Your plans this week just became a lot tastier. Check out everything food and drink related in Denver this week. There’s everything from a chef showdown to a cookie and beer pairing. Take a minute to browse through this week’s roundup to see what Denver has to offer.

Monday, February 18

Hearth & Dram Scotch Dinner

When: Monday, February 18, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Hearth & Dram, 1801 Wewatta St., Denver

Cost: $125 per person get tickets here

The Lowdown: Join Hearth & Dram for its first pairing dinner of 2019. The event will include a four-course meal perfectly paired with scotch to compliment each course. The carefully chosen scotch selection will include Laphroaig, Bowmore Single Malt Whiskey and Auchentoshan. Grab your welcome cocktail at the door and get ready for to journey from the Highlands to the Lowlands and back.

Tuesday, February 19

Cupcakes & Cider

When: Tuesday, February 19, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St. Unit 150, Denver

Cost: $20 per person

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders pairs with Mermaids Bakery to host Cupcakes & Cider. If you didn’t get enough sugar from Valentine’s Day — there’s still time. Satisfy your sweet tooth with a sweet pairing and choose from four different combinations of cupcakes from Mermaids Bakery and four ciders from Stem Ciders.

Stout Month Tap it Tuesday

When: Tuesday, February 19, 12 – 8 p.m.

Where: Crooked Stave RiNo, 3350 Brighton Blvd. Ste 130, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Make the most of your Tuesday by heading down to Crooked Stave for Stout Month Tap Tuesday. Enjoy a drink from the only keg of Private Reserve BBA Imperial Oatmeal Stout. Come watch the stout make its debut after being aged for over two years in a whiskey barrel.

A Night of Dumplings and Beer

When: Tuesday, February 19, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Station 26 Brewing Co., 7045 E. 38 Ave., Denver

Cost: $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Station 26 Brewing Co. hosts a tasty evening full of brews and dumplings this Tuesday. Chef Baggao of Adobo Food Truck and Eat Mile High will be joining chef Penelope Wong to create the four-course dumpling menu. Pair your dumplings with your favorite drinks from Station 26 Brewing.

Wednesday, February 20

Impact Dinner at Comal

When: Wednesday, February 20, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Comal Heritage Food Incubator, 3455 Ringsby Ct. #155, Denver

Cost: $75 – $125 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The nonprofit organizations Focus Points Family Resource Center, Friends and Family and Slow Food Denver partner to host Comal’s February 2019 Impact Dinner. Executive chef Tim Bender and guest chef Sara Nassr pair-up to create an array of Middle-Eastern inspired dishes. Support Denver nonprofits and enjoy a delicious meal while doing so.

Epic Brewing’s Non-Profit Night

When: Wednesday, February 20, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Epic Brewing Company – Denver Taproom, 3001 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Epic Brewing Company pairs up with Western Resource Advocates for a night of giving back. Drinking and making a difference never sounded better. A portion of the proceeds from the night will go straight to Western Resource Advocates and Mountain Standard will be selling gear. Don’t forget your skis because Denver Sports Lab will be waxing skis free of charge as well.

Thursday, February 21

Sake Dinner and Chef Showdown

When: Thursday, February 21, 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Mister Tuna, 3033 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: $10 – $75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Kick off your weekend with Mister Tuna this Thursday for the Sake Dinner and Chef Showdown. Enjoy a delicious sake dinner followed by a thrilling competition between chef Adam Vero from Hearth & Dram and chef Chad Craybill from Uchi Denver. Watch as the chefs are given three surprise ingredients and 30 minutes to create a dish — it will be as entertaining and tasty as it sounds.

First Official Can Release of 2019

When: Thursday, February 21, 3 – 10 p.m.

Where: Novel Strand Brewing Company, 305 1st Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Novel Strand Brewing Company pairs with Craft Canning to launch its first official can release. The three hoppy and freshly canned beers include the Amarillo + Vic Secret, Alpha-Beta Soup and Contains Hops. Single cans available in the taproom and four-packs available for to-go only. Enjoy the ambience of Novel Strand Brewing Company while sipping on ironically-named beers.

Hand-Crafted Girl Scout Cookie Pairing

When: Thursday, February 21, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Renegade Brewing Company, 925 W. 9th Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 buy tickets here

The Lowdown: Renegade Brewing Company and Good Sugar Baking take cookie and brew pairings to an even sweeter level. Good Sugar Baking provides hand-crafted treats modeled after the tastiest Girl Scout cookies and Renegade Brewing matches the cookies with the perfect brew. No sweeter way to support two local businesses in one evening.

Dos Comediantes at Dos Luces

When: Thursday, February 21, 7:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Dos Luces, 1236 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Dos Luces is a unique, gluten-free bar in Denver that brews with corn instead of barley. This Thursday, the brewery hosts Dos Comediantes at Dos Luces — a free comedy night that you won’t want to miss. Be prepared for an especially corny night full of laughing and drinking with comedians Nathan Cund and Jake Adams.

Film Screening of Wasted!

When: Thursday, February 21, 7 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Patagonia, 1431 15th St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Patagonia Denver partners with Scraps — a local composting company — for a screening of Wasted! Through the eyes of chefs like Anthony Bourdain, Dan Barber and Mario Batali, this documentary tries to change the way we use food. The screening will be followed by a panel discussion on composting and Patagonia will be serving New Belgium Brewing beer and Patagonia Provisions snacks. Beer donations will go to Denver Food Rescue.

