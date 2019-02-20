What do you do if your car is stolen? Sure, you call the police, but if you’re a musician like Denver’s DALEK ONE, you create an EP of unreleased gems to help fundraise the unfortunate situation. Serving as both an outlet for creative expression and financial relief from one of life’s curveballs, DALEK ONE’s Knocked Out EP features three heavy-hitting tracks made especially for fans of underground bass music. Like a shot of liquor, the EP packs a heavy punch into a short amount of time for the perfect fix of grimy dubstep beats.

At 6’ 8” tall, Tanner Pennington was born to stand out. Since the inception of his moniker DALEK ONE in 2012, Pennington continues to push the limits of electronic music and help redefine the constantly changing bass music scene with his dark and spacey original mixes. Playing within the downtempo and dubstep subgenres, DALEK ONE experiments with a deep and seductive sound that activates the listener through quick build-ups to the action of each track. Whompy beats weave through dark and heavy bass wobbles that simply require headbanging, elbow-throwing or any other form of complete surrender to thoroughly enjoy. While DALEK ONE’s style is certainly recognizable, each body of work offers a unique take on the 140 beats per minute tempo he maintains throughout his discography.

DALEK ONE’s Knocked Out EP gets straight to the point with the first track, “Knocked Out.” He comes out swinging with a swampy resonant focus that’s exactly what bass music fans crave — grimy, heavy and right on time. While everyone loves a good tease, DALEK ONE knows his fans came for some instant gratification in the form of a soul-shaking bass fix, and his first track “Knocked Out” delivers just that.

Trailing right behind with a second dose of medicinal music is “Sound Signals.” Opening with an eerie metronome counting down the seconds until bass blastoff, “Sound Signals” starts the journey with a muffled voice guiding the listener through the quickly increasing tempo. The obscured narrator alludes to themes of consciousness before abandoning the audience for what DALEK ONE does best, obliterating the speakers with bass. Our mysterious guide reappears throughout the track, repeating the same line just enough for the conscientious listener to recognize the audio sample is taken from the LSD-centered documentary, The Beyond Within. “Sound Signals” is a trip of its own that alters the listener through hypnotic electronic modifications.

DALEK ONE rounds out the EP with aquatically-inspired “Waves.” Although the auditory waves more closely resemble something you’d hear at the bottom of a post-apocalyptic swamp, “Waves” bobs through the bass marshes with a steady stride to close out the EP with a memorable selection.

DALEK ONE’s Knocked Out EP is the quick fix bass music lovers can revisit any time without losing its charm. For those with a higher tolerance who need double the dosage, check out his vinyl release with Encrypted Audio, ENV019.

Catch DALEK ONE in person at The Untz Festival Pre-Party at The Black Box on March 14.