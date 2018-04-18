Earth Day is this weekend and Denver has some dope events to help you make the most of it. Start your weekend off by watching some indie films at Emerging Filmmakers Project and end it by making our Earth a bit better at an Earth Day Clean-up. Whatever you end up doing, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events in Denver.

Thursday, April 19

Emerging Filmmakers Project

When: April 19, 7:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo St., Denver

Cost: $5 at the door

The Lowdown: The Bug Theatre welcomes the Emerging Filmmakers Project. The project features a showcase of Denver’s best indie films. The event was created and curated by a board of volunteers from Denver’s film community. You can see seven films including Meddling in Murder, Arm in Arm and Milk Run 1.0. After each film, you can also participate in a talkback with the filmmakers.

Sensi Night

When: April 19, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: Temple Nightclub Denver, 1136 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Sensi Magazine celebrates 4/20 and its second anniversary with a Sensi Night. The night features a meet-up of Denver and surrounding leaders from over 120 Colorado companies. You can chill, ask questions and network with local influencers.

Big Fish & Begonia

When: April 19, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Landmark’s Mayan Theatre, 110 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: See a screening of Big Fish & Begonia. The film presents an ancient Chinese legend of love, adventure and sacrifice. Chun — a young girl from a mystical race that resides under the ocean — wants to explore the human world. On her sixteenth birthday, she transforms into a dolphin and starts her journey to the human realm. The film is presented in Mandarin with English subtitles.

The After Party

When: April 19, 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: $9.10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Help RedLine Contemporary Art Center celebrate its 10th anniversary at The After Party. The party features drinks, games, dancing and the ticket price gets you some birthday cake and party favors, too. You can listen to music from PORCELAIN and explore the gallery. The party, sponsored by NINE dot ARTS, supports RedLine’s mission to help build engagement and education with artists and communities.

Beer & Cookie Pairing

When: April 19, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Great Divide Barrel Bar, 1812 35th St., Denver

Cost: $14 at the door

The Lowdown: You thought milk and cookies were the best pair? A Beer & Cookie Pairing will have you reevaluating. Great Divide partners with Good Sugar Baking to bring you four cookies paired with four beer tasters to keep your taste buds dancing. A portion of each sale also goes to the nonprofit New Era Colorado.

Friday, April 20

Mile High Roll

When: April 20, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: ROLL, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Lace up your skates for Mile High Roll. ROLL presents a skate night celebrating everything Colorado, including 420. Wear the classic blue and orange and roll your night away. You can dance and skate to beats from DJ Soup and sing your heart out with karaoke.

RYC After Hours

When: April 20, 10 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Where: RiNo Yacht Club, 3350 Brighton Blvd. #100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Party out your 420 with RiNo Yacht Club at RYC After Hours. The event features drink specials, hot new jams and more. You can catch tropical vibes as you dance and make the most of your night.

Found Footage Festival

When: April 20 9:30 p.m.

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher join together to present Found Footage Festival. The festival features VHS videos found in thrift stores around the nation. Some of these videos include a collection of satanic panic videos from “The Law Enforcement Guide to Satanic Cults”, bloopers from North Dakota local news and footage from Pickett and Prueher’s fake strongman prank.

StarFest Denver

When: April 20 – 22, 6 p.m.

Where: Denver Marriot Tech Center, 4900 S Syracuse St., Denver

Cost: $25-$175 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dress up in your best cosplay and head over to Starfest Denver. The fest feature speakers like actor Scott Grimes, Actress Gigi Edgley and Actor Levar Burton. You can find collectible items from vendors, listen to panels and live performances, meet directors, writers and more all during the weekend.

Mile High 420 Festival

When: April 20, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, Colfax and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Light it up at the Mile High 420 Festival. This free festival features concerts from Lil Wayne, Lil Jon and others. You can dine at food trucks, sip on drinks at a wine and beer garden, shop at a cannabis craft marketplace and more. The festival is the biggest free 420 event in the nation and you need to check it out.

Spring Passport to the Highlands

When: April 21 – 22, 10 a.m.

Where: Highlands Square, W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Shop till you drop at Spring Passport to the Highlands. You can receive a shopping passport at any of the participating stores in Highlands Square and shop the special promotions, trunk shows and more. You can also dig into snacks and have a chance to win grand prizes of gift cards if you get a stamp from five stores on your passport.

420 on the Block

When: April 20 – 22, 2 p.m.

