As the holidays descend upon Denver, there are plenty of events to get you in the spirit, keep you sane amidst the madness and help you prepare for giving gifts of all kinds. Start it off by seeing the exhibition Undesign the Redline and end it by having the chance to be on The Price is Right Live. Whatever you get up to, make sure to take a gander at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, November 26

Undesign the Redline

When: November 26 – December 15

Where: Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, 2401 Welton St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Denver Foundation partners with Enterprise Community Partners (Enterprise) and Designing the WE to present Undesign the Redline. The event features an interactive exhibition that takes a deeper look into the history of housing segregation and discrimination within the Denver Metro area and in the US. The exhibition will present stories of Clara Brown — the first African American woman who was successful in the Colorado Gold Rush, The Denver Black Panther Party, Mayor Benjamin Stapleton and his connection to the KKK and more.

Blossoms of Light

When: November 26 – January 1

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: $16 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Botanic Gardens hosts its annual Blossoms of Light display this week. The interactive light display features animated LED lights that are sound reactive. You can sip on warm drinks, nibble on holiday treats and shop holiday souvenirs while you walk the lit up gardens.

God Save the Queens

When: November 26, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Hi-Dive Denver, 7 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Hi-Dive Denver hosts God Save the Queens. The event features a night of punky play. Jam out all night long to beats from DJ Sunshine and watch performances from Filthy Warumono, Heavenly Powers, Moral Poverty and Luza De Luxe. This is last God Save the Queens event of the year so be sure not to miss it.

Tuesday, November 27

The Invisible Circus

When: November 27, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Rainbow Militia, 1545 Julian St., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dive into the magic of a circus at The Invisible Circus. The event features a night of wild performances from aerialists, magicians, contortionists and more. The Rainbow Militia will fill you with awe as performers stun with high flying tricks. The proceeds from the event go straight back to the artists, supporting their efforts to keep the magic alive.

Avalanche Awareness Clinic

When: November 27, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Odell Brewing Company, 2945 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Odell Brewing Company partners with the American Institute for Avalanche Research and Education to host an Avalanche Awareness Clinic. The event features a guided discussion about how to prepare and identify different types of avalanches, terrain and more.

Loteria Night

When: November 27, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Cervecería Colorado, 1635 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cervecería Colorado presents Loteria Night. The event features a night to play Loteria, a Mexican game of chance. You can get a Loteria card with the purchase of one full beer and play to win more beers in crowler form.

Colorado Gives Day Rally

When: November 27, 11 a.m.

Where: Denver’s State Capitol, 200 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: In preparation for Colorado Gives Day on December 4 you can help show your support during a Colorado Gives Day Rally. The event features a gathering at the Capitol building to spread awareness of the day. You can hear from government officials, watch a musical performance and more.

Wednesday, November 28

Black Panther: The Science of Wakanda

When: November 28, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science presents Black Panther: The Science of Wakanda. The event features a screening of the hit film that follows the journey of T’Challa as he fights for his right on the throne of Wakanda. After the film, the professor of African American studies at the Metropolitan State University Dr. Ella Maria Ray, Dr. Charles Musiba and curator of space science Dr. Ka Chun Yu will discuss the science surrounding the mythical culture.

Stapleton Holiday Bazaar

When: November 28, 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Shops at Northfield Stapleton, 8230 Northfield Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free – $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Shops at Northfield Stapleton host the Stapleton Holiday Bazaar. The event features a market full of more than 40 vendors presenting crafts, art, fashion and more. You can shop and sip on beer, cider, wine and more beverages to get in the holiday mood.

Thursday, November 29

The King and I

When: November 29, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Landmark’s Chez Artiste Theatre, 2800 S Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Landmark’s Chez Artiste Theatre presents The King and I. The event features a screening of the Rodgers and Hammerstein play performed by the Lincoln Center Theater that showcases the story of Anna, a widow who takes the job of becoming the governess of the children of the King of Siam.

Science Riot

When: November 29, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science presents Science Riot. The event features local scientists performing standup comedy. You can listen to puns and hilarious sets about their work and make your brain muscle flex a little.

Immigration in America

When: November 29, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Museo De Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Museo De Las Americas hosts Immigration in America. The event features a workshop with TEDxMileHigh and others involving immigration to America. Through the course of three sections — experience, stories and conversation — the workshop will give attendees a better understanding of what it is to be an immigrant today. The conversation aspect will encourage everyone to share their own personal stories and opinions.

Friday, November 30

All Beethoven

When: November 30 – December 2

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $94 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Boettcher Concert Hall presents All Beethoven. The event features three-days of honoring Beethoven’s greatest works. You can listen to the Colorado Symphony performing Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6, Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3 and more.

