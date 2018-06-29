If you’re a millennial, or anybody that can’t afford to spend an arm or a leg on dinner, this one’s for you. Everyone deserves to go out and have a great dinner without breaking the bank, so we’ve rounded up several Denver restaurants that offer dinner deals and happy hours with discounted food and drink. On this list, you can find four-course meals and ‘not your average’ happy hour eats — of which you can order two or three and call it a dinner.

Plan your next cheap date night or outing with friends and family with a little help from the list below.

Luca

When: Thursday night dinner special. Happy hour Wednesday – Friday, 4:30 – 6 p.m.



Where: 711 Grant St., Denver

The Lowdown: Two guests can enjoy a four-course meal along with a bottle of wine for $50. The first course is a shared burrata and house salumi. The second course is a Luca or arugula salad for each guest. The third course is a shared pasta and the fourth course is a shared pizza. And of course, the bottle of wine.

Happy hour features $6 meatballs, $4 grilled ciabatta, $6 Sicilian calamari and a $6 chef’s selection of salumi. Luca’s ‘happy drinks’ include $6 well spirits, a $4 beer of the night, $8 classic cocktails and more.

LOW Country Kitchen

When: Monday and Tuesday night dinner special. Happy hour Monday – Friday, 4 – 6 p.m., Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday, 2:30 – 5 p.m.



Where: 1575 Boulder St., Unit A, Denver

The Lowdown: LOW Country Kitchen has a new summer special – a $16 per person prix fixe menu starting with a biscuit and honey, followed by gumbo or a seasonal salad. For the main course, choose between LOW Country Pork Ribs, three pieces of 48-hour recipe buttermilk fried chicken or shrimp and grits. And each meal comes with a side of cornbread, mashed potatoes or chef’s choice vegetables.

Happy hour offerings include $3 chicken and cured ham biscuits and the Bucket on Bucket ($32) – a bottle of Mas Fi Brut Cava and a bucket of five-piece buttermilk fried chicken. As for drinks, some good offerings are $3 Abita amber lagers and $8 Classic Sazeracs with Rittenhouse Rye.

Brider

When: Daily rotisserie dinner special. Happy hour daily, 3 – 6 p.m.



Where: 1644 Platte St., Denver

The Lowdown: This rotisserie deal is seriously hard to beat – any salad, any dinner plate (half of a rotisserie chicken, roasted porchetta, roasted lamb leg, steelhead salmon, 3-piece rotisserie chicken or grilled flank steak) and any beer or house wine – all for $25. If you ask us, that’s a very filling dinner for any day of the week.

As for happy hour, several cheap eats including 50 cent sesame wings, $2 pizza slices, $5 bacon grilled cheese and more. And for the drinks, you can enjoy $3.50 draft beers, $1 off cocktails, $5 mules and $7 house wines.

Linger

When: 3 for $33 Tuesdays. Happy hour, Monday – Friday, 4 – 6:30 p.m.



Where: 2030 W. 30th Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Here is a very robust and awesome offering that allows you to choose from several different ethnic dishes. You get to pick three items for $33 — one appetizer or salad, a main course and a dessert. Some of the first course offerings include lemongrass pork potstickers, roasted beet salad and Mongolian BBQ duck bao buns. The second course offers meaty and vegetarian options with vegetarian pad thai, wagyu sliders, yellowfin tuna tacos and more. And for dessert, Taiwanese snow ice, pineapple wontons or a dessert trio.

The happy hour is just as nice with a large menu of $5 eats ranging from pork and duck buns to tacos to potstickers and much more. The drinks include $5 beer, $6 cocktails and $6 wine, which we would recommend enjoying on their rooftop patio.

ChoLon Bistro

When: Monday – Wednesday prix fixe dinner for two. Happy hour, Monday – Saturday, 2 – 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. – close

Where: 1555 Blake St. #101, Denver



The Lowdown: ChoLon Asian Bistro offers a $60 four-course meal prix fixe for two that people rave about. Go out on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday to beat the crowds and get this delicious deal. As for happy hour, their famous soup dumplings, potstickers, wagyu beef skewers and more are offered at a discount of $3 off.

Root Down

When: Happy hour Monday – Friday, 4 – 6:30 p.m.



Where: 1600 W. 33rd Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: If you have dietary preferences or like your food to be local and organic, Root Down is your spot. The cuisine is very diverse with globally and seasonally inspired dishes. The weekday happy hour has a number of discounted $4 and $5 eats including a seared Colombian arepa, a fried shrimp taco, a Colorado lamb slider, parsnip croquettes and more. Select beers are $5 and fancy cocktails like the Don Draper – citrus infused bourbon, maple and Angostura bitters – are only $6. Happy hour offerings are available in the bar area only.

Marcella’s

When: Happy hour Monday – Friday, 4 – 6:30 p.m., Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: 1801 Central St., Denver

The Lowdown: Half price happy hour at Marcella’s includes antipasti & appetizers, cured meats & cheese, salads & soup and pizza favorites. And of course, select wine pours, specialty cocktails, sangria, well drinks and draughts are half off as well. These deals are only offered in the bar area and cocktail lounge, but dang is it worth it. On Friday and Saturday night from 10 p.m. to midnight is reverse happy hour with the same deals if you’re into having late night dinners.

Rory’s Tavern

When: Daily food specials. Happy hour daily 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: 404 Broadway, Denver

The Lowdown: Any day you go to Rory’s you can find a cheap dinner special. Two really great deals are two-for-one burgers on Tuesdays and two-for-one entrees on Sundays. On Mondays, you can get a beer and a burger for $12, Wednesdays offer 50 cent wings, Thursdays are T-Bone steak with mash and veggies for $14, Friday is lobster tails at market price and Saturdays you can get prime rib for $14.

Happy hour is every day all day long until 6 p.m. which means $4 craft beer, house wine, wells and Jameson.

The ViewHouse

When: Wednesday Wine & Board special, 5 – 10 p.m. Happy hour Monday – Friday, 3 – 6 p.m.

Where: Several locations, see here.

The Lowdown: ViewHouse is a great place to hang out solely based on their amazing rooftop patios, but the “wine & board” and happy hour deals are just as worth it. Wednesday nights you can get a ‘Wine & Board’ which is a bottle of wine and any flatbread for $20. Happy hour consists of $6 bites like the southwest chicken quesadilla and skillet fries, and $9 shareable plates such as the nachos supreme and Korean pork tacos. These offers are available at all ViewHouse locations.

Sushi Rama

When: Happy hour Monday – Friday, 3 – 6 p.m.



Where: 2615 Larimer St. and 4690 S. Newport St., Denver

The Lowdown: If you’re a sushi lover, you need to try Sushi Rama for its fun, conveyor belt experience with little plates of sushi for you to choose from. Better yet, go during happy hour for 25 percent off all items on the conveyor belt. In addition, select beer, wine, sake and cocktails are 25 percent off. These happy hour deals are available at both locations.

Ace Eat Serve

When: Happy hour daily, open – 6 p.m.



Where: 501 E. 17th Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Ace Eat Serve’s ‘Happy Go Lucky’ menu — aka happy hour — definitely gives you a bang for your buck. The Lucky deal offers one ramen and one drink for $11. Your choices are between three ramens — spicy beef, duck or the tomato tom yum, and three drinks — Sapporo, rice sake or the Eastern Standard Thyme cocktail. Other happy hour offerings include cheap eats and drinks like $3 imperial rolls, $1 bao doughnuts and $3.5o PBR’s.

