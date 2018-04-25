The weather is back and forth but Denver has some great events to keep you steady. Kick off your weekend by dancing at Flyp’d Thursdays and end it by prepping for the movies at Infinity Pours. Whatever you make of the weekend, be sure to check out this roundup of events in Denver.

Thursday, April 26

Flyp’d Thursdays

When: April 26, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Tracks Denver, 3500 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free before 10 p.m. $5 after 10 p.m.

The Lowdown: Get down, turn around and dance at Flyp’d Thursdays. You can jam out to beats by DJ Blaque Gurl in the main room during one of the biggest hip-hop dance parties in Denver. You can also listen to beats from DJ DUGAN in the house lounge. While you pop it and lock it, you can sip on drink specials and free soda.

Dinner at Urban Farmer

When: April 26, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Urban Farmer Denver, 1659 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dig into a special menu during a dinner at Urban Farmer. The menu features a three-course meal with drink pairings from Idlewild Spirits. You can taste ingredients from Cure Organic Farm, Corner Post Meats and Fortuna Chocolate. The best part? $30 from your ticket price is a tax-deductible donation to Slow Food Denver.

Cake Dealer Pop-Up

When: April 26, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Rackhouse Pub, 2875 S Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Rackhouse Pub partners with Johnny Cupcakes for a Cake Dealer Pop-Up. The event features fresh cupcakes, swag and more. Johnny Cupcakes specializes in apparel with pop-culture references using cupcakes as iconic symbols. You can also participate in a JC raffle and snag a free gift while you munch on your cupcakes.

Friday, April 27

Midnight Madness

When: April 27, 11:59 p.m.

Where: Landmark’s Esquire Theatre, 590 Downing St., Denver

Cost: $9.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Watch the cult classic The Room at Midnight Madness. The hit film follows the eccentric Tommy Wiseau in his own creation. The film will pull you into the trials of love, betrayal and passion that Wiseau had to write and direct the film, despite the discouragement of others.

Grand Opening Group Exhibition

When: April 27, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Mirus Gallery Denver, 1144 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Mirus Gallery Denver celebrates its Grand Opening Group Exhibition. The exhibition features the work of more than 30 artists including Adam Friedman, Augustine Kofie, Bohdan Burenko, David Choong Lee, Felipe Pantone, Florian, Jan Kalab, Okuda, Tobias Kroeger, Yoh Nageo and Zepha. Mirus Gallery has resided in San Francisco for the past five years and is ready to make its debut in Denver with a vision of extraordinary art and artists.

Heart Tattoo Blackberry Belgian Wit Release

When: April 27, 12 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks presents a Heart Tattoo Blackberry Belgian Wit Release. The brew will have you feeling those warm weather vibes. Ratio also hosts a party in conjunction with the release featuring temporary face tattoos, which you can get in the shape of a heart — if your heart wants.

Il Posto Patio Party

When: April 27, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Il Posto, 2601 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Il Posto hosts an Il Posto Patio Party celebrating the opening of the patio for the season. Soak up the sun and sip on discounted cocktails to welcome the warmer weather. You can also delight in a complimentary spritz, assaggini and more.

Dreams Come True

When: April 27, 7 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: INFATUÉ, 1118 N Broadway, Denver ‎

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Help bring someone’s dream come to reality at Dreams Come True. The event features an interactive fashion installation from LilFreshSam. Make sure to dress in your most fashionable clothes to take part in a live photo shoot. You can also donate to fund the next DREAMS COME TRUE event to help an individual fulfill their dreams.

Celestial Wonderland

When: April 27, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Where: 127 Kalamath St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Open up your mind at Celestial Wonderland. Earth Angel presents a curated party to beat the best of the best warehouse raves. You can dance to beats from G1ng3r SNVPZ, SOLI, Sound Safari and more. Be ready to transcend your imagination.

7th Anniversary Weekend

When: April 27 – 29, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S Valentia St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Help Copper Kettle Brewing Company celebrate at its 7th Anniversary Weekend. On Friday you can sip on an eight-ounce pour of a Maple Snowed In release and listen to The Acoustic Mining Company live. On Saturday you can try four new beers and vote for the best to be a longterm taproom feature and grab food from The Wing Wagon Grill or El Gall Blanco food trucks. End the weekend celebration on Sunday with a hangover brunch from Mama Said Eat.



Incredibly Strange Dance Party

When: April 27, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Lion’s Lair, 2022 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $12.50 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dance your pants off at an Incredibly Strange Dance Party. Jello Biafra spins vintage garage, R&B, soul, dementia and more during the dark and punky night. Jello Biafra is the former lead singer of the punk band Dead Kennedys. If you love punk, you need to rock it out here.

Saturday, April 28

Donut Dash

When: April 28, 8:45 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Denver City Park Pavilion, 1700 N. York St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $50 register here

The Lowdown: Lace up your racing shoes for the Donut Dash. You can run or walk in a 5k, 10k or combined 5k and 10k race. After you finish you can devour fresh frosted donuts, grab a race logo shirt and peruse some amazing vendors. You know you want those donuts, and after running so far, you’ll deserve them.

Rocky Horror

When: April 28, 11:45 p.m. – 2:45 a.m.

Where: Landmark’s Esquire Theatre, 590 Downing St., Denver

Cost: $9.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dance and sing along to the Rocky Horror Picture Show. Colorado’s Elusive Ingredient performs the classic show and pulls from the audience to involve you in the fun. Colorado’s Elusive Ingredient is an award-winning shadow cast that often performs The Rocky Horror Picture Show. You can grab a $5 participation bag and immerse yourself in the action.

