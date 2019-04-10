Denver has some adventurous events lined up this weekend. Kick it off by laughing at some jokes with Chris Hardwick and end it by brunching and playing trivia at Ready the Horses. Wherever the weekend takes you, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Thursday, April 11

Chris Hardwick

When: April 11 – 13

Where: Comedy Works, 1226 15th St., Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Comedy Works hosts Chris Hardwick. You can laugh all night long to jokes from the two-time Emmy award-winning comedian, actor and writer. Hardwick has hosted Talking Dead — an analysis talk show about The Walking Dead — The Wall and more.

The Great Space Escape

When: April 11, 6 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $18 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science present The Great Space Escape. The event features a crash course about the constellations with sets from comedians, cool facts from astronomers and more. You can sip on drinks from a cash bar and learn about the amazing place we call space.

Harry Potter-Thon

When: April 11 – 13

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $9.95 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Harry Potter-Thon returns this Thursday with three showings of Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets. You can dive into the magical wizarding world and see how Harry Potter and his friends Ron and Hermoine battle a large monster living deep inside of Hogwarts.

Ice Cream Social

When: April 11, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Freshcraft, 1530 Blake St., Unit A, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Freshcraft partners with Eskimo Bros. Nitro Ice Cream, Station 26 Brewing Co. and Surly Brewing to host an Ice Cream Social. The event features a chance to taste four different flavors of ice cream crafted with beers from Station 26 Brewing Company and Surly Brewing created by using liquid nitrogen.

Denver Wedtoberfest

When: April 11, 5:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Space Gallery, 400 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $20 – $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Space Gallery hosts Denver Wedtoberfest. The event features an alternative wedding show and beer festival all in one. You can meet small businesses, sip on brews from local breweries and get some inspiration to make for the best wedding you can think of.

Friday, April 12

Cherry Creek Beer Garden Launch Party

When: April 12, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Moxy Denver Cheery Creek, 240 Josephine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Moxy Denver Cherry Creek presents the Cherry Creek Beer Garden Launch Party. The event features a chance to explore the new beer garden with live music from DJ 2AR, samples of the news flowing and more. The best part? 10 percent of the proceeds of the night will benefit The American Heart Association.

Anniversary Weekend

When: April 12 – 14

Where: Spangalang Brewery, 2736 Welton St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Spangalang Brewery celebrates four years of achievements with an Anniversary Weekend. The event starts on Friday with a Nightwalker Night dedicated to the Spangalang’s imperial stout with variants of the dark brew and ends on Sunday with a tapping of Birth of Cool– a cool cucumber Gose.

Uncorked Afterglo

When: April 12, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $80 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum hosts Uncorked Afterglo. The event is the Denver Art Museum’s annual spring fundraising party. You can explore one-night-only installations, sip on cocktails, participate in hands-on projects and more throughout the evening.

The Paper Fashion Show

When: April 12, 5:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Hangar at Stanley, 2501 N. Dallas St., Aurora

Cost: $35 – $105 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Watch an amazing fashion show in the historic Hangar at Stanley during the Paper Fashion Show. You can see more than 50 haute couture looks created entirely from paper walk down a runway throughout the night. The event is run by the non-profit Downtown Aurora Visual Arts, which help local urban youth with after-school art programs.

Paint a Gnome

When: April 12, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House, 1710 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Grandma’s House presents Paint a Gnome. The event features a chance to paint a ceramic gnome while sipping on a pour of Grandma’s House beer. You can choose from three different gnomes and tons of glazes to get a unique gnome of your own creation. The ticket price includes the supplies, firing and delivering of the gnome.

Saturday, April 13

Record Store Day

When: April 13, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks teams up with 303 Magazine for Record Store Day. The event features a vinyl pop-up with Ryan Dykstra Records vinyl school bus, a chance to purchase the new 303 Music Vol. 2 vinyl and bites from an Illegal Pete’s nacho bar. Topo Designs will also be on hand with a mini shop pop-up of their own.

DiNK Comic & Art Expo

When: April 13 – 14

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: McNichols Building hosts DiNK Comic & Art Expo. The event features more than 250 exhibitors, indie comic book artists, publishers and more. You can explore three floors of panel discussions, workshops, comedy and hear from special guests such as Liz Climo, Box Brown and Keith Knight.

The Mule Majors

When: April 13, 3 – 7 p.m.

