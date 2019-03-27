Denver has some chic events lined up this weekend. Kick it off by getting fashionable during Denver Fashion Week Spring ’19 and end with the Denver Fashion Week After Party at NATIV. Wherever the weekend takes you, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Thursday, March 28

Denver Fashion Week Spring ’19

When: March 28 – 31

Where: Multiple locations check here

Cost: Various prices check here

The Lowdown: Get ready for a full week of fashion with Denver Fashion Week Spring ’19. The week is jam-packed full of workshops with designers, stylists, models, runway shows, award shows and a special pop-up marketplace like never seen before.

Potted Potter

When: March 28 – 31

Where: Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 E Iliff Ave., Denver

Cost: $36.99 – $96.99 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Newman Center for the Performing Arts presents Potted Potter. The play is an unauthorized Harry Potter experience that has performed in front of sold-out audiences all over the world. Featuring scenes combining all seven books, Potted Potter provides a complete — and hilarious — look at the beloved series.

Marvel Trivia

When: March 28, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Growler USA Highlands Pub, 4433 W. 29th Ave. #102, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Growler USA Highlands Pub hosts Marvel Trivia. The event features a night to flex your knowledge of the Marvel universe. You can grab a group of friends for five rounds of questions about some of the best Marvel movies and win some prizes in the process.

Behind & Be In the Scenes

When: March 28, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Source Hotel and Market Hall, 3350 Market St., Denver

Cost: $30 – $36.53 get tickets here

The Lowdown: FashionEco hosts Behind & Be In the Scenes. The event features a chance to network with some of Denver’s best fashion makers, designers, photographers, models and more. You can take part in live fashion illustration portraits, jam out to fresh beats from a DJ and meet some inspiring people.

Hello, Dolly!

When: March 28 – April 7

Where: Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $45 – $165 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Center for the Performing Arts presents Hello, Dolly! The Broadway play features Betty Buckley starring in the musical comedy that follows a story of a matchmaker named Dolly who has traveled to Yonkers, New York to find a millionaire a match. The production pays tribute to the original work created by director and choreographer Gower Champion.

Closing Party

When: March 28, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: The Storeroom, 1700 Vine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Storeroom hosts a Closing Party for artist Rebecca Vaughan’s exhibition The End of the Enchantment and the Dark Side of the Heart. You can explore the art created with mirror shapes, marquee lights and other objects that were collected from Vaughan’s late father.

Hollywood Favorite

When: March 28, 7:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $9.95 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science presents Hollywood Favorite. The event features a screening of Aquaman. The film follows the story of Aquaman, the true heir of Atlantis as he has to battle for the throne and bring balance back between his kingdom and surface world.

Dan Savage

When: March 28 – 29

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Oriental Theater presents Dan Savage. The event features comedian Dan Savage’s tour “The Very Best of Hump.” You can watch a screening of some films from the Hump film festival and laugh all night with commentary from Dan Savage.

’90s Nickelodeon Trivia

When: March 28, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House, 1710 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grandma’s House hosts ’90s Nickelodeon Trivia. The event features an evening to show off what you know about classic hit ’90s Nickelodeon television shows. Make a group to compete with and win prizes to flex your knowledge muscles while sipping a brew of Grandma’s beer.

Friday, March 29

Untitled Final Friday

When: March 29, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $10 General Admission here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum hosts Untitled Final Friday. The Untitled series is a monthly program with changing performances, art making, tours and more curated by local artists. This Friday you can hear from artist Suchitra Mattai about the theme “Homeward Unbound.” Different narratives will be deconstructed and you will have a chance to listen to a playlist specially curated by Mattai.

Spring Break ’98

When: March 29, 9 p.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $13 – $17 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ophelia’s presents Spring Break ’98. The event features a night of ’90s tributes with performances from The Gin Doctors, beats from DJ A-L and more. You can dance all night long and sip on drinks from Ophelia’s bar.

