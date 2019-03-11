Denver has some fascinating events lined up this week. Start it off with some art during the Eyes On: Erika Harrsch exhibition and end it with a laugh at The Ruckus Comedy Party. Wherever the week takes you make sure to take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, March 11

Eyes On: Erika Harrsch

When: March 10 – November 17

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free with $10 general admission

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum presents Eyes On: Erika Harrsch. The exhibition features works from Mexican-American artist Erika Harrsch’s 2017 project Under the Same Sky… We Dream in El Paso. The project takes a deeper look at the children of refugees and undocumented immigrants that are known as Dreamers. The installation uses music, text and imagery to explore the struggles that these individuals face in relation to the DREAM Act.

HRS No. 31

When: March 11, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $5 tickets available here

The Lowdown: ReCreative Denver hosts HRS No. 31. The event features live performances and recordings from Lady Gang and Felix Ayodele & The Band. Lady Gang is a local live looping instrument artist that rocks female power. Felix Ayodele & The Band create powerful sounds that will have you vibing. Space is limited so arrive early.

Power Vinyasa

When: March 11, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, Colfax and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Build up the heat and break a sweat at Power Vinyasa. The event features a free yoga class in the McNichols Building guided by an instructor from The River Yoga. The class is open to all levels. Make sure to bring a mat to practice and water to stay hydrated.

Tuesday, March 12

Month of Photography Lecture: Susan Goldstein

When: March 12, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $12 general admission here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum hosts a Month of Photography Lecture with Susan Goldstein. The event features a series of lectures from Colorado photographers. The series starts with a lecture from Susan Goldstein, a local photographer who started her career with Westword in the late ’70s, who now works with the ideas of presence and absence as well as the past and the present.

Acrylic Pouring

When: March 12, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Wonderlab Creative Space Studios, 4890 Ironton St. Unit 6A, Denver

Cost: $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Wonderlab Creative Space Studios hosts Intro to Acrylic Pour Painting. The class features a dive into pour painting with a two-hour workshop. You can learn about the materials used and create a couple of your own masterpieces.

Concert for Denver Right to Survive

When: March 12, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $27 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Oriental Theater hosts a Concert for Denver Right to Survive. The event features performances from local artists Esmé Patterson, Wheelchair Sports Camp and Laura Goldhamer. You can jam out and learn more about the effects of Denver’s Urban Camping Ban.

Video Vortex

When: March 12, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver, 4255 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $1 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Alamo Drafthouse Denver presents Video Vortex. The event features a screening of Video Nasty Blasty – a splatter DIY mixtape created in the UK that holds tons of clips and homemade footage. You can laugh at absurd videos that were once banned by the British government.

Potty Mouth Pottery Night

When: March 12, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Ceramics in the City, 5214 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 register here

The Lowdown: Ceramics in the City presents a Potty Mouth Pottery Night. The event features an adults-only class where you can paint your own pottery with whatever naughty saying you want. The ticket price includes a space in the class and snacks to munch on while you paint.

Wednesday, March 13

How I Art and Why

When: March 13, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $23 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver hosts How I Art and Why. The event features a chance to hear from Adam Lerner, the director at MCA and chief animator in the Department of Fabrications. Lerner will speak about the ideas and art that have mattered the most to him and discuss artists in the contemporary art field.

No Man’s Land Film Festival

When: March 13, 7 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Oriental Theater hosts the No Man’s Land Film Festival. The event features a festival that celebrates and empowers women showcasing all-women adventure films. You can see screenings of some killer films, listen to a panel discussion and more. All of the proceeds from the event will benefit Women’s Wilderness.

Indigenous Film Series

When: March 13, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science presents the Indigenous Film Series. The series continues with a screening of The Golden Fidget – a film created and directed by children from the Minegoziibe Anishnabe School. It will also feature Pookums – a film shot in four days on a budget of $150, created by Métis director Shane Belcourt.

Thursday, March 14

Skeleton Crew

When: March 14 – April 13

Where: Curious Theatre Company, 1080 Acoma St., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Curious Theatre Company presents Skeleton Crew. The event features a play about a group of friends that have come together to create a family of sorts. The friends face struggles with the Great Recession in Detroit and have to make hard decisions about their futures.

Shared Territory

When: March 14, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Oriental Theater presents a screening of Shared Territory. The film follows a group of cyclists as they adventure through the Icelandic Highlands and the passage that connects with the Arctic Circle. You can see amazing sights and learn more about the region and all that it holds.

It Might Be a Netflix Special

When: March 14, 7:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo St., Denver

Cost: $6 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Bug Theatre hosts It Might Be a Netflix Special. The event features a chance to catch a comedy special like no-other with 10 local comedians letting out some of their best jokes as a videographer records. You can laugh all night long and watch the making of a comedy special.

B– The Underwater Bubble Show

When: March 14, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 E Iliff Ave., Denver

Cost: $19 – $29 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Newman Center for the Performing Arts presents B– The Underwater Bubble Show. The event features a magical play that follows Mr. B as he is taken to Bubblelandia, a land of seahorses, mermaids and more for a wild adventure.

Intro to Acrylic Painting

When: March 14, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Landt Creative Space, 1528 Teller St., Denver

Cost: $128 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Landt Creative Space hosts Intro to Acrylic Painting. The event features a class that will guide you through the basics of acrylic painting from blending techniques to color theory. The class is for beginners so no worries if you do not have any experience with painting. The ticket price includes all the materials needed to participate.

