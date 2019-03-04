Few films defined Early Aughts fashion like the movie Mean Girls — thanks to costume designer, Mary Jane Fort. The 2004 hit featured a rise of a decade’s worth of trends, including velour Juicy Couture tracksuits and the prevalence of all-pink everything. We all wanted to be glossy, girlie and just as “plastic” as Regina George and now is our chance. The world premiere tour of Peaches Christ’s Mean Gays is coming to Denver’s Oriental Theater tomorrow night, inviting attendees to dress in their best pink ensembles for an immersive experience.

Mean Gays is a live musical parody of the cult classic movie written by Tina Fey that starred Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams. This adaptation is a high school survival story that stars Kimmy Chi — RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 8 finalist Kim Chi — as a transfer student from South Korea who moves to an American high school ruled by Willam George — RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 4 incendiary contestant, Willam. George is accompanied by her band of loyal followers, Peaches “Swallows” Wieners — Peaches Christ — and Laganja Smith, who was RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 6 standout, Laganja Estranja.

Mean Gays will have two performances, the first at 7 p.m. and the second at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5. The Oriental Theater is located at 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver. Purchase tickets here.