Opening Reception

When: March 29, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: David B. Smith Gallery, 1543 St. Ste A, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: David B. Smith Gallery presents an Opening Reception for artists Justin Favela and Mikayla Whitmore. Favela’s exhibition, Re/Presenting México: José María Velasco and the Politics of Paper features amazing paper paintings created with layered tissue paper. Whitmore’s exhibition Magic Circle features photographs of Western Landscape with historical symbolism with shapes of circles.

OFF THE WALL

When: March 29, 9 p.m.

Where: Hi-Dive Denver, 7 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $6 at entry

The Lowdown: Hi-Dive Denver presents OFF THE WALL. The event features a one-night reunion with DJ Jason Heller. You can dance till you drop to jams from the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s and ’90s until the sun comes up. This party is sure to wow as it once did back in the early 2000s.

Alice in Wonderland

When: March 29, 7:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1385 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: $35 – $65 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ellie Caulkins Opera House presents Alice in Wonderland. The event features a wild circus adventure with performances from acrobats, dancers, contortionists and more. You can watch as your favorite characters such as the Mad Hatter do crazy stunts that take you deeper down the rabbit hole.

Saturday, March 30

National Designers Fashion Show

When: March 30, 7 p.m.

Where: Forney Museum of Transportation, 4303 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: $20 – $110 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Forney Museum of Transportation teams up with Denver Fashion Week to host the National Designers Fashion Show. The show wows with pieces from Stevie Boi, darkm0th industry, FreeMen By Mickey and more throughout the night. If you love fashion, you need to be there.

The Grawlix Return!

When: March 30, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo St., Denver

Cost: $12 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Bug Theatre presents The Grawlix Return! The event features a night of comedy with the comedic group The Grawlix made up of Ben, Adam and Andrew. You can also hear some hilarious sets from comedians Katie Bowman, Patrick Richardson and David Gborie.

The Constellation Ice Cream Grand Opening

When: March 30, 12 – 3:30 p.m.

Where: The Constellation, 10195 E. 29th Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Just in time for the warm weather you can grab a scoop during The Constellation Ice Cream Grand Opening. The event features a chance to explore the newest member of the Little Man Ice Cream family, listen to live music, enjoy some sweet ice cream and have a chance to win a free trip to New York. In order to be entered to win, you must bring a piece of luggage with you to the opening.

March Vintage Pop-Up

When: March 30, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Fort Greene Bar, 321 E. 45th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Fort Greene Bar hosts a March Vintage Pop-Up. You can find the best vintage fashion, collectibles and more from vendors such as Thrifting Coups, Petite Tenue Vintage and Nonage Goods throughout the evening. Sip on a cocktail while shopping the pop-up till you drop.

Inappropriate Adult Coloring & Cocktails

When: March 30, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Poka Lola Social Club, 1850 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Poka Lola partners with Coach + Colt to present Inappropriate Adult Coloring & Cocktails. The event features a night of coloring with some naughty coloring books while sipping on a complimentary cocktail from Poka Lola. You can get creative and have some colorful fun.

Oasis One Year Anniversary Party

When: March 30, 12 – 11 p.m.

Where: Oasis Brewing Company, 3251 Lowell Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate one year of achievements during the Oasis One Year Anniversary Party. The event features a Brut IPA tapping, live music to jam out to and more. You can dine on tacos from Clamato Time food truck and support Oasis all night long.

Silent Party Denver

When: March 30, 9:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Mirus Gallery, 1136 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Mirus Gallery teams up with Millenium Age to host Silent Party Denver. The event features a Silent Disco with beats jamming from two DJs with the help of Millenium Age headphones. You can pick from two channels and vibe out to trap or R&B throughout the night.

Weird Touch

When: March 30, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Syntax Physic Opera, 554 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Syntax Physic Opera hosts Weird Touch. The event features a party to let your freak flag fly. You can dance all night to dark disco, weird house and more from DJ Fancy Matthew, DJ Shannon von Kelly and DJ Tyler Snow. Wear what feels best for you and indulge in those guilty pleasures.