Where: Fox Street Compound, 725 W 39th Ave., Denver

Cost: $25-$175 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Party out the weekend at 420 on the Block. The 4/20 music festival is back for the second year in a row. The three-day festival features Action Bronson, Break Science, Matisyahu, TNERTLE and more performing on two outdoor stages. You can also see live art, eat from food trucks and experience a free 420 bazaar, sponsored by World Cannabis Week.

ALL YER BOOS

When: April 20, 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Fort Greene Bar, 321 E 45th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Shake and move at ALL YER BOOS. The Fort Greene welcomes YOLOLO spinning All Yer Boos Vol. IV, featuring the best hits from the 2000s. You can dance to her best jams and celebrate the crazy holiday of 4/20.

Goldeneye 64 Tournament

When: April 20, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Monkey Barrel Bar, 4401 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Show off your skills in a Goldeneye 64 Tournament. You can compete against others to win Lootcrates, Colorado Rapids tickets and more. You can also listen to live music and watch the tournament if you are too shy to play.

Modular Home Kasita Pop-Up

When: April 20 – 21, 3 – 7 p.m.

Where: Great Divide Barrel Room, 1812 35th St., Denver,

Cost: Free and open to public

The Lowdown: Take a look at a Modular Home Kasita Pop-Up. These modular smart homes are traveling across the nation and stopping in Denver. The homes can be optimized with a handheld controller and the homes are only 400 square feet. You can snack on light bites and imbibe on refreshments while you tour the pop-up.

Saturday, April 21

Colorado Earth Day

When: April 21, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Colorado State Capitol, 200 E Colfax Ave. Ste 136, Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: The Sierra Club hosts Colorado Earth Day. Celebrate everything the earth does for us and push for environmental activism with yoga, a beer garden and more. You can listen to live music from The Broadcast, an opening ceremony from Four Winds Native American Council and speakers like Justin Reiter and Colorado State Representative Joseph Salazar.

4th Anniversary Celebration

When: April 21, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Comrade Brewing Company, 7667 E Iliff Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Comrade Brewing Company throws a 4th Anniversary Celebration. You can help celebrate by sipping on some amazing brews including a Grapefruit Superpower, Barrel Aged Chocolate Coconut Quit Stalin, More Dodge Less Ram and more. You can also dig into food from Grassroots Grill and snag some limited edition Stemmed Tulip Glassware.

3rd Annual Reinheitsgewhat?!

When: April 21, 12 – 6 p.m.

Where: Mockery Brewing, 3501 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Mockery Brewing honors the 502nd anniversary of the German Beer Purity Law with the 3rd Annual Reinheitsgewhat?! You can dance to live music from The Polkanauts, munch on food from a German menu provided by Pavy’s Food Truck and more. You can also sip on limited beer releases that all happen to break that purity law. If you are one the first 100 people in line you can also snag a commemorative glass.

Cajun Crawfish Boil

When: April 21, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: Monkey Barrel Bar, 4401 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: Free Admission

The Lowdown: Crack open some crustaceans at a Cajun Crawfish Boil. Monkey Barrel presents a boil hosted by The Bayou Boys. You can throw down crawfish by the pound with sides of corn, sausage and potatoes. You can sip on beer and listen to live music from Erica Brown and Lionel Young. The food and seating are first-come-first-serve, so get there early to make the most of it.

Spring Wine Tasting Festival

When: April 21, 4 – 6 p.m.

Where: Rackhouse Pub, 2875 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $100 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Spring is finally here and Rackhouse Pub honors it with a Spring Wine Tasting Festival. You can sip on the best wine from wine reps from places like The Infinite Monkey Theorem Urban Winery, Mood Wine, Wild Women Winery and more. The event is almost sold out so buy your tickets fast.

Kidrobot Kuba Dunny

When: April 21, 3 – 7 p.m.

Where: Lowbrow Denver, 38 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free Admission

The Lowdown: Lowbrow Denver presents Kidrobot Kuba Dunny. The release party features the debut of Mike Fudge’s “Kuba 5” Dunny. Fudge takes inspiration from ancient mystical stories with bold lines, creating custom toys, paintings prints and more. You can snag a Kuba figure and meet Fudge himself to sign the figure. You can also dive into drinks, giveaways and more.

99 Cent Records

When: April 21, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: Summit Music Hall, 1902 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Stop by Summit Musical Hall for 99 Cent Records. More than 10,000 vinyl records will be on sale and if the ones you pick aren’t 99 cents they will be sold for two-for-one. You can also delight in drink specials, peruse a poster art showcase and more during the event. This vinyl sale is one of the biggest in Colorado, so if you love that vinyl record sound, you need to get in on the action.

