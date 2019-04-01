Don’t miss out on all of the Denver celebrations happening this week. With everything from the Rockies Opening Day to a healthy and delicious cooking class with The Seasoned Chef — there’s no reason to be bored. Whatever you end up doing — be sure to check out this week’s roundup to discover your best options.

Monday, April 1

Engine Room Grand Opening

When: Monday, April 1, 11 – 12 a.m.

Where: Engine Room, 1850 Blake St. #150, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Join Engine Room on its opening day this Monday. The celebration will take place in the Dairy Block alley so head over to Engine Room, grab your NY slice and enjoy the company of fellow pizza-lovers.

Tuesday, April 2

Mile High Whiskey Club: Featuring Laws Whiskey

When: Tuesday, April 2, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Wally’s Wisconsin Tavern, 1417 Market St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Mile High Whiskey Club is ready for another meet-up this Tuesday. Spend the evening tasting and learning about Colorado’s own Laws Whiskey while enjoying a flight and some delicious little plates.

Girl Scout Cookie Pairing

When: Tuesday, April 2, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St., Unit 150, Denver

Cost: $20 per pairing

The Lowdown: Cider just got a little sweeter. Stem Ciders partners with Girl Scout Troop #62131 for a delightful cider and cookie pairing. Enjoy Girl Scout classics such as Samoas and Thin Mints each paired with the perfect Stem Ciders’ cider.

Beer and Cheese Pairing

When: Tuesday, April 2, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Crazy Mountain Brewery, 471 Kalamath St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Crazy Mountain Brewery partners with The Truffle Cheese shop for a delicious beer and artisanal cheese pairing this Tuesday. Both The Truffle Cheese shop cheese plates and Crazy Mountain Brewery beer flights are $10 each, but you can also pay $18 to purchase them together and fully enjoy the tasty beer and cheese combinations.

Wednesday, April 3

Annual High West Oyster Fest

When: Wednesday, April 3, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: EXDO, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $45 for general admission get tickets here

The Lowdown: Jax Fish House and Oyster Bar is ready to celebrate another Annual High West Oyster Fest for the seventh year in a row. Join them at EXDO for all things oysters — a shucking and eating championship, seafood from a variety of local Denver restaurants and live music. Watch competitive people shove oysters in their mouths while you enjoy some delicious cuisine and great music.

Eat the Rainbow: Vegetarian Spotlight

When: Wednesday, April 3, 6 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Seasoned Chef Cooking School, 999 Jasmine St., Ste 100, Denver

Cost: $79 get tickets here

The Lowdown: When some of us hear “Eat the Rainbow” Skittles might come to mind — but this event could not be any different (in a good way). Join chef Dan and nutritionist Vicki Robichaux at The Seasoned Chef Cooking School to learn about the benefits of consuming healthy ingredients and ways to make delicious dishes with simple ingredients.

Ratio Comedy: Fresh AF

When: Wednesday, April 3, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Stand-up comedy and beer never get old. Join Ratio Beerworks for a night of laughs with host Andrew Bueno and a diverse group of comedians from the LGBTQ community and people of color. Some of the featured comedians include ShaNae Ross, Sara Hake and Anthony Crawford.

Thursday, April 4

MADA Denver – Comal Dinner

When: Thursday, April 4, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Comal Heritage Food Incubator, 3455 Ringsby Court #105, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Make America Dinner Again Denver (MADA) joins Comal Heritage Food Incubator for an evening of open discussion, coming together and tasty family-style Mexican food. MADA invites locals who affiliate with both the conservative and liberal political parties to come together, share a meal and move forward together.

Behind the Scoop at the Little Man Ice Cream Factory

When: Thursday, April 4, 6:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Little Man Icecream, 4411 West Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Most of us can’t get enough of Little Man Ice Cream — so get excited because it’s opening a new location and you can go to the preview this Thursday. At the opening, you can explore the new location, dance, sip on drinks and enjoy your favorite sweet treats. Little Man Ice Cream owner Paul Tamburello will be there to mingle and answer any questions you might have about the new location. All of the proceeds from this event go to Central City Opera.

Stranahan’s Spring Cocktail Pairing

When: Thursday, April 4, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey, 200 S. Kalamath St., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stranahan’s partners with A Notte Denver for a delicious spring cocktail pairing. $25 gets you three small plates made by A Notte expertly paired with three tasters of Stranahan’s spring-inspired cocktails. Space is extremely limited so grab your tickets soon.

Friday, April 5

Rockies Opening Day at Factotum Brewhouse

When: Friday, April 5, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Factotum Brewhouse, 3845 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Head to Factotum Brewhouse to celebrate the Rockies opening day and get a free beer after buying one when you show your game ticket. Factotum is only a 20-minute walk from the Rockies stadium so grab your free beer and enjoy a leisurely walk over to the stadium.

