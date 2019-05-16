This weekend, Colfax Avenue, the Cherry Creek Trail, the Denver Zoo and Sloan’s Lake will be filled with thousands of runners for Denver’s Colfax Marathon. With seven different races in total — a marathon, half marathon, 10 miler, 5K and three relays — the Colfax Marathon is the largest running event of the year. Runners and supporters enjoy the route through some of the city’s most iconic landmarks from West to East since Colfax Avenue was around before I-70 or I-25 existed.

Of course, there are plenty of Denver quirks, like the Mannequin Challenge, where local artists from the Denver Art Society painted mannequins along the race course. That’s all part of the personality of Colfax. The focus of the marathon is philanthropy, as the Colfax Marathon has raised a combined total of approximately $2.5 million in the past five years for local charities and schools.

You won’t want to miss cheering on your fellow Denverites, which may include your friends, family, coworkers, favorite yoga teacher or barista. Plus, the after-party and Beer Garden at the finish line in City Park is sure to be a hoot with live music, food, beer and plenty of excited, sweaty runners everywhere.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Check out the full event schedule below

The full marathon, half marathon, 5K, and relay races begin at City Park. The 10 miler begins at the Rocky Mountain College of Arts and Design. All races end at City Park.

Friday, March 17

Health and Fitness Expo: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Broncos Stadium at Mile High

Saturday, March 18

Bellco Colfax 5K: 9 a.m.

Health and Fitness Expo: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 19

Marathon: 6 a.m.

Marathon Relay: 6 a.m.

Half Marathon: 6:45 a.m.

Urban 10 Miler: 8 a.m.

After-Party: Begins as the runners cross the finish line, approximately 9 – 10 a.m.

—

For more information and to register, go here.