Denver HAHO Holiday Market

When: November 30 – December 1

Where: Denver Handmade Homemade, 970 Yuma St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Denver HAHO Holiday Market is here. The event features more than 20 makers presenting art, gifts and more. You can grab food from food trucks, listen to music and explore the market and take part in a DIY bloody mary and mimosa bar while you shop.

9NEWS Parade of Lights

When: November 30 – December 1

Where: Denver Civic Center Park, Colfax Ave and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: $16 – $19 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Experience one of the best holiday parades of the year during the 9NEWS Parade of Lights. The event features two-days of over 40 units of floats, balloons, bands and more. You can follow the parade and look at Denver’s downtown building lit up for the holidays.

Zoo Lights

When: November 30 – January 6

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: $18 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Denver Zoo presents Zoo Lights. The 28th annual event features 70 acres of over two million lights, animal encounters, illuminated animal sculptures and more. You can nibble on sweet snacks and sip on hot drinks while you walk the zoo and see all of the amazing lights.

Saturday, December 1

TEDxMileHigh: Reset

When: December 1, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Bellco Theatre, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $48 – $250 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Bellco Theatre presents TEDxMileHigh: Reset. The event features a chance to hear from two live sessions of speakers discussing progression and all of its aspects. Some of the speakers include a criminal justice reformer, a beatbox champion, a civil rights thought leader and a mental health technologist. You can also experience interactive exhibits, discoveries and more.

Cymon Padilla Opening Reception

When: December 1, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: Leon, 1112 E 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Leon welcomes Cymon Padilla for an opening reception. The event features the opening of a solo exhibition surrounding Cymon Padilla’s paintings. Padilla’s works take a twist using pop culture, iconic images, Dada collage techniques and more to create wild and wacky images.

Winter Solstice Market

When: December 1 – 2

Where: RedLine Denver, 2350 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: RedLine Denver presents a Winter Solstice Market. The two-day event features more than 30 vendors, food and more. You can explore the venue and shop for holiday gifts for family and friends.

Jackson Galaxy: Total Cat Mojo Live

When: December 1, 7 p.m.

Where: Paramount Denver, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $30 – $44 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Paramount Denver hosts Jackson Galaxy: Total Cat Mojo Live. The event features a night with Jackson Galaxy — a cat behaviorist and host of the TV show My Cat From Hell — to learn more about cats and how to build a better relationship with your feline. You can listen to Galaxy impart his sage kitty wisdom and have a laugh or two along the way.

Holiday Sweet William Market

When: December 1 – 2

Where: The Cube Stapleton, 8371 Northfield Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Cube Stapleton presents a Holiday Sweet William Market. The two-day market features more than 30 vendors to shop from, live music to jam out to and more. You can shop till you drop and purchase all of your holiday items.

9th Annual 1940s White Christmas Ball

When: December 1, 4 p.m.

Where: Hyatt Regency Downtown Denver Convention Center, 650 15th St., Denver

Cost: $40 – $229 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Hyatt Regency presents the 9th Annual 1940s White Christmas Ball. The event features a ’40s and ’50s themed holiday party with a live band, vintage vehicles, re-enactors and more. You can surround yourself with Christmas trees and dance all night in the romantic venue. Make sure to wear ’40s and ’50s garb to match the theme.

DAM Free First Saturday

When: December 1, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum (DAM) presents a DAM Free First Saturday. The event features a day to explore the museum galleries and exhibits with no cost. All of the non-ticketed exhibitions will be open to the public for free, however, you will still need to purchase tickets for exhibitions such as Dior: From Paris to the World.

Sunday, December 2

ThriftCon

When: December 2, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: 4220 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Find the best vintage, collectibles and more at ThriftCon. The event features a day of thrifting with more than 40 vendors presenting organized collectible items, vintage clothing and all that you can dream of.

Rudolf Ramble 5k

When: December 2, 9 – 11 a.m.

Where: City Park, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $149 – $169 register here

The Lowdown: Lace up your sneakers for the Rudolf Ramble 5k. The event features a 5k race around City Park. You can run as fast as you can to try to find Rudolf in time for Christmas. Registration price gets you a knit hat, free photos with Santa and hot chocolate to warm you up after the race.

The Price is Right Live

When: December 2, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Bellco Theatre, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $49.50 – $59.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Bellco Theatre presents The Price is Right Live. The hit reality television show comes to Denver. You can participate in the show that takes audience members on stage to guess the price of an item to win prizes. If you love the show then you need to take this chance.

Cruisin’ The Fossil Coastline

When: December 3, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $10 tickets available here

Holiday Wreath Workshop

When: December 6, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $75 tickets available here

RiNo Holiday Bazaar

When: December 7 – 9

Where: DenverBazaar, 2845 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free – $40 tickets available here