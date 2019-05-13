In the first half of this month, May gave us some killer concerts. As we enter the last half of this month, you can expect nothing less than the classic hustle and bustle of the Denver music scene. As always, we’ve got our list of concerts to check out this week. From Monday to Sunday, there’s something going on in the Denver music scene and we’ve got the guide to help you navigate through it all.

Monday, May 13

Recommended: I Prevail w/ Animals As Leaders, Issues, Justin Stone @ Red Rocks

On Monday night, I Prevail is kicking things off with a headlining spot at Red Rocks. I Prevail are known for their heavy screaming sound along with their hard-hitting instrumental work. Earlier this year, I Prevail released their most recent album TRAUMA and are touring in support of its 2019 debut. Fellow artists Animals As Leaders, Issues and Justin Stone are joining I Prevail at Red Rocks as well, so get tickets before it’s too late.

Also see…

Julia Jacklin w/ Black Belt Eagle, Scout @ Larimer Lounge

Can’t Be Satisfied: Blues Night @ Hi-Dive

Motown on Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Christian Sparks and the Beatnik Bandits @ Goosetown Tavern

God Jammit ft. Members of Phour.0, Whitewater Ramble, Octopus Nebula @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Reign w/ Holehearted, i am heir, Imperial Legion, One Way to Live @ Herman’s Hideaway

Tuesday, May 14

Recommended: Falling In Reverse w/ Ice Nine Kills, From Ashes To New, New Years Day @ The Ogden Theatre

If you’re looking for a throwback to the early 2010s, this will be the perfect show for you. On Tuesday night, Falling In Reverse is headed to Denver to take over The Ogden Theatre. Falling In Reverse are known for their modern rock sound as exemplified by such hits as “Good Girls Bad Guys” and “The Drug In Me Is You.” Earlier this year, Falling In Reverse released three new singles “Drugs,” “Losing My Life” and “Losing My Mind” which act as good recommended listening for those unfamiliar with their work. Fellow artists Ice Nine Kills, From Ashes To New and New Years Day are on the bill for Tuesday night as well.

Also see…

The Lemonheads w/ Tommy Stinson @ The Bluebird Theater

The Dandy Warhols w/ Cosmonauts @ The Gothic Theatre

Garbage w/ Pleasure Venom @ Summit Music Hall

Hollywood Vampires @ The Fillmore

Eric Biddines + Malc Stewy w/ Flokid, Blaine Legendary, Talien Gang, Devin Lee, Cameron Airborne, Jotiki @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Apocalyptica @ The Paramount Theatre

Heartland Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

Spherio Plays Monk @ Nocturne Jazz

The Ricky Earl Band ft. Cherise @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Hellogoodbye w/ Hala, The Tulips @ Globe Hall

Lord Huron w/ Lucius @ Red Rocks

King Kaleidoscope @ The Roxy Theatre

Yngwie Malmsteen w/ Sunlord, Paralandra @ The Oriental Theater

Zyko Willy w/ Brian Parton, Lonesome Dave Fisher @ Lion’s Lair

21 Taras w/ Camarones Orquestra Guitarrística, Zingaro, Coldridge @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Wednesday, May 15

Recommended: Walk Off The Earth w/ Matt and Kim, Gabriela Bee of the Eh Bee Family @ Red Rocks

On Wednesday night, Walk Off The Earth is headed to Morrison to take over Red Rocks. If you haven’t heard of Walk Off The Earth, you are missing out. Walk Off The Earth is a four piece band out of Canada known for taking and arranging popular songs in all sorts of amazing ways. Fellow artists Matt and Kim and Gabriela Bee of the Eh Bee Family are joining Walk Off The Earth at their 2019 Red Rocks run. Tickets are still available, so act now before it’s too late.

Also see…

Hatebreed w/ Obituary, Madball, Prong, Skeletal Remains @ The Ogden Theatre

Omar Apollo w/ Mk.gee @ The Bluebird Theater

AP w/ Trev Rich, DNA Picasso, Colorado Myrical, Mi$fits, DJ Simone Says @ The Gothic Theatre

Re:Search ft. Brightside, Dorfex Bos w/ GrymeTyme, Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Kevin Garrett w/ Quinn Lewis @ Larimer Lounge

Perel @ Bar Standard

Sam Harris Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

ECM Catalogue Highlights ft. The Lynn Baker Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

The Late Ones @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Paul’s Open Stage @ Lion’s Lair

Headroom Sessions Concert Series w/ Endless, Nameless, Modular, Death In Space @ 3 Kings Tavern

Mandy Yoches and the Hell Knows @ Goosetown Tavern

Denver Jamtronica Solutions @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Your Mom’s Hip-Hop & R&B Jam @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Thursday, May 16

Recommended: Jenny Lewis w/ Karl Blau @ The Ogden Theatre

On Thursday, Jenny Lewis is headed into the Mile High City for a performance at The Ogden Theatre. Lewis is known for her singer-songwriter sound that has strong elements of rock and indie tied into it. If you’re unfamiliar with Lewis’ work, we recommend starting with her hits “Heads Gonna Roll” or “Sugaree.” Fellow musician Karl Blau is joining Lewis as they head into Denver to take over The Ogden Theatre this Thursday night.