TH!S is NICE

When: April 21, 3 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space parties it up at TH!S is NICE, a 4/20 party. You can listen to a hip-hop showcase, delight in refreshments, shop local vendors and more. You can also take part in a mural installation, painting some of it yourself. Make sure to RSVP in advance.

Record Store Day

When: April 21, 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Twist & Shout Records, 2508 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Twist & Shout Records presents Record Store Day. You can stop in to look for your favorite vinyl and help Twist & Shout Records celebrates its 30th anniversary. You can explore hundreds of records with titles ranging from A-to-Z, so be ready to search.

Haitian Carnival

When: April 21, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Field House, 1600 Federal Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Learn about Haiti at a Haitian Carnival. You can play games, listen to music and taste Haitian food during the carnival. You can also shop a market with items made in Haiti, supporting a good cause. The Carnival supports The Road to Hope’s education and empowerment programs in the Caribbean nation.

Steamroller Print Making

When: April 21, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: 1600 Pierce St., Lakewood

Cost: $25 register here

The Lowdown: Print on a giant scale at Steamroller Print Making. You can help create prints with 4 foot by eight foot carved boards (which you get to carve) and watching them get pressed and printed with a two-ton steamroller. All participants will hang their prints to dry and take them home. Please note, if there is inclement weather on Saturday, the workshop will be moved to April 28.

Sunday, April 22

420 Hike

When: April 22, 2 p.m.

Where: Charles A Lory State Park, 820 Lodgepole Dr., Bellvue

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Explore Colorado’s wilderness on a 4/20 Hike. Stratos, the creators of a pharma-grade cannabis-infused line of products join together with Ben Owens of CannaVenture to create the 1.8-mile hike at Well Gulch Trail. Even though the event is endorsed by cannabis-friendly organizations, you cannot indulge in consuming cannabis products during the hike, due to being on public land. However, you can consume before or after the hike in a cannabis-friendly location.

Boy Bands & Backbends

When: April 22, 9 – 11 a.m.

Where: The Walnut Room, 3131 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Let go of the stress and tension built up from the week at Boy Bands & Backbends. Kady from Big Booty Yoga leads the class where you can listen to the best boy bands while you practice your yoga flow. After your sweat sesh you can refresh with a free mimosa or beer. All levels are welcome.

DECA

When: April 22, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Leon, 1112 E 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: $10 donation at the door

The Lowdown: Experience the creativity of Deca at a showcase of Deca, FelixFast4ward and DeeJay Tense. Deca is a rapper, producer and visual artist hailing from Denver. He uses urgent global themes in his writings, exploring the struggle of the human existence. FelixFast4ward is a sound painter that uses multiple instruments to create imaginative compositions.

Rare Fish Rare Beer

When: April 22, 2 – 9 p.m.

Where: Finn’s Manor, 2927 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Finn’s Manor joins forces with Baere Brewing and Rocky Mountain Flyathon to present Rare Fish Rare Beer. You can try over 10 types of rare beer at the event, like a table sour. You can win sick prizes in a silent auction like guided fishing trips, rare beer and more. The event raises funds for Running Rivers.

Cherry Creek Sneak

When: April 22, 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Cherry Creek Sneak, 3033 E 1st Ave., Denver

Cost: $45 – $50 register here

The Lowdown: Break a sweat at the Cherry Creek Sneak. You can participate in a 10 mile, five mile or 5k race to challenge your running abilities. You can also walk the race if you aren’t feeling too hot. After the race, you can relax at an after party, sip on free beer, get in on giveaways and more.

Earth Day Clean-Up

When: April 22, 3 – 4 p.m.

Where: Rosenberg’s Bagels & Delicatessen, 725 E 26th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free and open to public

The Lowdown: Give a little bit of love to Five Points with an Earth Day Clean-Up. You can help pick up trash around the Five Points/ RiNo area to appreciate Earth Day and improve the area. Gloves and grocery bags will be provided to clean up. You can also bring wildflower or native Colorado plant seeds to spread around on bare dirt to help pollinators and beautify the neighborhoods. Volunteers will meet at Rosenberg’s Bagels to discuss recyclables and then go to clean.



Want this list before everyone else?

Mark Your Calendars

The Man From 9 Dimensions

When: April 24, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 tickets available here

Film For All Seasons

When: April 25, 2 – 9 p.m.

Where: Landmark’s Chez Artiste Theatre, 2800 S Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $8.50 tickets available here

Grand Opening Group Exhibition

When: April 27, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Mirus Gallery Denver, 1144 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free register here

Thursday Night Bazaar

When: May 3, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora

Cost: Free – $30 tickets available here