Tamayo

When: Happy hour 2 – 6 p.m. daily



Where: 1400 Larimer St., Denver

The Lowdown: Tamayo has a very worthwhile happy hour featuring ‘Botanas’ Mexican tapas with items such as Mahi Mahi ceviche ($4), chicken flautas ($6) and more. Tacos are $3 ($2 on Tuesdays) with three taco options: taco de Carne, al pastor and chicken tinga. Discounted drinks include $5 house wine, $5 sangria, $4 cerveza and $5 select cocktails. Enjoy happy hour on their downtown rooftop patio and we bet you won’t regret it.

Bar Dough

When: Happy hour 3 – 5:30 p.m. daily



Where: 2227 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Bar Dough is one of the hottest Italian restaurants in Denver right now, so why not try their happy hour? How about a $6 Margherita pizza and a $4 Bar Dough lager? Other offerings include meatballs ($2 each), arancini ($2 each), castelvetrano olives ($4), spritzes ($7), bar dough punch ($7) and more.

City O’ City

When: Happy hour 2 – 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. – 2 a.m. daily



Where: 206 E. 13th Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: A favorite among vegetarians and vegans, City O’ City has a fun happy hour menu – $5 poutine, $5 soft pretzel, $7 seitan wings, $2 tacos and more. And people, hear us out — this is every day. Everything behind the bar is $2 off as well and there is always a daily drink special. The late night happy hour offers $4 house wine, $2 off well drinks and other specials.

Work & Class

When: Happy hour Tuesday – Friday, 4 – 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 4 – 5 p.m.



Where: 2500 Larimer St.

The Lowdown: Work & Class names their happy hour program ‘the Early Work Release Program’ meaning it’s meant to soothe you and your wallet after a long day of work. Enjoy a drink and some hearty food such as the chipotle chicken pot pie ($6), green chile cheese fries ($5), spicy pulled pork sliders ($7), vegetarian chile relleno ($7) and more. The drink list is extensive with a large list of $4 draft beers, $4 house wine, $6 house cocktails and more. And most importantly Tuesday through Friday from 4 to 5 p.m. is called ‘Happiest Hour’ in which you get an additional 20 percent off happy hour food and drinks.

Cart Driver

When: Happy hour 3 – 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. – 12 a.m. daily



Where: 2500 Larimer St. #100, Denver

The Lowdown: Cart Driver is the perfect late-night pizza spot and afternoon bar hang out. Happy hour is every day with a ‘Before HH’ from 3 to 6 p.m. which consists of several $5 items — prosecco on tap, Divona cidre and two market oysters — and a $3 house beer of choice. The ‘After HH’ from 10 p.m. to midnight menu offers $5 drinks and food as well featuring a shot of fernet & a rotating beer, a perfect Manhattan, a Daisy pizza (tomato sauce, mozzarella and basil) and sardines & bread.

Señor Bear

When: Happy hour 3 – 6 p.m. daily



Where: 3301 Tejon St., Denver

The Lowdown: Latin-inspired restaurant and bar in LoHi, Señor Bear has a happy hour called ‘Hora Loca’ which kind of sounds like a good time if you ask us. Hora Loca offers a large menu of bocaditos (snacks) and bebidas (drinks) ranging from $1 to $6. Some of the offerings include a seafood tostada ($4.50), a Gordo crunch ($5) and hot chicken confit wings for $1 each. The bebidas on deck are $4 micheladas, $5 margaritas, $5 pisco sours, $5 Cuba libres and a few others.

The Irish Rover Pub

When: Daily food and drink specials



Where: 54 S. Broadway, Denver

The Lowdown: A little something for every day of the week — on Mondays from 3 to 10 p.m. appetizers are $5.95, Tuesdays are $1 taco nights, Wednesdays are half price chicken wings, Thursdays are half price burgers and Fridays are half price fish and chips. Monday through Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. you can get two–for-one house wines, wells or drafts. Tuesday through Sunday from 9 p.m. to close, car bombs and the draft beer of the month are $4. And that’s not even it – there are even more daily deals, so you best go check it out for yourself.

Bird

When: Happy hour Monday – Saturday, 3 – 6 p.m., Sunday, 2 – 4 p.m.



