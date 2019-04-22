Starting on Sunday, June 15 RiNo will have its own farmers market called the RiNo Fresh Market in collaboration with Colorado Fresh Markets. Known for the renowned Cherry Creek Farmers market, this new extension will be located at Blake Street and Broadway in Boxyard Park.

You can shop from vendors presenting fresh produce, baked goods and more. The market opens bright and early at 9 a.m. every Sunday and goes until 1 p.m., giving you a chance to have a morning shop and have the rest of your day open for other fun activities.

The farmers market will run throughout the summer season into fall ending in October. The location, nestled right in RiNo, not only allows you to shop but also gives you access to the amazing RiNo Art District with tons of amazing galleries, eateries and more all at your fingertips. So grab your breakfast and produce at the RiNo Fresh Market and explore a myriad of art while in the neighborhood.