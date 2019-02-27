…And haters said it would never happen. If you didn’t catch the Regina George quoting Mean Girls reference, we don’t know what to tell you, however, Denver Flea (or the entity formerly know as such) does. With a new brick and mortar retail store on the horizon, set to open in Downtown Denver this spring, the multi-vendor marketplace has announced its intention to expand into other areas as a means to grow the brand, and as a result, the company has decided to change names.

Now known as Fetch Markets, consumers can still expect the same celebration of emerging local and national brands, small business and unique shopping experience as well as their commitment to foster a community gathering place that engages people from all over Colorado and the country even.

With six years in business, founder and CEO Blake Adams in a press release detailed that the company took time to reflect over the past year. From the beginning as a 30-vendor market in City Park to go on to host their first ever Holiday Market at Union Station, welcoming nearly 50,000 attendees across four weekends this past year, the time to evolve into next phase of the company was more than evident.

Fetch Markets will have their first Denver event under the new moniker on April 12-14, 2019, their Spring Market in the RiNo neighborhood. More details for the event will be released soon but in the meantime, the new site for Fetch is up providing all the new information on the new venture.