Also see…

Moonglade w/ Ghost Tapes, Ramakhandra, Kaitlyn Williams @ The Bluebird Theater

Johnny Marr @ The Gothic Theatre

Magnolia North ft. Steve Foltz of Trout Steak Revival, Grace Clark w/ Liver Down The River, Thunder and Rain, Jacob Moss & Matt Flaherty of Part & Parcel @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Metrik w/ Rene LaVice, Mystical Influence, Kube, Relyt @ The Marquis Theater

Teamwork ft. Meanteam Crew, N.S.O., Good Health, Dive In, Tyler Watt, Milky.wav, Spencer Foreman, DJ Wushu, Kahlil Cezanne, Daytøna, Skeena, CRL CRRLL, Gydahip @ Larimer Lounge

Old Time Relijun w/ Shoulda Shookit, Moon Pussy @ Hi-Dive

Cereza w/ Amazing Adventures, The Yellnats, Indica Cinema @ Lost Lake

Patricia Barber Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

The Gonzalo Teppa Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz

Cocoa Tea w/ Selasee & the Fa Fa Family, DJ Bloodpreshah @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Comeback Kid w/ Over Time, Line Brawl, Talk Is Cheap @ The Oriental Theater

The UGLYS w/ Crushed!?, En Tu Oblivion @ Lion’s Lair

Crafts and Drafts @ 3 Kings Tavern

Old School Hype w/ Beau Turrentine, Dori Valentine, Ben Hanna, Ocra Wells @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern

Kings of Prussia (Phish Tribute) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

(Hed) P. E. w/ Stonewall BLVD, Andrew W Boss, Crusher Bound Cadillac, The Medina Grooves @ Herman’s Hideaway

Pi Wrecks w/ Stratusphere, Pilz Beats, DJ WhoGaF, Machine Dreams @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Friday, May 17

Recommended: Tech N9ne w/ Krizz Kaliko, UBI, Mackenzie Nicole, Dax @ The Fillmore

To wrap up the work week on Friday and Saturday night, the one and only Tech N9ne is headed back to Denver to take over The Fillmore. Tech N9ne always shows a lot of love to his Colorado fan base as the rapper often plays multiple shows on an annual basis. Fellow artists Krizz Kaliko, UBI, Mackenzie Nicole and Dax are joining Tech N9ne on his 2019 Denver stop at The Fillmore this Friday as well. Tickets are still available, so grab yours before time runs out.

Also see…

Hunter Hayes w/ Levi Hummon @ The Ogden Theatre

Slothrust w/ Summer Cannibals, The Velveteers @ The Bluebird Theater

Calpurnia @ The Gothic Theatre

Wookiefoot + Mike Love w/ Yak Attack, Analog Son, A-Mac & The Height, Graham Good & The Painters, Pick & Howl, Modern Whiskey Market, Dozier, Oomah (Evanoff), Tropical Waffle @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom + Cervantes’ Other Side

Sylar w/ Cane Hill, Varials, Bloodline @ The Marquis Theater

Scotty & the Late Nights w/ Coastal Wives, Billy The Poet @ Larimer Lounge

The Heavy Eyes w/ Near Dusk, Sun of Grey @ Hi-Dive

Allman Brown w/ Aisha Badru @ Lost Lake

Joseph Capriati @ Bar Standard

Felix Cartal + Frank Walker @ The Church

Pancho Barraza @ The Paramount Theatre

Joe Anderies & the Young Lions Supercharge @ Dazzle Jazz

Ben Markley’s Front Range Drive Sextet @ Nocturne Jazz

Locash @ The Grizzly Rose

David Phipps of STS9 @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Sax To The Max ft. Paul Taylor, Michael Lington, Vincent Ingala (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground

Caskey @ The Roxy Theatre

Nitzer Ebb w/ Special Guests @ The Oriental Theater

Bud Bronson & The Good Timers @ Lion’s Lair

Dombresky @ Temple Denver

Extra Gold @ BarFly

Viper Witch w/ Married A Dead Man, Kirsten Lyon @ 3 Kings Tavern

Nathan Kalish and the Last Callers @ Goosetown Tavern

Radio City Remembered w/ Terrapin Flyer @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Freddy Jones Band w/ Birch Street, Rubber Planet, Blue Street Walls @ Herman’s Hideaway