Sabroso Festival Denver

When: April 28, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village

Cost: $29 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dive into gourmet tacos, craft beer and more at the Sabroso Festival Denver. You can listen to The Offspring live on Fiddler’s Green while you dance and munch. Tacos and punk rock go together like jazz and cocktails.

Totally Tennyson Pub Crawl

When: April 28, 6 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $25 – $65 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Drink and raise funds for local schools at a Totally Tennyson Pub Crawl. The crawl starts at The Oriental Theater and hits several pubs including Local 46, The Wayback, Tennyson Tap and West End Tap House. Dress up in a costume to participate in a costume contest and listen to the 6 Million Dollar Band live.

Tennyson Street Field Day Rumpus

When: April 28, 12 – 9 p.m.

Where: Call to Arms Brewing Company, 4526 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Call to Arms Brewing Company hosts a Tennyson Street Field Day Rumpus. You can watch brewers compete against each other in teams to drink in field day inspired games including a dodgeball, a relay race and musical kegs. Ramp up your nostalgia and drink some great brews.

Alice In Wonderland

When: April 28, 7:30 p.m. April 29, 2 p.m.

Where: Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 E Iliff Ave., Denver

Cost: $28.50 – $48.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Enter into the magical mysteries of Alice In Wonderland. You can follow Alice as she spins down the rabbit hole into Wonderland and experiences a circus-themed adventure. The play features all of the famous Wonderland characters as well as acrobats, contortionists and more from MOTH Circus. A portion of the proceeds will go towards Adam’s Camp Colorado.

MCA Dinner Society

When: April 28, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $125 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA) Denver presents MCA Dinner Society. The dinner is a pop-up on the rooftop. You are greeted with a drink and amuse-bouche and taken for a tour of the museum to prepare yourself for a four-course meal. The meal is accompanied with beer pairings to elevate your experience. Once you have finished your meal you will receive a take-home snack to continue the delightful evening.

Pints + Poses

When: April 28, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Where: Factotum Brewhouse, 3845 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Stretch and bend at Pints + Poses. Factotum Brewhouse hosts the vinyasa flow led by Meg O’Neill. After the flow, you can refresh with a free beer. Make sure to bring your own water, mat and towel to participate in the yoga session.

Denver Beer Co’s 7th Annual Crawfish Boil

When: April 28, 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co., 1695 Platte St., Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Crack into some cajun at Denver Beer Co’s 7th Annual Crawfish Boil. The boil features crawfish, all of the fixings and beer to boot. Fresh crawfish are flown straight from Louisiana to make the best boil. The ticket price includes a tray of crawfish and all of the necessities as well as two 16 oz beers and a bib to keep you clean.

Sunday, April 29

Puppy Brunch

When: April 29, 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Hotel Teatro, 1100 14th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Hotel Teatro presents a Puppy Brunch. You can play with puppies in the Hotel Teatro lobby for a $5 or more donation. The donation will go towards Lifeline Puppy Rescue to help rescue young puppies. When you donate, you can receive a free mimosa from The Nickel.

Ramble on Rosé

When: April 29, 5 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Nocturne, 1330 27th St., Denver

Cost: $89 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Nocturne welcomes spring with a Ramble on Rosé. Listen to vintage rock-n-roll as you taste a five-course meal inspired by seasonal bounty from Charles Haughton — Nocturne’s sous chef. Each dish is paired with a rosé to delight the senses and welcome the warm patio weather.

All You Can Eat Luau

When: April 29, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Adrift, 218 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $25 at the door

The Lowdown: Sip on an exotic drink and shake your hips to island music at an All You Can Eat Luau. The luau features a pork roast, island drinks, Kalama Polynesian dancers and more. Reservations are required, make yours soon by emailing [email protected] or calling 303.778.8454.

Trash & Treasure

When: April 29, 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: Fort Greene Bar, 321 E 45th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Fort Greene Bar is helping recycle fashion at Trash & Treasure. You can buy vintage and used goods and snag fun trinkets. You can also listen to live music and imbibe on drinks while you hunt out the perfect items.

Anniversary Party

When: April 29, 12 – 6 p.m.

Where: Palenque Mezcaleria, 13 E Louisiana Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Palenque Mezcaleria’s hosts an Anniversary Party for its 2nd anniversary. You can taste $5 Mexican BBQ, dip on $5 drink specials and more. If you are one of the first 200 people you can also snag a commemorative pin. To make the day even better, listen to a live mariachi band and meet Tomas Estes, the founder of Tequila Ocho and the Mexican-appointed tequila ambassador to Europe. (How do you even get that job? Asking for a friend.)

Infinity Pours

When: April 29, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Monkey Barrel, 4401 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Prep for the new movie Avengers: Infinity Wars with Infinity Pours. You can sip on bottomless mimosas, try 20 local beers and more. You can also compete in a Marvel trivia contest with a live MC where you can win prizes, snag giveaways and participate in a raffle. The brunch menu features Avengers-inspired dishes and drinks.

Mark Your Calendar

ArtWar! May the 4th Be With You Starwars Party

When: May 4, 7 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: The Curtis Hotel, 1405 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: $15 tickets available here

Free Comic Book Day

When: May 5, 10 – 6 p.m.

Where: Mile High Comics, 4600 Jason St., Denver

Cost: Free

Cinco de Mayo

When: May 5, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, Colfax and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to public

Vinyl + Brunch Pop-Up

When: May 6, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission