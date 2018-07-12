Grab your headphones because this is a track you’ll want to hear.

Local DJ Maddy O’ Neal just teamed up with Chicago-based producer John McCarten (Manic Focus) to create “Light In Your Eyes” — a three minute and 48-second track that you should definitely be bumping at your next pool party. “Light In Your Eyes” takes you on an electronic journey through the best of what both artists have to offer, reminding us all that O’Neal is headed straight for the top, and fast.

O’Neal has been taking the local and national EDM scene by storm since kicking off her solo journey in 2016. As a woman in a male-dominated in the industry, she has quickly gained recognition as a force to be reckoned with. O’Neal has performed in notable venues across North American like Red Rocks and Whitewater Amphitheatre. She has also played alongside notable artists like Pretty Lights, Big Gigantic and The Floozies. And now, on the heels of an illuminating performance at Colorado’s Sonic Bloom festival, she’s released a new track and we’re loving it.

“Working with Maddy is always awesome, but our artistic chemistry on ‘Light in Your Eyes’ was special,” explained McCarten. “She threw down a nasty composition that I really vibed with, and the result is a fun, energetic track that shows how well our styles flow together. Whether you’re sitting poolside or on your way to a music festival, this is definitely a cut that you’ll wanna bump this summer.–

“Light in Your Eyes,” which dropped today, blends the unique artistic stylings of the two artists and was, as O’Neal described “one of those tracks that just came to together magically piece by piece.” In addition to new music, O’Neal will continue her 2018 tour with performances at the Summer Meltdown, in Washington and North Coast Music Festival, in Chicago, before making it back to Colorado for a performance in Boulder in October and Denver in November.

Tickets for those performances and more are available here. Check out her tracks and latest production with Manic Focus here.

–