Crush Pizza and Tap on Opening Day

When: Friday, April 5, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Crush Pizza and Tap Denver, 1200 W. 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Crush Pizza and Tap is ready to celebrate the Rockies Opening Day. Join them just a half mile away from the stadium for happy hour specials all day, $2 pizza slices and a handful of other surprises.

Opening Day Weekend at ViewHouse

When: Friday, April 5, 8 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: ViewHouse Ballpark, 2015 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: For seven years in a row now, ViewHouse has been one of the best places to celebrate the Rockies opening weekend. The festivities are going on all weekend but you won’t want to miss out on the Friday fun. There will be DJs all day, ticket giveaways and most importantly — $4 Coors Light.

Can Release Party and Silent Disco

When: Friday, April 5, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Join The Infinite Monkey Theorem for a unique release party this Friday evening. When I say unique — I mean shiny cans, a silent disco and discounted drinks. The shiny cans being released include Bellini, Bubble Universe Rose and Bubble Universe Riesling. Dance the night away with drinks that sparkle as much as you do.

Flamingo Dreams Release Party

When: Friday, April 5, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Improper City, 3201 Walnut St., Ste 101, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Flamingo Dreams just sounds like it would be fun to drink. Stop by Improper City before the Rockies game to get a taste of this brand-new and funky nitro brew. There will be drink deals, live music and multiple food trucks.

Pomegranate Blood Orange Milkshake IPA Release

When: Friday, April 6, 3 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project, 925 W. 8th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Fruity brews are all the hype right now — but a fruity milkshake IPA? Unheard of. Head to The Intrepid Sojourney Beer Project for the release of the unique IPA milkshake. Enjoy the boozy milkshake and grab some food from Adobo Food Truck in the extended beer garden.

Saturday, April 6

Honey and Wine Tour

When: Saturday, April 6, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: Queen Bee Brews, 800 E. 64th Ave. #6, Denver

Cost: Pay-as-you-go

The Lowdown: You don’t have to wait for a Renaissance fair to drink mead. Queen Bee Brews is Denver’s own meadery and it’s worth checking out. Mead is made with honey instead of grapes and Deborah from Queen Bee Brews will provide you with facts like this and so much more at the Honey and Wine Tour this Saturday. After learning about and tasting mead you’ll head over to Kingman Estates Winery to try out some of its wines created with Colorado grapes. Choose between flights or purchasing whole glasses at both locations.

Cervecería Colorado Can Release Fiesta

When: Saturday, April 6, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Cervecería Colorado, 1635 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Join Cervecería Colorado for a release fiesta. Two of its best brews — Señor Piña and Venga — are now available in cans and it’s time to celebrate. Expect delicious Mexican cuisine and swag giveaways. Don’t forget to check out the patio bar for $4 can beer.

Ethiopian Coffee Ceremony

When: Saturday, April 6, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Where: Jebena Ethiopian Coffee & Culture, 998 Navajo St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Experience an Ethiopian coffee ceremony with Sara Gebre at Food Bridge this Saturday. Learn about traditional brewing methods while Sara roasts and brews a fresh batch right in front of you. You won’t be able to resist trying this fresh batch made with a touch of cinnamon and cardamom.

Sunday, April 7

Work From Home Beer Breakfast

When: Sunday, April 7, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Cerebral Brewing, 1477 Monroe St., Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: When you start your day with a beer and waffles you know it’s going to be a good one. Join Cerebral Brewing for the fourth annual Work From Home Beer Breakfast this Sunday. Work from Home is Cerebral’s breakfast porter brewed with Vermont maple syrup and Guatemalan coffee roasted by Middle State. Waffle Brothers is also joining the party and serving up waffles and bacon. This is one of the few events you’re actually encouraged to wear pajamas so take advantage of it.

Moshin Winemaker Dinner

When: Sunday, April 7, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Table6, 609 Corona St., Denver

Cost: $85

The Lowdown: Head to Table 6 and join Rick and Amber Moshin for an evening of tasty cuisine and wines from Moshin Vineyards. Enjoy five Moshin wines expertly paired with four Table 6 courses. You can expect exquisite dishes like smoked salmon crepes and Roman gnocchi paired with the perfect Moshin wines.

Shakespeare Presents: The Tempest

When: Sunday, April 7, 3 – 5 p.m.

Where: Diebolt Brewing Company, 3855 Mariposa St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Diebolt Brewing Company partners with The Wit’s Shakesbeer for a free hour of an adaptation of Shakespeare’s, The Tempest. Enjoy Diebolt beers and let the Shakesbeer experts take you on a hilarious and beer-filled journey of a classic Shakespeare story.

