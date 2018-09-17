To celebrate its 37th-year, Great American Beer Festival (GABF) added 100,000 square feet to allow more beer, more breweries and more shenanigans than ever. This expansion means that there will be approximately 800 breweries pouring over 4,000 beers during each session of the three-day event.

While GABF is the main event, it is far from the only beer-centric party in town. Denver and the surrounding cities transform themselves to the best beer destination in the country during this week. That’s right, GABF has become a full, weeklong event with special out if state beer tappings, hyped local releases and unique beer dinners. If you got a ticket to GABF or not, do yourself a favor pull out your calendar, ask your boss for time off, and plan your weeklong beer spectacular.

Go big, it only happens once a year.

Below is our running list of the can’t miss events for this week — like last year each event will also say if it’s for the casual drinker or beer geek to help you find the perfect event for you.

Monday, September 17

Wiley Roots Collab Release

Location: Mile High Wine and Spirits – 435 S Vance St., Lakewood

Cost: Free Admission – each 16-ounce can is $11.99

The Lowdown: Mile High Wine and Spirits provided a Buffalo Trace barrel in which Wiley Roots aged an Imperial stout for 15 months leading to the final product named Guy on a Buffalo.

Perfect For: The Barrel-aged Beer Lover.

Start The Week in a HAZE

Location: Dunbar Kitchen & Tap House – 2844 Welton St., Denver

Cost: Free Admission.

The Lowdown: Monday night is just right Hazy IPAs. Swing by to sip on haze from 4 Noses in collaboration with Green Flash, Cerebral Brewing, New Image Brewing and Outer Range Brewing.

Perfect For: Hop Head.

Advanced Sensory With Crooked Stave Quality Team

Location: Crooked Stave Taproom – 3350 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here

The Lowdown: Crooked Stave’s sensory specialist will guide participants through detecting and analyzing six off-flavors that can be detected in beer. This training will go behind the introductory off-flavors.

Perfect For: The Beer Nerd.

TRVE & Freshcraft Launch High Plains Beer Distribution

Location: Freshcraft – 1530 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free Admission.

The Lowdown: TRVE is celebrating the next step in distribution, the introduction of High Plans Beer Distribution at Freshcraft. This new partnership will feature beers from Alvarado Street Brewing, J. Wakefield Brewing, Scratch Brewing and Great Notion Brewing.

Perfect For: The Out of State Beer Hunter.

Beer School: Sensory Training

Location: Bierstadt Lagerhaus – 2875 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here

The Lowdown: With beer everywhere at GABF, Bierstadt is holding a seminar on how to train your palette to taste all the parts of your beer. The course will cover proper tasting techniques, tips and tricks for identifying eight common off-flavors.

Perfect For: The Beer Nerd.

Tuesday, September 18

Matt’s Fourteener Challenge

Location: Mount Bierstadt – Dillon, Colorado

Cost: Free Admission.

The Lowdown: Start your GABF week by getting in some hiking and exercise. The team from River North Brewery will be at the peak of Mt. Bierstadt from 10.am to 11 a.m handing out free cans while supplies last.

Perfect For: The Active Beer Drinker.

Beer Release: Muscat Barrel Aged Blood Orange Gose

Location: Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery – 1139 20th St., Denver

Cost: Free Admission.

The Lowdown: This Muscat barrel-aged Grouse Mountain blood orange gose features Himalayan pink sea salt and coriander. You can enjoy it onsite or in take-home bottles.

Perfect For: The Fruity Beer Drinker

GABF Week at WestFax

Location: WestFax Brewing Company – 6733 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood

Cost: Free Admission.

The Lowdown: Each day the brewery will feature beer specials, new beers on tap and special releases in preparation for GABF.

Perfect For: Colorado Beer Lover.

GABF Ursula Brewery “Imperial Crustless” Keg Tapping

Location: The Crafty Fox – 3901 Fox St., Denver

Cost: Free Admission.

The Lowdown: Crafty Fox is starting the week by getting its hands on this limited and very special release of “Imperial Crustless” from Ursula Brewery.

Perfect For: PB&J Beer Lover.

Beachwood Beer Dinner

Location: Kline’s Beer Hall – 7519 Grandview Ave., Arvada

Cost: Tickets are $50 and available by phone 303-351-7938

The Lowdown: Reserve a seat for a special beer dinner that will pair a unique four-course meal with seven Beachwood Beers.

Perfect For: The Beer and Food Lover.

HAZE vs. CLEAR

Location: Finn’s Manor – 2927 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free Admission.

