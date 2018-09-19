The Cleaning Lady

USA | 2018 | 90 min | Director: Jon Knautz

U.S. PREMIERE

Followed by Q&A with director Jon Knautz and lead actor Alexis Kendra.

As a means to distract herself from an affair, a love-addicted woman befriends a cleaning lady, badly scarred by burns. She soon learns, these scars run much deeper than the surface. Previous horror films by Jon Knautz include Jack Brooks: Monster Slayer and The Shrine.

The Dark

Austria | 2018 | 95 min | Director: Justin P. Lange

COLORADO PREMIERE

On the outskirts of a small town lies Devil’s Den, a mysterious tract of woods where many have entered but no one has ever left. The local rumor is that the spirit of a young girl who was horrifically murdered there haunts and hunts in this dense forest, brutally slaying anyone who dares to step into her terrain. When a man with a dark past crosses her path, a series of events are set in motion that may lead to a peculiar kind of redemption for two tragically tortured souls. Part gothic fairytale and part chilling horror, director Justin P. Lange’s debut feature balances rich imagery with a brutal and bloody story of unlikely kindred spirits who must defend themselves against the villainous powers of the ‘normal’ world.

The Dead Center

USA | 2018 | 93 min | Director: Billy Senese

COLORADO PREMIERE

Followed by Q&A with director Billy Senese.

A doctor in an emergency psychiatric ward begins to question his own sanity when a mysterious John Doe shows up in the hospital convinced that he has died and brought something back with him from the other side. From director Billy Senese (Closer to God, 2014 Telluride Horror Show Official Selection) comes a new supernatural thriller starring Shane Carruth (Primer, Upstream Color), Poorna Jagannathan (The Night Of, Gypsy) and Jeremy Childs (AMC’s Preacher).The Guilty

Denmark | 2018 | 85 min | Director: Gustav Möller

When police officer Asger Holm (Jakob Cedergren) is demoted to desk work, he expects a sleepy beat as an emergency dispatcher. That all changes when he answers a panicked phone call from a kidnapped woman who then disconnects abruptly. Asger, confined to the police station, is forced to use others as his eyes and ears as the severity of the crime slowly becomes more clear. The search to find the missing woman and her assailant will take every bit of his intuition and skill, as a ticking clock and his own personal demons conspire against him. This innovative and unrelenting Danish thriller uses a single location to great effect, ratcheting up the tension as twists pile up and secrets are revealed.

The Witch in the Window

USA | 2018 | 77 min | Director: Andy Mitton

COLORADO PREMIERE

Followed by Q&A with director Andy Mitton.

When Simon brings his twelve-year-old son, Finn, to rural Vermont to help flip an old farmhouse, they encounter the malicious spirit of Lydia, a previous owner. And now with every repair they make – she’s getting stronger. Previous horror films by Andy Mitton include YellowBrickRoad and We Go On.You Might Be the Killer

USA | 2018 | 92 min | Director: Brett Simmons

COLORADO PREMIERE

Followed by Q&A with director Brett Simmons.

Counselors are being killed off at summer camp, and Sam (Fran Kranz, The Cabin in the Woods) is stuck in the middle of it. Instead of contacting the cops, he calls his friend and slasher-film expert (Alyson Hannigan, Buffy the Vampire Slayer) to discuss his options.

SHORT FILMS

Baghead

UK | 2017 | 16 min | Director: Alberto Corredor

COLORADO PREMIERE

Haunted by grief, a man asks questions only the recently-deceased can answer. The dead get their say in the hidden chamber of a mysterious pub. She will see you next. You may not like what you hear.

BFF Girls

USA | 2018 | 13 min | Director: Brian Lonano

COLORADO PREMIERE

Three dorky American girls magically transform into beautiful Japanese Superheroes and fight a tampon monster as they begin their journey into womanhood.Big Data “L1ZY”

USA | 2018 | 10 min | Directors: Brandon LaGanke & John Carlucci

WORLD PREMIERE

A typical family is terrorized in a series of commercials for a revolutionary new A.I. product.

Black Mist

USA | 2018 | 4 min | Directors: Will Kingston & AJ Koch Black Mist is the new music video for the 40-member electronic percussion-centered group itchy-O. It was produced by Stranger Studios, a Colorado-based animation production house.

Catcalls

Ireland | 2017 | 9 min | Director: Kate Dolan

COLORADO PREMIERE

Paul cruises around late at night, looking for something. He pulls in to ask two young girls for directions, only to flash them to get a cheap thrill. Unfortunately for him, he has picked the wrong girls.Chowboys: An American Folktale

Canada | 2018 | 8 min | Directors: Astron-6

COLORADO PREMIERE

Three hungry idiots are lost in the woods on the coldest night of the year without anything to eat.

