Outspoken and outrageously funny, Chelsea Handler will head to the Paramount Theatre on Saturday, May 4. Dubbed the “Life Will be the Death Of Me: Chelsea Handler’s Sit-Down Comedy Tour,” the tour will feature Handler in conversation, discussing aspects of her forthcoming memoir by the same name and much more. Over the past couple of years, Handler has come out as a staunch critic of the Trump Administration and supporter of a plethora of social activist causes, going so far as to cancel her Netflix special in order to better focus on them.

Tickets for the upcoming show will go on sale Friday, February 8 at 10 a.m. via LiveNation.com