Pantone’s official color of 2019 is 16-1546 — Living Coral. While this color may be shocking and some may question it, Pantone describes it as a color that offers warmth and nourishment. Leatrice Eisman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute said, “It reinforces our desire for optimism and playful expression.”

While we agree the color is playful and optimistic, it may be one that is not currently in your closet or you may not know how to make it a part of your current wardrobe and everyday makeup. Keeping that in mind, 303 Magazine teamed up with one of Denver’s most renowned boutiques, A Line Boutique, to show how coral can become part of your head-to-toe style.

Bold Corals

The Lowdown: Feeling Bold? try wearing a bright, bold coral to turn heads. Bold corals look great on every skin tone and can be dressed down with a nice pair of jeans and a sneaker or dressed up as a mini dress with black heels. Although Pantone named a specific tone of coral, it does not mean all corals aren’t up for grabs. Think of the color Pantone put out as a canvas and you as the artist. You can make that color yours in whatever way you choose.

Incorporating a bold color such as coral into your makeup routine can be intimidating but with moderation, it can highlight the face beautifully and add a little pop into your everyday makeup look. This look was created using coral shadow blended all over the lid, a pop of coral blush on the apples of the cheeks and a lightly colored lip gloss brushed onto the lips. Adding coral to only the eyes and cheeks gives a fresh and fun look without feeling too overwhelmed with color.

Soft Corals

The Lowdown: A softer coral makes a statement without causing too much attention. These corals tend to accentuate skin tone. This shade can be paired with simple jeans or with a brighter basic such as white pants. This shade is closest to Pantone’s Living Coral and gives the feeling of warmth and nourishment.

If a simple coral lip and cheek does not fulfill your makeup wants, adding on a couple more features to the simple look may be the answer. After applying eyeshadow, tap a small amount of Charlotte Tilbury’s moon beach stick over the lid. This will add a slight glow to the color underneath. Instead of leaving the undereye bare, glide a coral-toned eyeliner into the waterline to attract attention to your eyes. Apply blush as advised in the top look and right above the blush tap a small amount of a natural looking highlight on the tops of the cheekbones. This will bring light to face and give a healthy glow to the skin. To tie the whole look together, slip a coral-toned lipstick on the lips and you will have a perfectly curated coral toned look from head to toe.

All photography by Rebecca Grant.

Clothing provided by A Line Boutique.

Models Charlee Johnson and Megan Cronin.

Styled by Jack Savoie.

Makeup by Angelica G Medina.

Hair by Ansley Bird.