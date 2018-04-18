Expansion seems to be the name of the game for Denver restaurants.

From barbecue joints to Italian eateries and swanky bistros, restaurants have been growing and new restaurants have been coming across the metro faster than we can say “table for two.” Now, LoHi favorite Postino is the latest to join in on the expansion craze with the announcement that it will open a second location on 9th and Colorado. And while the opening date has not been announced, we’re already making happy hour plans.

Postino’s mid-century modern design, inviting patio and the mouth-watering menu has made it a local favorite since it first opened its first Denver location nearly three years ago. While the atmosphere and food are much of the reason for the success of this Arizona-born concept, its unique happy hour is truly what sets Postino apart. Called “The Board and Bottle, you can order a bottle of wine and charcuterie board for $20 between 8 p.m. and midnight on Monday and Tuesday nights. And while you may assume a happy hour board to be on the smaller side, Postino will throw you for a loop. It is serving large slices of toast topped generously with prime ingredients like artisan meats, brie, apples, fig and ricotta — to name a few. In addition to the exquisite bites, the happy hour special includes a bottle of wine from arguably one of the best lineups in the city.

The new location will be located on 9th and Colorado in a space formerly home to the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center campus. Postino will be one development among many in a two-million-square-foot space dedicated to offices, retail, entertainment and pedestrian walkways. But knowing Postino’s M.O. for creating highly unique spaces, it won’t be a surprise when the restaurant makes it their own.

The restaurant has not revealed an opening date, stay tuned with us for all updates and developments.