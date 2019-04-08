Denver has some fascinating events lined up this week. Start it off by getting zen at Power Vinyasa and end it by rocking out and shopping at a Heavy Metal Flea. Whatever you end up doing, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, April 8

Power Vinyasa

When: April 8, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: McNichols Civic Center Building partners with The River Yoga to host a Power Vinyasa session. You can take part in an hour-long yoga flow guided by an instructor from The River Yoga. Make sure to bring a mat and a bottle of water to keep hydrated throughout the practice.

Authentic Connection

When: April 8, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Archipelago Clubs, 2345 7th St., Denver

Cost: $17 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Archipelago hosts Authentic Connection. The event features an evening workshop that takes a deeper look at finding connections with other people. You can learn from relational facilitator Amelia Broughton as she gives different tools to help with making new and better connections with the people that surround you.

HRS No. 32

When: April 8, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: ReCreative Denver presents HRS No. 32. The event features a live recording session with musicians Von Disco and Alec Ryan Smith. You can jam out to the live music, peruse some fantastic art and chill throughout the night.

Tuesday, April 9

Women + Film Festival

When: April 9 – 14

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Multiple prices check here

The Lowdown: Sie FilmCenter presents the Women + Film Festival. The event features a six-day festival with more than 15 different screenings of films created by and about women. The festival starts with a screening of the documentary film Knock Down The House – with the stories of female politicians such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Amy Vilela and more.

Beginner’s Camping Workshop

When: April 9, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: REI, 1416 Platte River St., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: REI presents a Beginners Camping Workshop. The event features a chance to learn more about tent camping with an REI expert guide. You can learn the basics of selecting the best sleeping bag, learning how to set up a tent and more. No experience is needed for the workshop and all gear will be provided.

In Your Dreams

When: April 9, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Landmark’s Mayan Theatre, 110 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Landmark’s Mayan Theatre presents a screening of Stevie Nick’s In Your Dreams. The film features the story of Stevie Nicks as she recorded her album In Your Dreams with Dave Stewart. You can see interviews, recording sessions and more behind the scenes action of the famous songstress.

Build Skateboards for Denver’s Youth

When: April 9, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Stoney’s Bar and Grill, 1111 Lincoln St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Stoney’s Bar and Grill teams up with Can’d Aid Foundation to present Build Skateboards for Denver’s Youth. The event features an evening to build some skateboards for the 4th and 5th-grade class at Dora Moore Elementary. You can sip on a complimentary brew from Oskar Blues Brewery and help build boards. No experience is needed to join and all supplies are provided.

Freestyle Studio Session

When: April 9, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Landt Creative Space, 1528 Teller St., Denver

Cost: $28 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Landt Creative Space presents a Freestyle Studio Session. The event features a chance to work on your projects with access to space, help from instructors, demonstrations and more. Make sure to bring your own supplies and a project you are currently working on.

Wednesday, April 10

Art and Architecture: Brutalism Tamed

When: April 10, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Clyfford Still Museum hosts Art and Architecture: Brutalism Tamed. The event features a discussion that takes a deeper look into the Brutalism movement in architecture that was tamed down in the 1950s. Professor Bob Nauman of the University of Colorado Boulder will discuss the movement and how it is applied to the museum.

Always in Season

When: April 10, 7:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Film Society teams up with Sie Film Center and Women + Film Festival to present a screening of Always in Season. The film follows the journey of Claudia Lacy as she fights for justice for her 17-year-old son, Lennon Lacy — and his death. The documentary dives deeper into current racial injustices and the pain that they cause.

Indigenous Film Series

When: April 10, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Museum of Nature & Science presents the ongoing Indigenous Film Series. The series continues with screenings of The Golden Fidget– created by the second and third grade class of Minegoziibe Anishnabe School and Pookums– created by Métis director Shane Belcourt.

How I Art and Why

When: April 10, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $23 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver (MCA) hosts How I Art and Why. The event features a chance to hear from MCA Director Adam Lerner about ideas and art that have mattered most to him in his time as director, key contemporary artists and more.

Thursday, April 11

The Great Space Escape

When: April 11, 6 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $18 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science present The Great Space Escape. The event features a crash course about the constellations with sets from comedians, cool facts from astronomers and more. You can sip on drinks from a cash bar and learn about the amazing place we call space.

Greenhouse Yoga

When: April 11, 5:45 – 6:45 p.m.

Where: The GrowHaus, 4751 York St., Denver

Cost: $10 suggested donation at entry

The Lowdown: The GrowHaus presents Greenhouse Yoga. The event features an hour-long vinyasa class surrounded by lush plants in one of the greenhouses of GrowHaus. You can get a workout in and support GrowHaus’ mission of providing healthy affordable food as a portion of the donations will benefit GrowHaus’ programs.

Harry Potter-Thon

When: April 11 – 13

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $9.95 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Harry Potter-Thon returns this Thursday with three showings of Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets. You can dive into the magical wizarding world and see how Harry Potter and his friends Ron and Hermoine battle a large monster living deep inside of Hogwarts.

Chris Hardwick

When: April 11 – 13

Where: Comedy Works, 1226 15th St., Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Comedy Works hosts Chris Hardwick. You can laugh all night long to jokes from the two-time Emmy award-winning comedian, actor and writer. Hardwick has hosted Talking Dead — an analysis talk show about The Walking Dead — The Wall and more.

Friday, April 12

Uncorked Afterglo

When: April 12, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $80 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum hosts Uncorked Afterglo. The event is the Denver Art Museum’s annual spring fundraising party. You can explore one-night-only installations, sip on cocktails, participate in hands-on projects and more throughout the evening.