Road To Global Dub: Pre-Party @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Saturday, May 18

Recommended: Global Dub Festival 2019 ft. Adventure Club + Bear Grillz w/ Said The Sky, Riot Ten, Dirt Monkey, Kai Wachi, Kompany b2b Tynan, Yakz b2b Somnium Sound @ Red Rocks

On Saturday, the 2019 Global Dub Festival is returning to Red Rocks with a stacked line up. The Global Dub Festival has become of the most popular Red Rocks events over the years, and we’re excited to see it return for the 2019 season. This year’s headliners are EDM giants Adventure Club and Bear Grillz. Fellow artists Said The Sky, Riot Ten, Dirt Monkey, Kai Wachi, Kompany, Tynan, Yakz and Somnium Sound are on the bill as well making this one hell of a show to check out

Also see…

Kevin Morby w/ Sam Cohen @ The Bluebird Theater

Slim Cessna’s Auto Club w/ Zepparella (Tribute To Led Zeppelin), Saddle of Southern Darkness, New Ben Franklins @ The Gothic Theatre

Tech N9ne w/ Krizz Kaliko, UBI, Mackenzie Nicole, Dax @ The Fillmore

Electric Feels @ Summit Music Hall

Neetesh Jung Kunwar + Bartika Eam Rai w/ Jaanvi Gurung @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Porter Neville Quartet ft. George Porter Jr. (The Meters), Ivan Neville (Dumpstaphunk), Ian Neville (Dumpstaphunk), Terrence Houston (The Funky Meters) w/ JoeBaby All-Star Jam ft. Jermal Watson (Dirty Dozen) @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Cub Sport w/ Minor Poet, Modern Suspects @ The Marquis Theater

Kirin J Callinan w/ Jorge Elbrecht @ Larimer Lounge

Compass & Cavern w/ Rocket Surgeons, The Color Canvas @ Lost Lake

Oliver Koletzki w/ Whales @ Club Vinyl

Purnell Steen (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Ron Miles Quintet ft. Bill Frisell (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

The Tom Amend Quartet (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Teague Bechtel (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Locash @ The Grizzly Rose

Forest Beutel (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

David Phipps of STS9 (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Jack Cloonan Band w/ High Country Hustle, Deer Creek Sharp Shooters @ Globe Hall

Savage Love Live w/ Dan Savage, Carsie Blanton @ The Oriental Theater

KGNU + Lion’s Lair Quarterly Showcase ft. The Panther Burns, Ghost Tapes, The Guestlist, Florea, Tav Falco, DJ Winter @ Lion’s Lair

Yellow Claw @ Temple Denver

US Air Guitar Championships @ 3 Kings Tavern

Giardia w/ Sonic Vomit, Church Fire @ Goosetown Tavern

Radio City Remembered w/ Terrapin Flyer @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Sulfur (Slipknot Tribute) + My Own Summer (Deftones Tribute) w/ My Own Summer, Uncultured Swine, Bound By Years, Far Beyond Denver @ Herman’s Hideaway

Beat Battle: Producer Tournament w/ HevyLo @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Sunday, May 19

Recommended: Pentatonix w/ Rachel Platten @ Pepsi Center

To wrap things up this week, we’ve got a unique show for you to check out. On Sunday night, the massively successful a cappella group Pentatnoix is headed to Denver to take on The Pepsi Center. Pentatonix first gained traction during their debut on the reality show “The Sing-Off” where they were the first champions of the series. Since then, the group has gone on to win a Grammy Award among other accolades. Fellow artist Rachel Platten is joining Pentatonix on their 2019 tour as well.

Also see…

The Wild Reeds w/ Jenny O. (Solo) @ The Bluebird Theater

Om w/ Wovenhand @ The Gothic Theatre

Yung Bans w/ Derrick Royce, Slouch, Kytae, Trey Triple A, Larry Legend @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Weeed w/ Grass @ Larimer Lounge

The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

The Four Freshman (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Brunch Don’t Cry: The Cure Brunch w/ DJ Boyhollow (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy & His Band (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Ohmme @ Globe Hall

Spread The Word Music Festival @ Levitt Pavilion

Nipples and Dimes Reunion w/ Meet The Giant, Gata Negra, I’m A Boy @ 3 Kings Tavern

Radio City Remembered w/ Terrapin Flyer @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Home Alone Kegger ft. Redamancy, Diet Blonde, Polished Turd @ Your Mom’s House Denver

