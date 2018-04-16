Denver Flea’s Spring Flea descended on the RiNo/Cole neighborhood over the weekend, showering attendees with opportunities to shop wares from more than 200 vendors, including beloved artisanal brands like Tractor Beam Apparel, Point Blank Art, Landmine Design, Fancy Boheme and Worthy Made. With its rustic appearance and entrepreneurial history, Denver Rock Drill was the ideal new location to offer guests a variety of firsts, including more than 40 new vendors and pop-up bars serving Denver-inspired drinks, like The Real Dill Bloody Marys and Great Divide’s latest brew, Heyday Modern IPA. The Flea also partnered with local non-profit organizations, including Big Green, a nationwide network of learning gardens and food literacy programs; Culture Haus, the Denver Art Museum’s young philanthropist group that inspires and cultivates the next generation of arts patrons; and the Rocky Mountain MicroFinance Institute (RMMFI), a community creating economic and social mobility through entrepreneurship.
True to form, guests showed up in droves, wearing their best spring attire. From vintage, ’70s sweaters to ’90s-inspired overalls, retro was definitely the theme, so we put together the following lookbook of some of our favorites.
Visantine Collective owner, Ivy Thompson, wore organic hemp culottes and a bamboo turtleneck from her collection.
Kirsten Snook chose classic black with a little ’90s inspiration.
“I got this vintage jacket recently in Glasgow, so I paired it with a handsewn kimono and vintage denim.” – Kaitlyn Rude
“I just got into vintage this year. I love this ’70s sweater because it was clearly knitted by someone. It’s such a great piece to wear with just about anything.” – Lily Dawson
“I paired this Current/Elliot jacket with a Madewell jumpsuit, handmade boots from Austin and a Stetson Open Traveler special edition hat I got from my husband.” – Jacqueline Scheer
Mayowa Adelugea chose limited edition Golf le Fleur Collection by Tyler, The Creator and Converse shoes to go with his Urban Outfitters gear.
“My boyfriend upped the ante when he put on his new jeans, so I put this together to make sure I looked cuter.” – Lydia Sunderland
Ben Roseberry embraced a combination of ’80s style and ’90s grunge to put together his look for the day.
“My entire outfit, including this furry duster and blush, patent leather loafers are from my favorite boutique in New York, called Aritzia.” – Kristin Janishefsky
Kevin Davis, Dylan Roukous and Cary Boucher went for eclectic comfort, including Winnie the Pooh Vans.
Alexandra Cordial went for a head-to-toe ensemble from her boutique, Seventy West.
“I got these booties from Macy’s, the jacket from eBay and the leggings from Target, so it’s all how you put it together.” – Christina Michaels
“We come to the Flea for alcohol, food and shopping. It’s the only relationship that never lets me down, but he’s a close second.” – Jeremy Duran (left), with his boyfriend, Ben Tillisch
Photography by Rebecca Grant.
