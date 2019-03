Twice a year, fashion really comes alive in the city of Denver. Runways are filled with models, new fashion collections debut from local designers and workshops filled with educational information welcome audiences of hundreds. During these two times, Denver truly makes waves in the fashion world and has a lasting impact on new trends. And although major street style inspiration is a continuous aspect of this city, one week during spring and fall gives designers, artists, beauty stylists and the fashion obsessed the opportunity to come together and witness the magic and invigorating atmosphere of Denver Fashion Week (DFW). The spring season — scheduled to be Saturday, March 23 continued through Sunday, March 31 — will be a time you won’t want to miss. To aid in the planning of outfits for DFW, 303 Magazine compiled a list of our favorites that directly relate to the specific themed shows each night.

Fashion x Art

The Lowdown: Saturday, March 23 kicks off DFW with a runway show collaboration between Denver fashion designers and local artists. This partnership of many will house pops of color, bold detailed patterns, a wide range of textures and an extreme uniqueness to each collection. For this night of style, a daring color palette was executed with the help of A Vintage Frame of Mind. The wow factor this yellow pantsuit showcased is at large — and if a menswear approach to style is something you long for, A Vintage Frame of Mind is the perfect inspiration. To style, add a camisole underneath the pantsuit jacket for a more modest approach and add an extravagant piece of jewelry to the outfit. We opted for statement earrings, but a bracelet stack or layer of necklaces would be great options as well. Play with colors, textures and patterns to achieve a compatible look. In terms of beauty, a striking lip and loose waves in the hair allowed the pantsuit to really shine.

Hair Show

The Lowdown: The DFW Hair Show is extravagant, avant-garde and surprising all at once. This is a night you do not want to miss, as boundaries and rules are completely surpassed and minds are perplexed. Similar to the boldness on the runway, an outfit worn to this show needs to have a sense of amazement and uniqueness. For this event, we gravitate toward eye-catching outfits comparable to those of the Met Gala in New York — one of fashion’s biggest nights. The overall goal is to wear the unexpected and in this case, Denver fashion designer Dakota Stevens had just the design. Stevens’ midi dress served as a great way to play with pattern and the cross infusion of color. The hair — a sleek and slightly structured option — is having its moment right now in fashion and has been seen all over runways which made it perfect for this style approach. In addition, a colorful blended smokey eye worked into the overall wardrobe was a prominent accessory to incorporate.

National Designers

The Lowdown: National Designers Night is when fashion designers from across the country showcase their collections to a Denver audience. The wardrobe selected for an audience member for this night should be upscale, trendy and in vogue. Name brand plays a major role as audience goers display branded clothing and accessories. To style, coordinate an outfit that really stands out in a crowd. Neon monochromatic, animal print and unpredictable accessories work well in this place. Go bold, be daring and wear an outfit that screams valor.

Denver Originals

The Lowdown: Denver Originals night scheduled for Sunday, March 31 will showcase seasoned Denver fashion designers that have shown during DFW for seasons. Rachel Marie Hurst is part of this expert team and continues to design fantastic pieces with feminine flair. For this night of runway shows, a more glamorous approach is necessary. A tulle gown like Hurst’s is the perfect style focal point for any wardrobe. The grandeur nature of the design screams elegance and style. In order to keep attention on a captivating piece, keep accessories at a minimum. For example, casual and messy hair paired perfectly with the nature of this grand dress and a burst of spring color added in the shoes was a cohesive touch.

For the males attending DFW, a classic style approach is timeless and always an appropriate option. A clean-cut pair of denim jeans, button-up shirt and jacket over top makes for a polished look. If a more adventurous outfit is needed, pair a statement jacket or shirt with pants to really set a focal point.

To purchase tickets for DFW scheduled Saturday, March 23 through Sunday, March 31 click here.

Photography by Rebecca Grant.

Models Jordan Wright, Chandler Love, Jeff Warnock, Mishael La Bella and Emelia Castro.

Models provided by Goldie Mae Productions.

Location provided by Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum.

Clothing provided by A Vintage Frame of Mind, Rachel Marie Hurst, Dakota Stevens, Iron Wolf and Dillard’s.

Makeup by Emily Jayne.

Hair by Sierra Morrisette.

Styling by Cheyenne Dickerson and Koya Nyangi.