Sunday, March 31

Children/Teenager/Mommy & Me Fashion Show and Denver Originals Fashion Show

When: March 31, 2 – 5 p.m. 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Forney Museum of Transportation, 4303 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: $20 – $100 get tickets here $20 – $100 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Forney Museum of Transportation partners with Denver Fashion Week to present the last night of runway shows with the Children/Teenager/Mommy & Me Fashion Show and Denver Originals Fashion Show. The event starts with the Children’s show with looks by designers including Petite Tweets, Armoniia and Charlie Price Teens and ends with the last fashion show jam-packed with designers including Rachel Marie Hurst, Styled by Kait, Duane Topping, Maggie Burns and more.

Harmonic Infinity Loops

When: March 31, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Leon, 1112 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: $12 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Leon hosts Harmonic Infinity Loops. The event features electronic live looping, Persian frame drumming and more from New York-based artist Neel Murgai with animated bio-morphic artwork projected on video, created by artist Seema Lisa Pandya. Each artist brings layers of harmony with each beat and animated art form.

Denver Fashion Week Exhibit Tour

When: March 31, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Explore the Best of Denver Fashion Week Exhibition during a Denver Fashion Week Exhibit Tour. The tour is led by Fashion Denver founder Brandi Shigley. You can see some of the best looks that have graced Denver’s runways and some killer photography.

The Art of Brunch: Spring Series

When: March 31, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free Admission

The Lowdown: Art District on Santa Fe presents the Art of Brunch: Spring Series. The event features a chance to munch on complimentary brunch bites while gallery hopping at more than 20 of the participating creative businesses and locations. You can explore all of the amazing art and have a happy belly by the end of your adventure.

Cool Beans Beer and Coffee Festival

When: March 31, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks presents the Cool Beans Beer and Coffee Festival. The event features a day to sip on hot cups of coffee from Novo Coffee, Method Roasters and Huckleberry Roasters, a chance to snag some cold collaboration brews and more. You can also dine on brunch from Glazed and Confuzed Doughnuts and Adelitas Cocina y Cantina while you imbibe.

Old School Cool Vintage Fashion Market

When: March 31, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Improper City, 3201 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free – $22 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Improper City hosts an Old School Cool Vintage Fashion Market. The event features a chance to shop from more than 30 vintage shops in a one-stop market place. You can find some amazing pieces from vendors such as Denver Fashion Truck, Denver Retro Finds, Denver Rummage Shop and The Dustheads.

bRUNCh Club

When: March 31, 8:45 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Witness your fitness during Denver Milk Market’s bRUNch Club. The event features a 5k run in the morning around downtown Denver. After you sweat it out and burn some calories you can dive into brunch from any of the restaurants within the Milk Market. bRUNch is for everyone as you can run as fast or slow as you need.

90 Shilling Day at RiNo

When: March 31, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Odell Brewing RiNo Brewhouse, 2945 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Odell Brewing RiNo Brewhouse presents 90 Shilling Day at RiNo. The event features a celebration on the 90th day of the year with the release of the 90 shilling. This year is the 30th anniversary with a special release of a 180 Shilling. You can get discounts of 90 shilling on tap, buy merch and more to celebrate the day.

DFW Official After-Party

When: March 31, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: NATIV Hotel Denver, 1612 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Party all night long and celebrate the close of Denver Fashion Week (DFW) during the DFW Official After-Party. You can jam out to music, meet models and designers, sip and drinks and more during the party hosted by designer Stevie Boi.

Mark Your Calendar

Larimer Square Fashion Show

When: April 4, 5:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: EDGE Restaurant & Bar, 1111 14th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Can Release & Silent Disco

When: April 5, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

First Friday Art Walk

When: April 5, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

Boy Band Spectacular

When: April 6, 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Monkey Barrel, 4401 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $15 tickets available here