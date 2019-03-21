Denver Fashion Week is back for another full week of fashion, events and of course, food. We’re announcing the complimentary food that is present at each night of DFW. Like many of the designers in the shows, some of these restaurants are DFW veterans, while others are new to the event. Each night offers a unique culinary experience from some of the top restaurants in town. Nothing says spring DFW quite like fresh and local food. And doughnuts.

Where: 1553 Platte St. #130, Denver

When: Saturday, March 23

The Lowdown: The shop known for their alcohol-infused doughnuts is coming to DFW. And while we can’t promise the doughnuts will have airplane-sized liquor bottles included, we can promise that you’ll love the colorful and creative array of doughnuts Habit is known for, including mini doughnut and doughnut holes.

Where: 1200 W 38th Ave., Denver

When: Saturday, March 23

The Lowdown: If the name — or place — looks familiar, that’s because it is. Crush Pizza was formerly known as Denver Deep Dish. While their name may have changed, their delicious food hasn’t. Crush Pizza will serve their Sicilian pizza bites; a classic Saturday night meal. And who says pizza and fashion don’t go together?

Where: 2715 17th St., Denver

When: Saturday, March 23

What’s on the menu: Would it be DFW without Postinos? A fan favorite at DFW, their fig and mascarpone on bruschetta and spicy pepper jam goat cheese on bruschetta have been known to make people go back for seconds, and thirds and possibly even fourths. Take it from us, you’ll be going back and forth all night.

Where: 1475 E 17th Ave., Denver

When: Sunday, March 24

What’s on the menu: We’re bringing a taste of Mexican fusion to DFW. The innovative restaurant is serving two different dishes. The first is their tuna poke bites, made with house tostada tuna poke, prepared in soy sauce and black and white sesame seeds, and served with radishes, serranos, red pepper sauce and cilantro. The second dish is their chicken tinga bites, made with their house tostada topped with chicken tinga (shredded chicken thigh meat) and served with red pepper sauce, onions and cilantro. We’re not drooling, you’re drooling.

Where: 2620 16th St, Denver

When: Sunday, March 24

What’s on the menu: The favorite ice cream shop will serve up scoops of some of their classic and fan favorite flavors. Little Man Ice Cream combines the 1920s, 1930s and the 1940s eras into a unique old-fashioned experience that tastes like homemade ice cream.

Where: 3258 Larimer St., Denver

When: Sunday, March 24

What’s on the menu: The sophisticated southern restaurant is bringing its ever-changing cuisine. This season, Julep is serving their Crispy Piggy, a dish served with Rebel Farms collard greens, pickled watermelon rind and peanut.

Where: Various Locations

When: Saturday, March 30

What’s on the menu: One weekend of delicious tacos just wasn’t enough. And who better to serve our most popular runway show night than the popular LoDo spot Margs Tacos Bistro. Their menu is inspired by ingredients and cooking techniques from as close to home backyard gardens and as far away as Asia, so expect your plate to be as colorful as the outfits on the runway.

Where: 1475 E 17th Ave., Denver

When: Sunday, March 31

What’s on the menu: The beloved sandwich shop known for their “freaky fast” subs is coming to DFW. They’re bringing an assortment of fan favorite sandwiches from Turkey Tom to the Veggie Club. Jimmy John’s will be at both the kids show and the Denver Originals show so you’ll have sandwiches all afternoon and well into the evening.