The Lowdown: Finn’s Manor is asking beer drinkers how they will choose their IPA? Will they pick the clear or will they pick the haze? Breweries featured include Comrade Brewing, Fremont Brewing, Cerebral Brewing and Finback Brewery.

Perfect For: The Ultimate Hop Head.

Wednesday, September 19

Alloy Collaboration (CO-Brew, OMF, BAERE) Bottle Release

Location: CO-Brew – 1133 N Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free Admission

The Lowdown: All three breweries are friends and have won medals recently for the saison or the Brett beer category. They came together to brew the award-winning beers at the same time and then blended before adding them into Chardonnay barrels for aging.

Perfect For: The Mixed-Cultured Beer Fan.

CSA GABF Portfolio Tasting

Location: Hops & Pie – 3920 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free Admission.

The Lowdown: The folks at Hops & Pie will feature beers from 3 Floyds, Perennial, Creature Comforts, The Answer and Ale Apothecary to name just a few. This is one of the only chances you have to get these brews locally.

Perfect For: The Out of State Beer Chaser.

WeldWerks GABF Medianoche & Can Release

Location: WeldWerks Brewing Company – 508 8th St., Greeley

Cost: Free Admission.

The Lowdown: The award-winning Medianoche (barrel-aged Imperial stout) will be available including a coconut version. Not only that, but WeldWerks will drop cans and collaboration beers.

Perfect For: The Colorado Craft Beer Lover.

Deep Thought & Tulpamancer Bottle Release

Location: Cerebral Brewing – 1477 Monroe St., Denver

Cost: Free Admission – bottles will be $14 per bottle.

The Lowdown: Cerebral has always celebrated its passion for saisons. These two bottles being released are the result of two years of hard work to fine tune these beers to be the best examples of this style.

Perfect For: The Saison Lover.

Peach Party Release

Location: Woods Boss Brewing – 2210 California St., Denver

Cost: Free Admission.

The Lowdown: Woods Boss threw down with 75 pounds of peaches per barrel for each of these three beers. The Peach Oswald, Hazy IPA, along with Peach Camp Sweep, Cream Ale and Peach Fruity Flash, kettle sour.

Perfect For: The Peach Beer Lover.

Great American Wiley Roots Beer Release

Location: Wiley Roots Brewing Company – 625 3rd St., Unit D, Greeley

Cost: Free Admission.

The Lowdown: If you are looking for all things Wiley Roots, this is the day to visit. From the Tropical Slush to Citradonkulous and Pseudonym, all the best brews will be available for your enjoyment.

Perfect For: The Colorado Beer Lover.

Hazy IPA Tap Takeover

Location: Fiction Beer Company – 7101 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free Admission.

The Lowdown: Fiction beer is celebrating GABF by tapping seven different Hazy IPAs including special releases such as HAL, Double Dry Hopped Logic is Relative and Madame Psychosis.

Perfect For: Hazy IPA Lover.

Oxcart Blend B Release

Location: Black Project Spontaneous & Wild Ales – 1290 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free Admission and $22 per bottle.

The Lowdown: Black Project is going back to an old-school release format (no lottery) with the Oxcart Blend B which is a three-year blend of 100 percent spontaneously fermented beer.

Perfect For: The Sour Beer Lover.

QDH Mountain Haze – Can Release

Location: River North Brewery – 6021 Washington St., Unit A, Denver

Cost: Free Admission.

The Lowdown: River North has taken its Mountain Haze and Quadruple Hopped it and then made it available in cans to go.

Perfect For: The Hazy Beer Lover.

Get Your Mind Right: Pre-GABF Lounge at Ratio Beerworks

Location: Ratio Beerworks – 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free Admission.

The Lowdown: Relax before the madness of GABF by enjoying Ratio beers and free massages by Elixir Mindy Body Massage. If you just want to chill, hammocks from Trek Light Gear will also be available along with free ice cream samples Frozen Matter.

Perfect For: The Mellow Beer Drinker.

Sour + Wild Ale Guild Showcase

Location: Goed Zuur – 2801 Welton St., Denver

Cost: Free Admission.

The Lowdown: The Sour and Wild Ale Guild is coming together to celebrate and promote sour beer featuring brews from Atom Brewing, The Rare Barrel, Jester King and Yazoo Brewing.

Perfect For: The Sour Beer Lover.

Avanti and Friends Satellite Tap Room; A GABF Kickoff Party

Location: Avanti F&B – 3200 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: Free Admission.