Control

USA | 2017 | 15 min | Director: Kimmy Gatewood

COLORADO PREMIERE

A dark and touching comedy about a woman suffering from OCD who contemplates taking her own life…if she can just get everything in order first.

Crying Bitch

Japan | 2018 | 14 min | Director: Reiki Tsuno

COLORADO PREMIERE

A man, who is having an affair with a young woman, gets home late as usual. But that night, he finds something wrong with his wife.

Deep Sleeper

USA | 2017 | 1 min | Director: Ty Huffer

COLORADO PREMIERE

IN PERSON: Amber Hargett & Ty Huffer

Barbara’s sleep is abruptly interrupted and she can sleep through almost anything… almost.Drum Wave

Australia | 2018 | 10 min | Director: Natalie Erika James

COLORADO PREMIERE

A young pianist is forced to confront her fear of motherhood when she marries into a remote island community with bizarre fertility rituals.

Fetish

USA | 2017 | 22 min | Directors: David Lee Hess & Richard H. Perry

COLORADO PREMIERE

IN PERSON: David Lee Hess

Oddball Clark finally meets a girl he connects with, but his foot fetish threatens the relationship.

Floor 9.5

UK | 2017 | 2 min | Director: Toby Meakins

COLORADO PREMIERE

If ever an elevator stops on a floor you don’t recognize, and the doors open to a quiet plea for help, pray you hold your ground…Gwilliam’s Tips for Turning Tricks Into Treats

USA | 2018 | 4 min | Director: Brian Lonano

COLORADO PREMIERE

This is what you wanted! Gwilliam is back and offers some tips for getting special treats this Halloween.

Hair Wolf

USA | 2018 | 12 min | Director: Mariama Diallo

In a black hair salon in gentrifying Brooklyn, the local residents fend off a strange new monster: white women intent on sucking the lifeblood from black culture.

Home

Norway | 2018 | 9 min | Director: Paul Gustavsen

COLORADO PREMIERE

A young woman is awakened by her boyfriend coming home after a night of drinking, but who actually came home that night?

Look What the Cat Dragged In

Austria | 2018 | 6 min | Director: Ioanes H. Sinderman

A lonesome hunter, a wildlife photographer, and a camera in the woods that took one photo too much.

Mama’s Boy

USA | 2018 | 11 min | Director: Samantha Kolesnik

COLORADO PREMIERE

A young man’s life spirals into depravity and madness when he confronts the trauma of his childhood.

Maw

Belgium | 2018 | 20 min | Director: Jasper Vrancken

COLORADO PREMIERE

Richard has an unusual fantasy: he is sexually aroused by the idea of being eaten by an animal or monster. Through a contact ad he meets the mysterious Max and with that encounter the chance to fulfill his depraved fantasy. Can Richard escape his dark desires or not?

Milk

Canada | 2018 | 10 min | Director: Santiago Menghini

COLORADO PREMIERE

On a late night, a young teen goes into the kitchen for a glass of milk. Upon encountering his sleepless mother, he quickly realizes things are not as they seem.

Mirror

USA | 2017 | 9 min | Director: Hadley Hillel

COLORADO PREMIERE

When Laura picks up a free mirror on the side of the road and begins to notice strange distortions, she realizes that it may have a sinister agenda.

Mongers

USA | 2017 | 7 min | Director: Jim Valosik

COLORADO PREMIERE

IN PERSON: Gray Creasy & Jim Valosik

A lonely man stalks a family that may not be what they seem in this combative, chaotic horror hell-ride of hunting demons both inward and outward.Monstagram

USA | 2017 | 3 min | Director: Jerome Sable

COLORADO PREMIERE

An Instagram mom meets the monster that lives in the internet.

Mother of a Sacred Lamb

USA | 2018 | 12 min | Director: Aman Johnson

COLORADO PREMIERE

IN PERSON: Aman Johnson

The sudden reappearance of a missing boy brings hope and fear face to face.

