This summer is looking bright for hip-hop and rap fans. Red Rocks just announced Nas, Black Star, Pusha T, Brother Ali & The Reminders July 31 — yet another addition to the hot lineup that they already have set for this summer. New York hailing rapper Nasir Bin Dara Jones (Nas), isn’t a new name to the industry. He has steadily gained international attention since his debut album Illmatic in 1994, topping Billboard charts and associating with industry giants from Jay-Z to Ludacris, to name a few. His 11th studio album Life is Good was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 55th Annual Grammy Awards in 2012, and since he has only continued to grow. The rapper hasn’t produced an album since. However, he has made appearances recently in the documentary American Epic, a film celebrating the roots of American Music in 2017.

July 31 will not be his first time to perform alongside Pusha T. The two have appeared together with big names like Jeremih and Machine Gun Kelly, in the past. Also hailing from the east, Terrence LeVarr Thornton (Pusha T), has made a name for himself in the hip-hop game with chart-topping bangers like “Mercy,” a collaboration with Kanye West, Big Sean and 2 Chainz. His highly anticipated upcoming album, King Push, will be released at some point during 2018 and has been in production since 2014. The two industry icons will be joined by Brother Ali, Black Star and The Reminders — a show that is a can’t miss for anyone looking to rage this July.

This concert is an all ages event, July 31, at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Doors open at 5 p.m., and local presale (password LEGENDS) goes on sale April 12 at 10 a.m. here.