We know it’s easy to wax poetic about candlelit dinners you’ve reserved weeks in advance, exquisite, fresh-cut seasonal bouquets and dancing under the stars, but if your sweetheart is a little strange or you’re looking to spice things up, perhaps you should try going on an unusual Valentine’s Day date. Denver can be a quirky city, so showcase your amazing talent for planning a memorable date by doing something offbeat instead. It’s definitely more fun than just dinner and a movie.

Love Potions From the Vine Tour

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

When: February 8, 9, 10, 13, 14 from 3 to 4 p.m.

Cost: $10-$14 per person

The Lowdown: Arouse your sense of smell with a date to the Denver Botanic Gardens to see some sexy flora. The Love Potions From the Vine Tour will teach you about the steamy, sensual lives of tropical plants, so you can learn about all the organic aphrodisiacs that nature has to offer. If you’re dating a botanist or someone with too many succulents, this may be their idea of a romantic night.

Valentine’s Open Sanctuary Snuggle Party

Where: Broken Shovels Farm Sanctuary, 8640 Dahlia St., Henderson

When: Sunday, February 10 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Cost: $10 for two adults

The Lowdown: It might sound a little strange, but you can spread the love this Valentine’s Day to the animals. Broken Shovels Farm Sanctuary near Commerce City is a sanctuary for homeless, abused, neglected, and slaughter-bound animals in need of some care. This weekend, you can cuddle and feed pigs, goats, puppies and other animals who will love your special attention. Plus it makes a great excuse to snuggle up to someone else that’s special to you.

Forbidden Bingo

Where: Wild Corgi Pub Denver, 1223 East 13th Ave., Denver

When: Monday, February 11 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Cost: Free to play. Tips suggested.

The Lowdown: You don’t want to bring your grandma to this. What is Forbidden Bingo? Well, it’s normal bingo — with “naughty prizes” from Romantix and Si Novelties. It’s a 21+ event that’s kind of like a bachelorette party and an adult board game night. Frisky couples or those with a sense of humor will enjoy drinking and winning some interesting awards.

Yoga with Kangaroos

Where: Zoo Chateau, 21050 Indian Head Rd., Golden

When: Tuesday, February 12 from 4 to 5 p.m.

Cost: $55 per person

The Lowdown: Why get her jewelry when you can wow her with a kangaroo? There’s a lot of animal events on our list, but this takes the cake in terms of weird. Couples looking to unwind in downward dog next to Kangaroo Jack are in luck. Yoga with Kangaroos is a real thing at Zoo Chateau in Golden. It’s almost like being in the Outback. Almost.

Sex in the Sea

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

When: Thursday, February 14 from 6 to 9:30 p.m.

Cost: $25 per ticket

The Lowdown: We’re surprised this idea came from a popular kid’s museum. Sex in the Sea is exactly what you think it is. Hear stories about the love lives of aquatic animals and learn more about what really goes on under the sea at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. Hosted by Marah Hardt, the author of Sex in the Sea, this unique date night will include ocean-themed appetizers, coral, shells, and marine animals from the zoology collections, and stories of whale threesomes and fish orgies. This event should not make you uncomfortable at all because it’s only science.

Birds of Prey on Valentine’s Day

Where: Kaos Pizzeria, 1439 South Pearl St., Denver,

When: Thursday, February 14 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: You can score dinner and winged entertainment this Valentine’s Day at Kaos Pizzeria in Wash Park. Hosted by Nature’s Educators, a wildlife refuge in Sedalia, Birds of Prey on Valentine’s Day will bring an eagle, hawks, owls and falcons to the restaurant so that you and your precious valentine can have a truly unusual meal.

Love Bites: A Valentine’s Day Haunted House

Where: The 13th Floor Haunted House Denver, 3400 East 52nd Ave., Denver

When: Friday, February 15 and Saturday, February 16 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Cost: $24.99 per ticket

The Lowdown: Well, there’s an unusual date on this list for everybody. If Halloween is more your holiday, you can do that too on Valentine’s Day, apparently. The 13th Floor Haunted House is more popular in October, but they also have a special Valentine’s Day themed haunted house attraction that can be enjoyed by couples who love the gore year-round. We can only suspect the “Love Bites” name is most likely reflective of the vampires you’ll encounter. Because nothing is more romantic than a vampire.

Red Rocks Local Set Dinner

Where: Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Pkwy, Morrison

When: Saturday, February 16 from 5:45 to 9 p.m.

Cost: $50 per person

The Lowdown: Couples who love to listen to music together must attend a Red Rocks Local Set Dinner. Featuring local musicians, a themed dinner menu, drinks and a backstage tour of Red Rocks Amphitheatre, this is a once in a lifetime Valentine’s Day experience that your boo won’t ever forget. The show on February 16 on Valentine’s Day weekend will showcase jams by Collierad and Joel Ansett.

Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center

Where: Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, 4729 Twin Rocks Rd., Divide

When: Tuesday through Sunday in February at 10 a.m., 12 and 2 p.m.

Cost: $20 per ticket

The Lowdown: You’ll need to drive south of Denver for this one, but it’s a Valentine’s Day date that’s incredibly worth it. The Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center will let you and your sweetie see wolves up close (you can even pay to pet them) and learn about how to care and protect these majestic animals. Read more about Colorado Wolf and Wildlife here.

Bad Axe Throwing

Where: 7338 Washington St., Denver

When: Everyday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. by appointment only.

Cost: $23.96 per hour per person

The Lowdown: You might’ve played darts at a party, but there is a whole other pastime that’s made its way to the Mile High City straight from Canada. Bad Axe Throwing is considered the largest urban axe-throwing club in the world, and you can check it out right here in Denver. How many people can say they’ve chucked an ax around with their lover for Valentine’s Day? Read more about Bad Axe Throwing here.

The Cereal Box

Where: 5709 Olde Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada

When: 8:30 a.m.–8 p.m. Monday – Thursday, 8:30 a.m.–9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8:30 a.m.–6 p.m. Sunday

Cost: Under $15

The Lowdown: This colorful dessert shop specializes in sweet treats — from cereal-mixed milkshakes and hot cocoa drinks, to create-your-own bowls decorated with sprinkles, nuts, chocolate syrup and other ice cream-esque toppings, The Cereal Box is every child’s dream and [cough] adult’s as well. Dining at The Cereal Box is definitely more exciting than some bougie Italian restaurant. Read more about The Cereal Box here.

Archery Dodgeball

Where: 5405 West 56th Ave., Unit D, Arvada

When: Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with private booking available Monday through Thursday

Cost: $25 per person

The Lowdown: Meet Archery Games, a game that mixes archery and dodgeball. The result is a real workout that you probably haven’t done before and don’t get to do every day. Shooting a bow and arrow is probably the most empowering thing ever, and we bet that your significant other will enjoy it too. Read more about Archery Games here.

Virtual Reality Indoor Skydiving

Where: iFLY Denver, 9230 Park Meadows Dr., Lone Tree

When: Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 12 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cost: Starting at $59.95 per flight

The Lowdown: If you ever wanted to free-fall 13,000 feet to Earth but didn’t have enough nerve to actually jump out of a plane, you can try indoor skydiving instead. iFLY Indoor Skydiving in Lone Tree is where you can soar over winds at roughly 130 miles per hour, and feel what it’s like to free-fall in Dubai, Hawaii, Southern California or the Swiss Alps using virtual reality technology through a helmet and headset. Adventurous couples will love this. Read more about virtual reality indoor skydiving here.