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks, Outer Range, New Image Brewing and Elevation are hosting a mini-festival to get GABF started. Enjoy tasters from each brewery and food before the rush begins.

Perfect For: The Colorado Beer Lover.

All-Star IPA Throwdown – GABF Kick Off Party

Location: Falling Rock Tap House – 1919 Blake St., Denver

Cost: TBD

The Lowdown: It’s not a contest to see who has the best IPA (even though 22 different beers will be entered), it’s a contest to make sure there is none remaining. Drink highly sought-after IPAs at one of the oldest tap rooms in Denver.

Perfect For: Hop Head.

Thursday, September 20

New Belgium GABF Celebration

Location: New Belgium Brewing Company – 500 Linder St., Fort Collins

Cost: $10 and tickets can be purchased here

The Lowdown: Visit New Belgium and get a behind-the-scenes private tour of the brewery. The tour will last two hours and includes exclusive beer samples along the way.

Perfect For: The Colorado beer Lover.

Mama Bear’s Sour Cherry Pie Day

Location: Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project – 3350 Brighton BLVD, Denver

Cost: Free Admission.

The Lowdown: Crooked Stave is asking you to try all of the Mama Bear’s Sour Cherry Pie bottles from the past two years. You can even try all seven varieties in a single flight for just $30.

Perfect For: The Sour Beer Lover.

Third Annual [email protected]#*ing CTA Catalina Wine Mixer

Location: Call To Arms Brewing – 4526 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free Admission.

The Lowdown: Every year during GABF, Call To Arms brings back all of the wine and port barrel-aged beers they have created over the past year for one party. This year it will also feature new beers and special guest beers from TRVE, Cellar West Artisan Ales and Westbound and Down Brewing Company.

Perfect For: The Wine Barrel Lover.

All The Hops + Glassware Release

Location: Cerebral Brewing – 1477 Monroe St., Denver

Cost: Free Admission.

The Lowdown: There will be all of the hops available this day. Cerebral is releasing five different Hazy IPA cans to-go in addition to four more special hazy and hoppy beers only on tap. It might be the single greatest selection of Cerebral’s best Hazy IPAs at one time.

Perfect For: The Hazy Beer Lover.

Barrel Buddies & Firkin Friends

Location: Primitive Beer – 2025 Ionosphere St., Longmont

Cost: Free Admission.

The Lowdown: This event will happen Thursday through Sunday and it is the first time Primitive has extended taproom hours. Head North and try Primitive’s lineup and or one of the guest firkins from breweries like Atom, Amalgam, New Image and TRVE.

Perfect For: The Wild Beer Fan.

On-Site Roswell

Location: Black Project Spontaneous & Wild Ales – 1290 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free Admission and $23 per bottle.

The Lowdown: For the first time, all five of the variants of ROSEWELL 2018 will be available for onsite consumption. It’s first come, first served and extremely limited.

Perfect For: The Sour Beer Lover.

GABF Pre-Party with Avery Brewing + Improper City

Location: Improper City – 3201 Walnut St. Suite 101, Denver

Cost: Free Admission.

The Lowdown: To get GABF started Avery Brewing Company is bringing a ton of rare beers to Improper City. Sit back, relax with friends and even brewers and enjoy some of the best of what Avery has to offer.

Perfect For: The Avery Beer Fan.

GABF Brewery Bus Loop

Location: Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery – 1139 20th St., Denver

Cost: $5 – bought onsite.

The Lowdown: From 3 to 10 p.m. hop off and on the bus as it makes it way from Jagged Mountain to Woods Boss Brewing, Spangalang Brewing, Baere Brewing and Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project. Don’t worry it also stops at the Convention Center so you can take it to GABF too.

Perfect For: The Colorado Beer Lover.

Chicago Meets Denver 2018

Location: RiNo Beer Garden – 3800 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free Admission.

The Lowdown: This tap takeover is all about Chicago, stop by and enjoy beers from breweries such as Mikerphone, Revolution and Maplewood to name a few.

Perfect For: The Chicago Beer Fan.

GABF Kick Off at Epic Brewing

Location: Epic Brewing Company – 3001 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free Admission.

The Lowdown: Special firkins and DJ Digg Haze will spin all night. Stop by, have a beer and dance.

Perfect For: The Dancing Beer Fan.

Beer Hall Brawl

Location: Bierstadt Lagerhaus – 2875 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $25 and tickets can be purchased here

The Lowdown: Wrestling and Beer – it’s the after party for the first night of GABF.

Perfect For: The Craft Beer Drinker Who Enjoys Wrestling.

