Denver Flea’s Spring Flea descended on the RiNo/Cole neighborhood over the weekend, showering attendees with opportunities to shop wares from more than 200 vendors, including beloved artisanal brands like Tractor Beam Apparel, Point Blank Art, Landmine Design, Fancy Boheme and Worthy Made. With its rustic appearance and entrepreneurial history, Denver Rock Drill was the ideal new location to offer guests a variety of firsts, including more than 40 new vendors and pop-up bars serving Denver-inspired drinks, like The Real Dill Bloody Marys and Great Divide’s latest brew, Heyday Modern IPA. The Flea also partnered with local non-profit organizations, including Big Green, a nationwide network of learning gardens and food literacy programs; Culture Haus, the Denver Art Museum’s young philanthropist group that inspires and cultivates the next generation of arts patrons; and the Rocky Mountain MicroFinance Institute (RMMFI), a community creating economic and social mobility through entrepreneurship.

True to form, guests showed up in droves, wearing their best spring attire. From vintage, ’70s sweaters to ’90s-inspired overalls, retro was definitely the theme, so we put together the following lookbook of some of our favorites.

Photography by Rebecca Grant.