Netflix & Chill

Netherlands | 2017 | 7 min | Director: Michael Middelkoop

After months of flirting and texting, a young man finally gets the message he’s been waiting for: the girl of his dreams invites him over. Her parents are gone for the weekend and she’s ready for a romantic night. As the night progresses, one guy hoping to get lucky finds out that there’s more at stake than his virginity.No One Will Ever Believe You

Canada | 2018 | 6 min | Director: Frédéric Chalté

U.S. PREMIERE

It’s Halloween season and Lucy wants to prank her sister Maggie by giving her a good scare. However, Lucy is the one who’s about to be terrified.Pandora

Germany | 2017 | 14 min | Director: Daniel Rübesam

COLORADO PREMIERE

Matt and Sherman are sent out to find Pandora, a legendary supreme being which is capable of deciding the fate of the world.Penny Whistle

Canada | 2018 | 9 min | Director: Robert Cuffley

U.S. PREMIERE

When a little girl blows into an old tin whistle she finds in the dirt, something follows her home.

Petite Avarie

France | 2018 | 20 min | Directors: Leo Hardt & Manon Alirol

COLORADO PREMIERE

Laura is scared. Laura is sick. But Sylvain, her lover, is here to help. Really?

Post Mortem Mary

Australia | 2017 | 10 min | Director: Joshua Long

COLORADO PREMIERE

A mother and a daughter, Mary, who suffers from a crippling fear of death run a post mortem photography business. As Mary confronts her phobia she must do all she can to make the dead look alive…

Prey

USA | 2018 | 5 min | Director: Bill Whirity

COLORADO PREMIERE

While on a first date, a young couple finds themselves pursued by more than just each other.

Right Place, Wrong Tim

UK | 2018 | 7 min | Director: Eros Vlahos

COLORADO PREMIERE

A 90s British sitcom is taken over by clones of the lead actor and descends into chaos.

Riley Was Here

USA | 2018 | 14 min | Directors: Jon Rhoads & Mike Marrero

COLORADO PREMIERE

Several years ago, a horrific pandemic destroyed a large part of the world’s population. A vaccine was eventually created, leaving vast communities mourning their gruesomely departed loved ones. Today, a man will knock on the door of a woman who lost her child to the disease, having sought her out to explore a very particular need.

Sam Did It

USA | 2017 | 10 min | Director: Dominic Burgess

Sam is about to meet his celebrity idol… the only problem is, Sam works in a morgue… and his idol is dead.

Special Day

USA | 2018 | 7 min | Director: Teal Greyhavens

Emily is a quiet girl who comes from an unusual family. On the night of her 18th birthday, they gather together to reveal an important secret to her. It’s a secret that will shape the rest of her life…

Suspended

USA | 2018 | 8 min | Director: William Elder Groebe

COLORADO PREMIERE

IN PERSON: William Elder Groebe

Ana’s nightly bus ride home makes an unscheduled and deadly stop. What will she do?

Tater

USA | 2018 | 8 min | Director: Spencer Lenzie

NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE

A young boy scientist must stop a space potato from killing his entire family.

The Blue Door

UK | 2017 | 9 min | Director: Paul Taylor

COLORADO PREMIERE

A district nurse, played by Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones, The Crown), is assigned a new patient living alone in a dilapidated bungalow. The nurse soon discovers that her dying patient, and the home she inhabits, are hiding a dark secret.

The Day My Mother Became A Monster

France | 2017 | 23 min | Director: Josephine Darcy Hopkins

COLORADO PREMIERE

Candice is a nine-year-old girl who lives alone with her mother since the divorce of her parents. As her birthday approaches, she is delighted at the thought of seeing her father again. Only, her mother’s attitude starts to change…plunging the fragile balance of their relationship into a terrifying nightmare.

The Front Door

UK | 2018 | 7 min | Director: Andrew Rutter

NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE

Upon locking the front door, Steven notices some rather odd intruders.

The Hidebehind

USA | 2018 | 10 min | Director: Parker Finn

COLORADO PREMIERE

IN PERSON: Parker Finn

Lost deep in the forest, a lone backpacker encounters a mysterious stranger.

The Sermon

UK | 2018 | 11 min | Director: Dean Puckett

In an isolated church community in the English countryside, a powerful hate preacher prepares to deliver a sermon to his flock, but his daughter has a secret that could destroy them all.

There’s A Monster Behind You

UK | 2018 | 11 min | Director: Evan Richards

WORLD PREMIERE

Three nights. Two friends. One monster.

Time Enforcer

USA | 2018 | 11 min | Director: Jimmy Nickerson

COLORADO PREMIERE

A Time Enforcer must stop illegal time travel at any cost.

Who’s That at The Back Of The Bus?

UK | 2018 | 5 min | Director: Philip Hardy

NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE

Alone on the top deck of the night bus, an old lady is haunted by an unlikely apparition.