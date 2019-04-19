After Beta’s announcement to close its doors in December, the electronic dance music destination is coming back to The Mile High City. The sudden loss of the nightclub came with no warning, and with 11 years of national acts headlining the downtown venue, the closure was definitely unexpected. Thankfully, as explained in an interview with EDM.com, Beta will be back — with a facelift, no less. The club’s new additions are still under lock and key, with club owners Mike McCray and Brad Roulier staying tight-lipped on all renovation affairs. Although most details have remained under wraps, their blueprints for some of the additions were released through The Denver Business Journal.

The main takeaway was the addition of an outdoor, in-ground pool, that will be open to the public during the day. The outdoor pool will cater to a different audience, evolving the nightclub into an afternoon destination — especially during the summer months to come. Although controversial for die-hard fans of the nightclubs original aesthetic, the pros for the club owners partners outweighed the cons. Beta will be one of two clubs in North America to have an in-ground pool on its premises, making their revamping all that more important.

The reopening will also include new interior design — headed by local Justin Martinez from WERKER — and a state-of-the-art lighting fixture set-up including over 260 LED panels. The upstairs DJ booth, located in the lounge area, will be moved to make more space for the renovated outdoor patio.

Beta 2.0 — the official name given to the remodeled space — hasn’t announced its official opening day, but all signs point to the upcoming months with the indoor club and outdoor patio area projected to open in late Spring or early Summer and the pool shortly thereafter.