Where: Sports Castle, 1000 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $39.99 – $79.99 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Mule Majors is back in Denver. The event features a day of golf, sipping on mules created by local breweries, cocktail bars and restaurants and more. You can vote on your favorite mule and raise funds for the Big Brothers Big Sisters’ Sports Buddies Program. Make sure to dress in cocktail attire to match the mule theme.

Bohemian Fashion Show

When: April 13, 6 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Museo De Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free – $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Museo De Las Americas hosts a Bohemian Fashion Show. The event features a night of fashion with local artists presenting their designs, vendors selling goods and more. You can sip on drinks and munch on bites while watching the fashion show and shopping from local crafters.

Barrel Aged Beer and Whiskey Festival

When: April 13, 3 – 6 p.m.

Where: Number 38, 3560 Chesnut Pl., Denver

Cost: $49 – $89 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Sip on some of the best brews and liquor during the Barrel Aged Beer and Whiskey Festival. You can sample from 16 different breweries and 22 distilleries throughout the day with more than 60 tastings. You can also try new pours such as barrel-aged coffee, gin and more.

Fetch Spring Market

When: April 13 – 14

Where: Parking Garage in RiNo, 2701 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Find some amazing vintage clothing, local goods and more at the Fetch Spring Market. The market, formerly known as the Denver Flea is Colorado’s largest gathering of small businesses with over 150 vendors that offers a unique shopping experience you don’t want to miss.

Improper City’s Can Fest

When: April 13, 1 – 5 p.m.

Where: Improper City, 3201 Walnut St., Ste. 101, Denver

Cost: $25 – $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Celebrate all things canned beer during Improper City’s Can Fest. The event features live music, live art from local artists and, of course, tons of canned beer. You can vote on the best-tasting beer, the best live artists and the best looking can while munching on food from food trucks and sipping on brews from more than 20 participating breweries.

Record Store Day at Twist & Shout

When: April 13, 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Twist & Shout Records, 2508 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate your love of vinyl records during Record Store Day at Twist & Shout. The event features deals on vinyl, poster giveaways, music blaring throughout the day and more. You can support your local record store and find some new vinyl to add to your collections.

Grand Opening

When: April 13, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Empourium Brewing Company, 4385 W. 42nd Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Empourium Brewing Company presents its Grand Opening. The event features a look at the new brewery with tappings of an American IPA, food from the Meatball Food Truck and more. You can also explore the mural created by artist Drew Button.

NoChella

When: April 13, 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: Canopy, 8 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Break out your festival outfits for NoChella. Canopy hosts the party with Chick Fil A, Deep Eddy drinks, a DJ blaring music and more. You can sip on drink specials, win prizes for the best outfits and party like you are at Coachella without leaving Denver.

Sunday, April 14

Purple Brunch

When: April 14, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20 St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ophelia’s partners with Lipgloss and Boyhollow to presents Purple Brunch. The event features a brunch dedicated to Prince. You can dine on a special themed menu, sip on bloody marys and mimosas all while watching visuals of Prince’s music on the big screen. Reservations are highly recommended, book by calling 303.993.8023.

Heavy Metal Flea

When: April 14, 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: Black Sky Brewery, 490 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Heavy Metal Flea is back. You can shop from more than 10 hardcore vendors such as The Creators Asylum, Brainsicle and DeadlyDarling Gifts, listen to some sick heavy metal jams and more. You can also grab a brew from Black Sky Brewery to sip on while you shop.

The Ruckus Comedy Party

When: April 14, 7 p.m.

Where: Marquis Theatre, 2009 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Marquis Theatre presents The Ruckus Comedy Party. The event features a hilarious evening with sets from comedians Ben Roy, the star and writer of Those Who Can’t, comedian De Kelley and Allison Rose. You can laugh all night long and munch on Marquis pizza.

Ready the Horses

When: April 14, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Pony Up Denver, 1808 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Pony Up Denver hosts Ready the Horses. The event features a Game of Thrones-themed brunch with trivia activities. You can test your knowledge about the hit television series, sip on themed drinks, participate in a costume contest and more throughout the afternoon.

Want this list before everyone else?

Mark Your Calendar

Science Lounge: Dragons

When: April 18, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 tickets available here

Cuffin’ All Thangs R&B Party

When: April 19, 9 p.m. – 1:45 a.m.

Where: 1055 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here

Whip It!

When: April 19, 9 p.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $24 tickets available here

Super Trooper Cereal Party

When: April 20, 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver, 4255 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $13.12 tickets available here