Where: 1529 S. Pearl St., Denver

The Lowdown: Enjoy happy hour on this lovely patio in Platt Park with eats like $7 chili cheese fries with jackfruit, a $7 burger and Labatt blue beer, $5 Brussels with pesto cream, 6 wings for $5 and more. For the drinks, select $3 and $5 beers, $3 and $5 cocktails, $3 to $7 glasses of wine and $7 off any bottle of wine.

J Street Kitchen

When: Tuesday night dinner special



Where: American Bonded, 2706 Larimer St., Denver

The Lowdown: The “Tuesday Night Chicken Family Meal” is $50 for a family of four or $12.50 per person. Guests receive four fried chicken thighs (J Street Kitchen just won second place for its fried chicken at Chicken Fight), house-made gravy, sweet potato casserole, watermelon tomato salad and a bread basket. J Street Kitchen is located inside of the new bar, American Bonded.

Olive & Finch

When: Burger night, Fridays 4 – 8 p.m. Happy hour 3 – 6 p.m. daily



Where: 1552 E. 17th Ave. and 3390 E. 1st Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: At Olive & Finch’s Cherry Creek location (1st Avenue) every Friday night is burger night – $10 gets you a burger piled high with your choice of toppings, plus a scratch-made side salad or chips and a cold beer. The happy hour is hosted at both locations with the majority of items priced from $3 to $5 like the bleu cheese and prosciutto tartine, roasted pepper tartine with goat cheese, a meat & cheese board and a Mediterranean board. Glasses of wine and sangria are $3 and you can get a carafe of sangria for $12.

Steuben’s Uptown

When: Happy hour 3 – 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. – close



Where: 523 E. 17th Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: At Steuben’s, there’s an early happy hour and a late night one called the ‘Lucky 7.’ From 3 to 6 p.m. three $4 dishes are available — a plate of Blake Street ribs, the hummus and veggies and a mini shrimp po’ boy. And how about a $1 miller high life pony and several $5 cocktails? The ‘Lucky 7’ happy hour consists of four entreés that each cost $7 (cheeseburger, grilled cheese, a two-piece fried chicken and the falafel sandwich) and they each come with fries and a beer (which you can substitute with a shake or soda). Other late-night eats and drinks include $1 deviled eggs and wings, $2 select beers and $6 cocktails and wine.

BONUS: Drinks

White Pie

When: Happy hour, Tuesday – Friday, 5 – 6 p.m.



Where: 1702 Humboldt St., Denver

The Lowdown: White Pie’s happy hour is short but sweet featuring $5 meatball sliders, $5 wood-fired veggies and $7 shrimp & peppers. The drinks offered are white pie lager ($5), a house red or white ($5), basil lemonade and negronis ($7).

Bar Max

When: 2 for 1 drinks all summer long. Happy hour Monday, all day, Tuesday – Saturday, 4 – 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. – 12 a.m.



Where: 2412 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Get this. All summer long, Bar Max is doing a two-for-one drink special on a limited selection of cocktails, prosecco and sangria. Happy hour drink and food prices can be found at the bar. The food menu consists of shared plates, small bites and a few sandwiches. The drink list is very long and there are also non-alcoholic drinks like the matcha fizz ($6) if you’re a non-drinker.

Tupelo Honey

When: Happy hour Monday – Friday, 3 – 7 p.m.



Where: 1650 Wewatta St., Denver

The Lowdown: Tupelo Honey is a southern-inspired restaurant, so it’s only fitting that its happy hour is called the ‘Dirty South Happy Hour.’ Saddle up for draft beers that are $2 off, cocktails that are $3 off, select Colorado craft tallboys for $4 and select glasses of wine for $6. And they also offer $4 eats such as pimento cheese nachos, fried pickles, mac & cheese bites, blistered & spiced vegetables and more. But want something extra special? From 11 a.m to 4 p.m. on weekdays, you can snag a $0.75 martini with the purchase of an entrée.