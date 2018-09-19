Denver has the weekend jam-packed with some crazy events. You can kick it off by sampling the best brews at the Great American Beer Festival (GABF) and end it by munchin’ and brunchin’ at the Rosenberg’s Bagels x Comal Impact Brunch. Whatever your weekend entails, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of events in Denver.

Thursday, September 20

Great American Beer Festival

When: September 20 – 22

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $85 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Great American Beer Festival is back in Denver. The event features over 4,000 beers from 800 different breweries from all over the United States, food from food trucks and more. You can sample all of the amazing brews as well as watch a beer competition. All of your favorite breweries around Denver will be celebrating at the event.

Supernova Outdoor Digital Animation Festival

When: September 20 – 22

Where: Downtown Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Supernova Outdoor Digital Animation Festival is back in Denver. The event features 10 hours of digital animation presented on LED screens positioned around downtown Denver, screen competitions, student animation and more. You can meet some amazing animators including Jack Wedge, Robert Seidel, Aram Bartholl and Ryan Wurst.

DocuWest Film and Music Fest

When: September 19 – 23

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver, 4255 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $12 per screening, tickets here.

The Lowdown: Docuwest Film and Music Fest is back in Denver for the tenth time. The event features three days of documentary films screenings, live music from local musicians and more. You can also participate in two new sidebar events that take a deeper look into nonfiction storytelling.

Hollywood Favorite

When: September 20 – 29, 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $9.95 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science presents Hollywood Favorite. The event features a screening of the Sci-Fi film Interstellar. The film follows the story of a group of NASA pilots that are sent on a mission from a NASA physicist, professor Brand, to find a new habitable planet through a wormhole.

Hip Hop Flowga

When: September 20, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: RiNo Yoga Social, 3101 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Donation Based

The Lowdown: RiNo Yoga Social hosts Hip Hop Flowga. You can get your inner yogi on with a one hour class guided by an instructor from Elle Beau Yoga. All levels are welcome and all props and mats are provided so all you have to bring is yourself and water.

Vinyl Jeopardy

When: September 20, 7 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Syntax Physic Opera, 554 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Syntax Physic Opera hosts Vinyl Jeopardy. The event features a dance party with beats from DJ Erin Stereo and special guest Sara Splatter presenting a collection of ’80s vinyl. You can party it out and play musical games throughout the night.

3rd Annual [email protected]#*ing CTA Catalina Wine Mixer

When: September 20, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Call to Arms Brewing Company, 4526 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Call to Arms Brewing Company hosts the 3rd Annual [email protected]#*ing CTA Catalina Wine Mixer. The event features a tapping of six wine barrel-aged beers along with special guest tappings from TRVE Brewing, Cellar West Artisan Ales and Westbound & Down Brewing Company.

Denver Botanic Gardens Class

When: September 20, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: $45 register here

The Lowdown: Denver Milk Market presents a Denver Botanic Gardens Class. The class, led by Erin Hattler of Ortiga Herbs, gives deeper insight into the usage of herbs as aphrodisiacs. You can sample herbs and even create your own love concoction to take home with you.

Creature Comforts Brewing + Hop Alley GABF Afterparty

When: September 20, 10:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Where: Hop Alley, 3500 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $42 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Celebrate the start of the Great American Beer Festival (GABF) at the Creature Comforts Brewing + Hop Alley GABF Afterparty. The event features a night of special brews presented by Creature Comforts Brewing from Athens, Georgia, bites of Sichuan fried chicken sandwiches and more. The ticket price includes three beers and food.

Friday, September 21

Haunted Field of Screams Opening

When: September 21, 6 p.m.

Where: Haunted Field of Screams, 10451 McKay Rd., Thornton

Cost: $39.99 – $69 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your spook on at the Haunted Field of Screams Opening. The Haunted Field of Screams is a giant scream park that will fill you with fear. You can explore a 30-acre cornfield full of scary things and participate in interactive haunting experiences.

49th Annual Denver Oktoberfest

When: September 21 – 23 and September 29 – October 30

Where: Denver Oktoberfest, 2100 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free – $185 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Embrace fall with the 49th Annual Denver Oktoberfest. The event features plenty of German-style brews, a brat eating contest, live music and more. You can also take part in keg bowling and stein hoisting throughout the festival. VIP tickets include an official t-shirt, a stein and more.

Kidrobot’s Show Me The Munny Exhibition

When: September 21, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: BAIT (Denver), 1962 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: BAIT welcomes a Kidrobot’s Show Me The Munny Exhibition. The exhibition features work from 17 artists including RUMTUM, Mike Graves and Anna Charney. You can sip on a free drink and munch on bites from Roll It Up Sushi while you explore the amazing custom figurines.

Great Mexican Beer Fiesta

When: September 21, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Cervecería Colorado, 1635 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cervecería Colorado hosts the Great Mexican Beer Fiesta in celebration of the GABF. The event features lucha libre wrestling, live art and plenty of cervezas. You can also watch chihuahua races and jam out to live music during the day

Saturday, September 22

Doors Open Denver

When: September 22 – 23

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: This weekend, Doors Open Denver will welcome you to explore 70+ locations all across town. Insider tours will lead you around historic and high profile buildings so you can get a look at our city’s great architecture and the stories behind it. Plus, there’s five free and one cheap art and cultural activities that showcase the historic building and legacy of Five Points.

