There are few people as acclaimed and as influential in the realm of music today as Stevie Wonder. Opportunities to see the legend are few and far between nowadays, and aside from last year’s rather surprising announcement as a headliner of the inaugural Grandoozy, his trips to Colorado have been even more sparse. Those who got to witness Stevie Wonder at Grandoozy and even those who missed out will get their chance to catch him as he’s set to make his Red Rocks debut no less, on June 24. The show will be a part of SeriesFest’s Season 5 Benefit: A Celebration of TV & Music.

SeriesFest is a non-profit organization whose mission is to champion artists at the forefront of episodic storytelling. The organization provides year-round educational programs, initiatives supporting underserved voices, and professional development opportunities. Wonder was a perfect choice as the centerpiece of the fest as founders Randi Kleiner and Kaily Smith Westbrook remarked in a joint statement, “there is no bigger, bolder or more prolific storyteller than Stevie. This is going to be an incredibly memorable and special evening.”

This’ll undoubtedly be a once-in-a-lifetime show, not to be missed.

Tickets for SeriesFest’s Season 5, featuring a soon to be announced special television presentation following Wonder’s Red Rocks performance, will go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Friday, March 29 via AXS.