ The Gothic Theatre
Yung Bans w/ Derrick Royce, Slouch, Kytae, Trey Triple A, Larry Legend @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Weeed w/ Grass @ Larimer Lounge
The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
The Four Freshman (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Brunch Don’t Cry: The Cure Brunch w/ DJ Boyhollow (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy & His Band (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Ohmme @ Globe Hall
Spread The Word Music Festival @ Levitt Pavilion
Nipples and Dimes Reunion w/ Meet The Giant, Gata Negra, I’m A Boy @ 3 Kings Tavern
Radio City Remembered w/ Terrapin Flyer @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Home Alone Kegger ft. Redamancy, Diet Blonde, Polished Turd @ Your Mom’s House Denver