Year 1

When: September 22, 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: Fort Greene Bar, 321 E 45th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Fort Greene Bar hosts Year 1. The event features a celebration of collaboration. You can party till closing and sip on drinks from Fort Greene and bring your camera to capture everything as the night unfolds.

Taste of Five Points

When: September 22 – 23

Where: Historic Puritan Pie Factory, 2612 Champa St., Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Doors Open Denver hosts Taste of Five Points. The event features a gathering of local food with plates created from surrounding bakeries and restaurants. You can explore the delights that Five Points has to offer — like Rosenberg’s and Genna Rae’s Wings — and take a look at the former Puritan Pie Factory, which is now the Rocky Mountain Land Library.

Fit Fest In The Park

When: September 22, 9 – 11 a.m.

Where: Denver Civic Center Park, Colfax and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your sweat on at Fit Fest In The Park. The event features a day of fitness with three different workout classes available with the use of SoundOff Colorado headphones. After the workouts, you can cool down with yoga and peruse a vendor village with food and drinks to refresh.

SOWN Together Beer Tasting

When: September 22, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $30 – $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver presents a SOWN Together Beer Tasting. The event features a tasting with breweries that aim to showcase local and native ingredients in their brews. Participating breweries include Primitive, Scratch and TRVE.

4th Annual Ratio Karaoke

When: September 22, 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks embraces the Great American Beer Festival at the 4th Annual Ratio Karaoke. The event features a chance to belt your heart out during karaoke. You can sing and sip on a complimentary Ratio brew to end the Great American Beer Festival with a bang.

Field Day Music & Beer Festival

When: September 22 – 23

Where: Recess Beer Garden LoHi, 2715 17th St. Ste 103, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Recess Beer Garden LoHi presents a Field Day Music & Beer Festival. The event features two nights of beer, live music from more than 10 groups including Bon Fire Dub, Swindlin Hearts and Datum. The whole block is closed down, so you can really party it up.

Silent Disco Street Party

When: September 22, 10 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Ballpark Collective, 2060 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free – $75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ballpark Collective presents a Silent Disco Street Party to celebrate Oktoberfest. The event features a night of three live DJs blasting out sick beats, battling to be the best through SoundDown headphones.

If These Walls Could Talk

When: September 22, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, 2401 Welton St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library hosts If These Walls Could Talk. The event features a night with Sam Pike volunteering to collect stories about all of the architecture in Five Points. If you have a story that needs to be shared, now is the time.

Fest of Al

When: September 22 – 23

Where: Doubletree by Hilton Denver – Stapleton North, 4040 Quebec St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $80 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your freak on at the Fest of Al. The event features a two-day convention for comedy, music and more. You can have the chance to meet tons of different comedians and musicians and laugh all weekend long. You can also participate in a costume contest, karaoke and a dance party.

Flight at Night Lantern Walk

When: September 22, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Waneka Lake Boathouse and Park, Lafayette

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Embrace the turning of the seasons and fall equinox at the Flight at Night Lantern Walk. The event features a walk around Waneka Lake with lanterns leading the way. You can walk, learn about migration patterns of birds and stargaze by the soft light of locally made lanterns.

Sunday, September 23

Post GABF Recovery Brunch

When: September 23, 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Improper City, 3201 Walnut St. Ste 101, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Wind your weekend down with a Post GABF Recovery Brunch. The event features delights such as fried chicken biscuits from The Post Brewing Co., bloodies and mimosas from Improper City and more to sooth any hangover.

Adventure Fest

When: September 23, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Conservatory Green at Stapleton, 8303 E 49th Pl., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: If you love anything outdoorsy you need to check out Adventure Fest. The event features a day of bike demos, rock climbing, vendors and more. You can jam out to live music, sip on local beer and munch on food fare from food trucks while you explore and shop.

The Remaining Sours Dim Sum Brunch

When: September 23, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Goed Zuur, 2801 Welton St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: If your head is pounding from the GABF, head over to The Remaining Sours Dim Sum Brunch. The event features brunch bites from Dim Sum Cart, live music, ramen and more. You can sip on the remaining GABF brews while you brunch. Create your reservations by calling (720) 749-2709.

Mile High Global Meditation

When: September 23, 5 p.m.

Where: 6359 Airport Rd., Sedalia

Cost: $10 – $500 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Meditate at a private ranch during Mile High Global Meditation. The event features an attempt at a Guinness World Record for the largest meditation gathering. You can meditate with the guidance of Michael-Blu and listen to a live DJ play calming sounds.

Rosenberg’s Bagel x Comal Impact Brunch

When: September 23, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Comal Heritage Food Incubator, 3455 Ringsby Ct. #105, Denver

Cost: $60 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Comal Heritage Food Incubator presents a Rosenberg’s Bagels x Comal Impact Brunch. The event features a collaboration brunch serving up bottomless brunch cocktails, desserts and executive chef Tim Bender from Comal and Joshua Pollack, the owner of Rosenberg’s Bagels coming together to dish out a meal with flavors of Mexican, Ethiopian, Jewish and Syrian cultures. The event will benefit the Focus Points Family Resource Center and Project Voyce.

Mark Your Calendar

Night Nation Run

When: September 29, 7 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Cir., Denver

Cost: $29.99 – $60 register here

SNAP!

When: September 29, 9 p.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $12 – $20 tickets available here

Midnight Madness

When: October 5 – 6, 11:59 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Landmark’s Esquire Theatre, 590 Downing St., Denver

Cost: $9.50 tickets available here