Friday, February 22

Peanut Butter Porter Small Batch Release

When: Friday, February 22, 3 – 10 p.m.

Where: Factotum Brewery, 3845 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Join Factotum Brewery as it releases its tasty Peanut Butter Nitro Porter. The porter was imagined by Factotum’s beertender, Andrew, and created by its brewer, Dan. Bring your friends and get there quickly as there’s only one keg of this creamy and unique brew.

Denver Restaurant Week

When: Friday, February 22, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Various Locations check here

Cost: Varying prices

The Lowdown: Fifteen years later and still going strong — Denver Restaurant Week returns to flaunt Denver’s superior cuisine. With hundreds of restaurants participating, the options are endless. Choose from an array of food provided by a wide variety of restaurants including 1515, Acova Restaurant , Aloy Modern Thai and so many more.

Stout Wars

When: Friday, February 22, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery, 1139 20 St., Denver

Cost: $20

The Lowdown: Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery hosts its second Stout Wars this Friday. Staff members team-up and compete to create six different stouts and the first keg to be finished wins. Make sure to arrive on time to watch the competition and for $20 enjoy four stout tasters, one 16-ounce pint of a stout and take home a limited edition glass.

National Margarita Day

When: Friday, February 22, 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: Lola Coastal Mexican, 1575 Boulder St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: It’s not every year that National Margarita Day falls on a Friday, so you better take advantage of it. Join Lola Coastal Mexican to celebrate this extremely important day and enjoy savory Mexican cuisine. Specialty margaritas such as pomegranate and verdita are just $7 all night. Don’t miss out on an excuse to celebrate tequila.

Opening Weekend Broadway Market Denver

When: Friday, February 22, 7 – 12:00 a.m.

Where: Broadway Market Denver, 950 N. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Another Denver market makes its way to Broadway this weekend. Check out the variety of vendors such as Pizzeria Coperta, Little Noodle Pasta CO., Maria Empanada and many more. Get a group together to shop, drink and enjoy the food.

Public Cupping

When: Friday, February 22, 1 – 2:30 p.m.

Where: Corvus Coffee, 1740 S. Broadway St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: If you’ve had an exhausting week, you should spend your Friday afternoon with Corvus Coffee. Relax and enjoy sampling Corvus Coffee’s current and upcoming blends. Just for attending you’ll get a discount on whole bean coffee.

Goldspot 4th Anniversary Celebration

When: Friday, February 22, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Goldspot Brewing Company, 4970 Lowell Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Join Goldspot Brewing Company to celebrate four years of business. The luau-themed celebration lasts all weekend, but the party kicks off on Friday with the release of five new beers including the Coconut Porter and the Pineapple Pale Ale. Michigan Colorado Chef’s food truck will be there all evening so make sure to put this event of your list.

Saturday, February 23

Playing with Pasta!

When: Saturday, February 23, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Sarto’s, 2900 W. 25 Ave., Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: You could make microwave mac-and-cheese this weekend or you could learn how to make delicious, hand-made authentic pasta — your choice. Sarto’s hosts Playing with Pasta! on Saturday. Learn how to make pastas like spaghetti, linguine and cavatelli in Sarto’s’ style. Mimosa and snacks included with the class.

Vladislav, Bourbon Barrel Imperial Stout: Release Party

When: Saturday, February 23, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Diebolt Brewing Company, 3855 Mariposa St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Join Diebolt Brewing Company as they tap four variations of Vladislav, a bourbon barrel imperial stout. The celebration consists of drones, raffles and for an additional price, head into the Inventing Room and see what it’s like to be a part of the stout-making process.

Crawfish & Craft Beer

When: Saturday, February 23, 1 – 5 p.m.

Where: Monkey Barrel, 4401 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Monkey Barrel takes you to Louisiana with its third annual Crawfish & Craft Beer celebration this Saturday. Munch on crawfish, sip on craft beers from 20 local breweries and jam to live music by the Boulder-based band, Intergalactic Peace Jelly. Patio and bar seating is first come first served, so get there early.

Beats and Brunch

When: Saturday, February 23, 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Marco’s Coal Fired, 2129 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Marco’s Coal Fired hosts Beats and Brunch this Saturday with DJ Joey Burton. Dance to Joey’s “Heart Beats” as he strives to establish connection and positivity through music. Take a break from dancing to order food from the brunch menu and mules, bottomless mimosas and more from the drink menu.

Sunday, February 24

Denver Milk Market #bRUNchClub

When: Sunday, February 24, 8:45 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: The perfect way to end your busy weekend is running a 5k through downtown Denver with the Denver Milk Market #bRUNchclub. Whether you’re trying to tone up for swimsuit season or just want some fresh air, this is the Sunday morning activity for you. After the run, choose your brunch from the variety of vendors at Denver Milk Market and get a complimentary bloody mary or screwdriver just for running.

The Oscars Watch Party

When: Sunday, February 24, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Watering Bowl, 5411 Leetsdale Dr., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: If you’re tired of watching The Oscars at your house every year, head over to The Oscars Watch Party at Watering Bowl this Sunday. Watch the stars and feel like one with $25 all you can drink.

Denver Microbrew Tour

When: Sunday, February 24, 12:15 – 2:45 p.m.

Where: Denver Microbrew Tour, 2220 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take a walk with the Denver Microbrew Tour and explore the historic RiNo area. Learn about the unique history of RiNo while stopping at several microbreweries and a cidery with samples. Get ready for beer trivia, stories about the murals and surprising facts about Denver’s history.