MENEZ, there, Matthew Morris Fashion Show

When: March 14, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: There Denver, 3254 Navajo St., Denver

Cost: $35 – $91.79 get tickets here

The Lowdown: There Denver hosts the MENEZ, there, Matthew Morris Fashion Show. The event features a night of fashion with more than 20 looks from MENEZ gracing the runway with hair and makeup from Matthew Morris. You can watch the fashion show, sip on cocktails and dine on a luxurious dinner.

Chicano Power 1969: Fire in the Streets & War of the Flowers

When: March 14 – 16

Where: Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center presents Chicano Power 1969: Fire in the Streets & War of the Flowers. The play features a deeper look into the history of protests against racism during 1969. You can learn more about “The West High Blowouts,” the War of the Flowers and the story of Lupe Briseño – a brave young woman that wanted to change the world.

Friday, March 15

Everything Was Stolen.

When: March 15 – April 6

Where: square product theatre, 717 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: $24 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Square product theatre presents Everything Was Stolen. The event features the world premiere of a collection of original and stolen works, texts, images, videos and more created and directed by Emily K. Harrison, that was inspired by the Japanese concept of wabi-sabi and a phrase by John Cage, “And so it is out of this chaos, this accumulation of history and novelty, that we begin building.”

Meet the Artist: Xaviera Simmons

When: March 15, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Center for Visual Art MSU Denver, 965 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free – $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Center for Visual Art MSU Denver hosts Meet the Artist: Xaviera Simmons. The event features a chance to hear from artist Xaviera Simmons, who spent two years walking the Trans Atlantic Slave Trade with Buddhist monks. Simmons will talk about her experiences and give insights into her works.

Body Mind Spirit Celebration

When: March 15 – 17

Where: The Denver Mart, 451 E 58th Ave., Denver

Cost: $7 at entry

The Lowdown: The Denver Mart hosts a Body Mind Spirit Celebration. The three-day event features more than 250 vendors from psychics, healers and more. You can center yourself and explore natural health methods and all things metaphysical.

Christie Blizard Opening

When: March 15, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Peralta Projects, 747 Elati St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Peralta Projects welcomes a Christie Blizard Opening. The event features a performance exhibition titled Sinusoidal. The exhibition uses video, sound works and performance to create an avant-garde experience that takes a deep dive into ethical dimensions. Blizard performs with three-dimensional masks of celebrity faces on her character’s body to symbolize an empty vessel.

Saturday, March 16

Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade

When: March 16, 9:30 a.m.

Where: Downtown Denver, Starts on 19th St. and Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Celebrate the green holiday with the annual Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The event features a parade around Downtown Denver with leprechauns, Celtic dancers, floats and more. You can also watch performances from marching bands and other exciting cultural activities.

Alebrijes: Fantastic Zoology of a Dream

When: March 16, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science presents Alebrijes: Fantastic Zoology of a Dream. The exhibition features a look at Alebrijes – the brightly colored Mexican folk art sculptures that are on display at the museum. Artist and anthropologist Oscar Becerra of Mexico City will talk about the history of the creatures and give more context to the pieces.

Chemigram Workshop

When: March 16, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Deconstruction at Studio Altieri, 1 Galapago St., Denver

Cost: $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Deconstruction at Studio Altieri hosts a Chemigram Workshop. The event features a class led by instructor Joe Addison that teaches you the basics of making a chemigram – a camera-less process that uses a substrate on light-sensitive paper to resist the chemical effects of black and white chemistry.

Fractal Wood Burning Workshop

When: March 16, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Salvage Design Center‎, 1200 W. Evans Ave., Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Salvage Design Center‎ presents a Fractal Wood Burning Workshop. The event features a class with expert Joe Middleton of Electrifying Art. You can learn how to burn your own design into reclaimed lumber and bring your masterpiece home with to show off.

And Meow This: The Tail End

When: March 16 – 17

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space hosts And Meow This: The Tail End. The event features an art showcasing more than 30 artists including Lynette May, Brad Rhadwood and Dusty Diamond Glass. You can see cat artwork, listen to live music from Funk Hunk, Retrofette and DLZMKSBTS Dealz Makes Beats and more.

Sunday, March 17

Runnin’ of the Green

When: March 17, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: $45 register here

The Lowdown: Lace up your sneakers and run in the annual Runnin’ of the Green. The event features a 7k race around Denver in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. You can get a great sweat sesh in and raise funds for charity while you are at it.

John Cusack

When: March 17, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Paramount Denver, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $39.95 – $69.95 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Paramount Denver hosts John Cusack. The event features a screening Grosse Pointe Blank followed by a live conversation with John Cusack himself discussing his career and the making of the film. You can ask questions you have always wanted to ask and hear some amazing stories.

Après Yoga

When: March 17 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $17 – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks hosts Après Yoga. The event features an hour-long yoga class guided by instructor Amelia Loftin. You can stretch and take a breath from the weekly stresses and later sip on a pint of beer from Ratio.

The Ruckus Comedy Party

When: March 17, 7 p.m.

Where: Marquis Theatre, 2009 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Marquis Theatre presents The Ruckus Comedy Party. The event features sets from Sam Tallent and Chris Charpentier. You can laugh all night long to hilarious jokes and to commentary from hosts Matt Cobos, Patrick Richardson and Cory Helie.