Friday, September 21

Same Day IPA Releases and Tappings

Location: Denver

Cost: Free Admission.

The Lowdown: Station 26 is going to pull Same Day IPA, a west coast IPA featuring Citra and Galaxy hops, from the brite tank, package it and deliver it the same day. It will be the freshest beer in the city and will be at over 20 locations all around Denver.

Perfect For: Hop Head.

BA Ancient Ruins + BA Forever Awake Bottle Release

Location: Cerebral Brewing – 1477 Monroe St., Denver

Cost: Free Admission and prices vary by the bottle.

The Lowdown: Get hyped, Cerebral is releasing its newest barrel-aged beers. Ancient Ruins is an imperial stout that features Dominican cacao nibs while Forever Awake features a custom roasted Guatemalan coffee.

Perfect For: The Barrel-aged Beer Lover.

GABF at Avery Brewing Company

Location: Avery Brewing Company – 4910 Nautilus Ct N, Boulder

Cost: Free Admission.

The Lowdown: To celebrate GABF there will be an additional eight beers on tap bringing the total to 38 along with an extended patio, extra seating and OtterBox cooler giveaway.

Perfect For: The Avery Beer Fan.

GABF Outer Range & Friends Tap Takeover

Location: The Crafty Fox – 3901 Fox St., Denver

Cost: Free Admission.

The Lowdown: Outer Range is taking over the taps and it’s bringing all of its hazy friends from around the country with it. Look for beers from Bearded Iris, Civil Society, Odd13, Interboro and Aslin just to name a few.

Perfect For: The Hazy IPA Fan.

Bring The Greenback Bottle Release

Location: Baere Brewing Company – 320 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free Admission and $12 per bottle.

The Lowdown: This beer is a mix cultured and was aged on emergent green spruce tips foraged from the banks of Zimmerman Lake in Northern Colorado. It’s all about supporting the recovery efforts of the Greenback Cutthroat Trout, all proceeds will go to projects to support the fish by Running Rivers, a non-profit.

Perfect For: The Nature Loving Beer Drinker.

Like Minded – Inspired Beers. Inspired Wines

Location: Finn’s Manor – 2927 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free Admission.

The Lowdown: Finn’s Manor is celebrating the wineries and breweries who reach across the table and draw inspiration from one another in their own brewing. Wineries featured include Scarpetta and Union Wine Company and featured breweries include Our Mutual Friend, Trillium, Other Half and Jester King.

Perfect For: Wine and Craft Beer Lovers.

True Comrades with Comrade Brewing & La Cumbre Brewing

Location: Lucky Pie Lodo – 1610 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free Admission.

The Lowdown: Comrade and La Cumbre have collaborated and also happen to brew some incredibly awesome dank West Coast IPAs. If you want to escape the haze, this is the event for you.

Perfect For: Hop Head

Cerveceria Colorado’s Great Mexican Beer Fiesta

Location: Cerveceria Colorado – 1635 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free Admission.

The Lowdown: Craft beer, lucha libre, chihuahua races, live art, live music and Mexican Fare. Come together to celebrate community to build bridges and not walls.

Perfect For: The Colorado Craft Beer Lover

CITRAfest

Location: Black Shirt Brewing – 3719 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free Admission.

The Lowdown: Head out to the beer garden at Black Shirt and found out just how much you might love the Citra hop. Featured breweries include 4 Noses, Baere Brewing, Outer Range and Melvin in addition to Black Shirt and others. Trust us, not all of the beers will be IPAs.

Perfect For: The Citra Hop Lover.

Diner Van Zuur 2018

Location: Goed Zuur – 2801 Welton St., Denver

Cost: $126 and tickets can be purchased on Goed Zuur’s Facebook page.

The Lowdown: Goed Zuur is putting together a special six-course meal to pair with 12 wonderful sour beers from Casey Brewing and Blending, The Rare Barrel, Scratch and pFriem.

Perfect For: The Sour Beer Lover.

Suds & Stogies – GABF After-Party

Location: Tap Fourteen – 1920 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $25 and you can purchase tickets here

The Lowdown: After GABF, keep the party going with beers from Cigar City and TANK Brewing Company along with a variety of cigars for your rooftop enjoyment. Ticket price includes live music, two beers and four cigars.

Perfect For: The Smoking Craft Beer Fan.

Heroes of Craft Beer

Location: Freshcraft – 1530 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free Admission.

The Lowdown: Freshcraft — in partnership with River North Brewery, Stone Brewing and Station 26 Brewing — is hosting an epic after-party that features a beer celebrity look-a-like contest.

