Zeppelin Station’s “Made in a City” pop-up retail experience will once again transport us to another locale when “Made in Portland” lands this Saturday. Curated by Mathieu Mudie, the retail director for Zeppelin Station and The Source Hotel, the concept began in June and brought a taste of Montreal to the Mile High city. This installment of the rotating retail experience will draw parallels between Denver and Portland.

“I think Portland as a whole is really inspiring for a city like Denver. They are similar in many ways. I think Portland has an amazing retail scene and I am excited to bring a piece of it to Denver. There’s an impressive variety of products, categories and different concepts and approaches, but all together it creates a cohesive retail environment. I think Denver has the potential to have a vibrant scene similar to Portland but with its own vibe,” explained Mudie.

Starting tomorrow, guests can shop for clothing from apparel brands like popular Portland fashion designer, Kate Towers, handmade jewelry from brands like Barrow PDX and accessories from inventive companies like Shwood, which specializes in eyewear made with natural wood, stabilized seashells and oxidized metals.

“Like with all the “Made in a City” projects we will be doing, we always want to have a wide variety of products within different categories, with a range of brands, sizes and creative approaches. That is how I tried to choose the brands for Portland,” said Mudie. “I think that we managed to curate a good range of what the Portland makers community offers.”

The “Made In A City” Portland takeover includes 22 brands and makers. It will run until December 31, daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Zeppelin Station is located at 3501 Wazee Street, Denver. For more information, visit the website.