Brahms Symphony

When: April 12, 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $89 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Colorado Symphony presents Brahms Symphony. The event features a concert with performances of Brahm’s last symphony with pieces played such as Fantasia on Theme, Oboe Concerto and Symphony No. 4 in E minor.

The Paper Fashion Show

When: April 12, 5:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Hangar at Stanley, 2501 N. Dallas St., Aurora

Cost: $35 – $105 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Watch an amazing fashion show in the historic Hangar at Stanley during the Paper Fashion Show. You can see more than 50 haute couture looks created entirely from paper walk down a runway throughout the night. The event is run by the non-profit Downtown Aurora Visual Arts, which help local urban youth with after-school art programs.

Colorado Mineral and Fossil Show

When: April 12 – 14

Where: Crowne Plaza Denver Airport Convention Ctr, 15500 E. 40th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Find some amazing gems, gold panning and more during the Colorado Mineral and Fossil Show. The event features a three-day gathering of over 80 vendors working to bring the best fossils, minerals and other geological finds. You can snag giveaways, dig for dinosaur bits and shop beautiful jewels.

Paint a Gnome

When: April 12, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House, 1710 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Grandma’s House presents Paint a Gnome. The event features a chance to paint a ceramic gnome while sipping on a pour of Grandma’s House beer. You can choose from three different gnomes and tons of glazes to get a unique gnome of your own creation. The ticket price includes the supplies, firing and delivering of the gnome.

Saturday, April 13

Record Store Day

When: April 13, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks teams up with 303 Magazine for Record Store Day. The event features a vinyl pop-up with Ryan Dykstra Records vinyl school bus, a chance to purchase the new 303 Music Vol. 2 vinyl and bites from an Illegal Pete’s nacho bar. Topo Designs will also be on hand with a mini shop pop-up of their own.

DiNK Comic & Art Expo

When: April 13 – 14

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: McNichols Building hosts DiNK Comic & Art Expo. The event features more than 250 exhibitors, indie comic book artists, publishers and more. You can explore three floors of panel discussions, workshops, comedy and hear from special guests such as Liz Climo, Box Brown and Keith Knight.

Discover the Fascinating World of Beetles

When: April 13, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $22 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science partners with Atlas Obscura Society Denver to host Discover the Fascinating World of Beetles. The event features a special look at one of the best beetle collections with rare specimens, a giant dung beetle and more. Dr. Frank Krell will speak about the collection and give more insight into all that the museum does.

Bohemian Fashion Show

When: April 13, 6 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Museo De Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free – $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Museo De Las Americas hosts a Bohemian Fashion Show. The event features a night of fashion with local artists presenting their designs, vendors selling goods and more. You can sip on drinks and munch on bites while watching the fashion show and shopping from local crafters.

Dane Cook

When: April 13, 7 p.m.

Where: Bellco Theatre, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $39.50 – $59.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Bellco Theatre welcomes Dane Cook. You can listen to the famous stand-up comedian during his Tell It Like It Is tour. Cook has been featured on Comedy Central, Live From Madison Square Garden, Retaliation and more.

Fractal Wood Burning Workshop

When: April 13, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Salvage Design Center‎, 1200 W. Evans Ave., Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Salvage Design Center‎ presents a Fractal Wood Burning Workshop. The event features a class with expert Joe Middleton of Electrifying Art. You can learn how to burn your own design into reclaimed lumber and bring your masterpiece home with you to show off.

Fetch Spring Market

When: April 13 – 14

Where: Parking Garage in RiNo, 2701 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Find some amazing vintage clothing, local goods and more at the Fetch Spring Market. The market, formerly known as the Denver Flea is Colorado’s largest gathering of small businesses with over 150 vendors that offers a unique shopping experience you don’t want to miss.

Exchange, A Conversation Between ArtLab Interns & Denver Leaders

When: April 13, 3 – 4:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free with $10 general admission here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum presents Exchange, A Conversation Between ArtLab Interns & Denver Leaders. The event features a chance to listen to a discussion with artist Jordan Casteel, Deputy Director for the Mayor’s Office of The North Denver Cornerstone Collaborative Will Chan, community activist Cristina Aguilar and more.

Record Store Day at Twist & Shout

When: April 13, 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Twist & Shout Records, 2508 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate your love of vinyl records during Record Store Day at Twist & Shout. The event features deals on vinyl, poster giveaways, music blaring throughout the day and more. You can support your local record store and find some new vinyl to add to your collections.

Sunday, April 14

The Ruckus Comedy Party

When: April 14, 7 p.m.

Where: Marquis Theatre, 2009 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Marquis Theatre presents The Ruckus Comedy Party. The event features a hilarious evening with sets from comedians Ben Roy, the star and writer of Those Who Can’t, comedian De Kelley and Allison Rose. You can laugh all night long and munch on Marquis pizza.

Heavy Metal Flea

When: April 14, 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: Black Sky Brewery, 490 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Heavy Metal Flea is back. You can shop from more than 10 hardcore vendors such as The Creators Asylum, Brainsicle and DeadlyDarling Gifts, listen to some sick heavy metal jams and more. You can also grab a brew from Black Sky Brewery to sip on while you shop.

Mark Your Calendar

RiNo Park Groundbreaking

When: April 15, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Where: 1930 35th St., Denver

Cost: Free and Open to the public

GoodCinema Activations: Owned

When: April 16, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, 4255 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 – $20 tickets available here

Chris Fleming

When: April 16, 8 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $27 – $57 tickets available here

Perspective: Art & Floral

When: April 17, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: SKYLIGHT, 833 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $30 tickets available here

Colorado Anime Fest

When: April 19 – 21

Where: Colorado Anime Fest, 4900 S. Syracuse St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $125 tickets available here