Perfect For: The Craft Beer Nerd.

Saturday, September 22

GABF Brewers Breakfast: Burritos & Breakfast Beers

Location: Denver Beer Company – 1695 Platte St., Denver

Cost: $15 and you can purchase your ticket here

The Lowdown: Nothing cures your hangover like a beer and breakfast burrito. Roll out of bed, pick a beer, get a burrito and get ready for your next session at GABF.

Perfect For: The Hardcore GABF Fan.

Big Bad Brunch with Epic Brewing

Location: Freshcraft – 1530 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free Admission.

The Lowdown: This brunch menu is all about the Big Bad Baptista from Epic Brewing and how to pair it. For example, Mole Short Ribs and Chilaquiles paired with ’17 Big Bad Baptist is the cure for everything.

Perfect For: The Barrel-aged Stout Lover.

GABF Closing Party

Location: First Draft Taproom & Kitchen – 1309 26th St., Denver

Cost: Free Admission.

The Lowdown: On the last day of GABF some of the best beers will flow out of the self-pour system at First Draft. Enjoy beers from J Wakefield, Civil Society, Station 26 and WeldWerks to name just a few with more to come.

Perfect For: The All-Around Craft Beer Drinker

GABF SuperStout Party ft. Mr. Sandman XO

Location: River North Brewery – 6021 Washington St, Unit A, Denver

Cost: Free Admission.

The Lowdown: River North is releasing perhaps its most ambition barrel-aged stout yet Mr. Sandman XO. This American Imperial stout was aged for 21 months in a Utah rye whiskey barrel. It aged so long River North even calls it “Extra Old.”

Perfect For: The Barrel-aged Beer Lover.

SOWN Together Beer Tasting

Location: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver – 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $35 and tickets can be purchased here

The Lowdown: SOWN together is a beer event that hosts breweries sharing a common goal of showcasing local native ingredients in direct support of local suppliers and producers.

Perfect For: The Local Craft Beer Drinker.

Fourth Annual Ratio Karaoke GABF After Party

Location: Ratio Beerworks – 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free Admission.

The Lowdown: If you survive GABF there is no better way to celebrate than by singing your favorite jams in front of like-minded beer people. Bonus – if you sing the first beer is free. Double bonus Ratio will tap special beers for the occasion.

Perfect For: The GABF Survivor.

–

Every year GABF gets bigger and so does the week surrounding it. Whether or not you have a ticket to GABF or not you can spend the entire week trying some of the best beer in Denver and from all across the country. Go ahead, take time off from work to enjoy it in all its glory.

Sunday, September 23

POST GABF Recovery Brunch: Fried Chicken and Football

Location: Improper City – 3201 Walnut St., Suite 101, Denver

Cost: Free Admission.

The Lowdown: The Post Brewing Company will be at Improper City and giving out free friend chicken biscuits with the purchase of any of their beers. Bloodies and mimosas will also be available along with the Broncos game kicking off at 11 a.m.

Perfect For: The Hungover Football Fan.

The Remaining Sours Dim Sum Brunch

Location: Goed Zuur – 2801 Welton St., Denver

Cost: Free Admission – reservations can be made by calling 720-749-2709

The Lowdown: To close out GABF Goed Zuur is inviting everyone to help them drink all of the remaining special sour beers with food served by the Dim Sum Cart. There will also be live jazz music to go with brunch.

Perfect For: The Sour Beer Lover.

Post-GABF Hangover Brunch

Location: Call To Arms Brewing Company – 4526 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free Admission.

The Lowdown: Call To Arms is celebrating the end of GABF and curing hangovers with food from the Noshery. Enjoy biscuits, gravy, green chili and bacon and one dollar off beers with the purchase of brunch.

Perfect For: The Hungover Colorado Craft Beer Lover.

GABF Hangover Sunday

Location: Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery

Cost: Free Admission.

The Lowdown: To cure your GABF hangover Jagged Mountain is offering one dollar off 16 ounce pours all day long.

Perfect For: The Craft Beer Drinker Who Wants To Keep The Party Going.

Post GABF Hangover Blues Brunch

Location: Dry Dock Brewing Company – 15120 E. Hampden Ave., Aurora

Cost: Free Admission.

The Lowdown: To aid in your hangover recovery GetFed Concepts will be onsite at Dry Dock serving up Korean BBQ inspired chicken and waffles. Live music from Burn it Blue will start at 12 p.m.

Perfect For: The Hungover Colorado Craft Beer Lover.