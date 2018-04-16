The weather is all over the place, but Denver has some stable events to keep you from getting cabin fever. Kick off your week by learning about data at Intro to Data Analytics and end it by witnessing your fitness at the Cherry Creek Sneak. Whatever you make of the week, take a minute to see this roundup of events in Denver.

Monday, April 16

Intro to Data Analytics

When: April 16, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Industry RiNo Station, 3858 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free get tickets here

The Lowdown: General Assembly presents an Intro to Data Analytics workshop. You can learn the basics of analytic functionality in Google Sheets and apply those techniques to real datasets. You don’t need to have any previous knowledge or experience to participate in the workshop, just be willing to learn. With this workshop, you can better understand data and how to apply it in your business presentations. Spaces are limited so get your ticket soon.

Variations on a Theme

When: April 16 – May 4, 12 – 8 p.m.

Where: Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, 2401 Welton St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library presents Variations on a Theme. The exhibition features the first solo collection of Yi-Ting Hsu’s work. Hsu’s collection was inspired by nature and music. The collection features drawings, acrylic paintings and watercolors. Hsu is a self-taught artist that grew up in Taiwan and immigrated to America in 2000. She is also a freelance clarinetist and teaches clarinet and piano.

Sharing the Vision of the Rossonian Hotel

When: April 16, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, 2401 Welton St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: A special announcement is to be made at Sharing the Vision of the Rossonian Hotel. The Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library hosts the news of the redevelopment of the Rossonian Hotel, an important part of Five Points history.

Tuesday, April 17

Yoga Tour

When: April 17 – May 29, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Im’Unique — or Illustrating Union Yoga & Wellness Tour — join together with the Denver Museum of Nature & Science for Yoga Tour. You can bend and pose in the museum and explore the exhibitions while practicing meditation and mindfulness.

World Hemophilia Day

When: April 17, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Hyatt Place, 440 14th St., Denver

Cost: Free registration here

The Lowdown: Help honor different bleeding disorders and those who experience them at World Hemophilia Day. You can delight in an education dinner and take a walk to the Denver Courthouse which will light up in red to support the Colorado Hemophilia Community.

An Evening With Dick and Dottie Lamm

When: April 17, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Public Library, 10 W 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Denver Public Library hosts An Evening With Dick and Dottie Lamm. Professor Tom Noel interviews the couple and gives insight into their lives and careers. Dick Lamm is a former Colorado Governor and continues to be a prominent figure in Denver’s community. You can sip on cocktails and nibble on hors d’oeuvres during the event. RSVP by emailing [email protected] or calling 720-865-2050.

Center for Art Collection Ethics Launch

When: April 17, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Sturm Hall, 2000 E Asbury Ave. Rm 457, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The University of Denver Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences department celebrates the Center for Art Collection Ethics (ACE) Launch. You can explore the center and listen to speakers about the launch and how it came to be. The launch expands the collection of art at the University of Denver.

RZA

When: April 17, 8 p.m.

Where: Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $36-$49 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Paramount Theatre welcomes RZA for an RZA: LIVE FROM THE 36th CHAMBER OF SHAOLIN. The event features RZA re-scoring the film from beginning to end. Every single frame of the film is revisited and re-scored using Wu-Tang catalog from two decades. The new scoring creates an amplified narrative of Kar-Leung’s classic.

Wednesday, April 18

Denver Vision: The Meow Wolf Effect

When: April 18, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: The Commons on Champa, 1245 Champa St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Alt Ethos invites you to explore Denver Vision: The Meow Wolf Effect. The vision takes a deeper look into how Meow Wolf has sparked a movement of change and imagination. The event will consist of an open discussion of how Denver can use that spark to push for more change with the use of “The Meow Wolf Effect” and become a better artistic example to other cities in our nation.

A Film For All Seasons

When: April 18, 2 – 9 p.m.

Where: Landmark’s Chez Artiste Theatre, 2800 S Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $8.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Landmark’s Chez Artiste Theatre is back with A Film For All Seasons. You can see a viewing of The Big City. The film, created by writer and director Satyajit Ray, reveals the first depiction of contemporary life in Kolkata — formally Calcutta, India. It also explores the journey of Arati who finds a job to support her family, despite a disagreement from her husband. The film dives into the identities of modern Indian Women.

Bulleit Frontier Sessions

When: April 18, 5 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: WeWork Union Station, 1550 Wewatta St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Hear local speakers talk about the impacts of climate change on the frontier at Bulleit Frontier Sessions. You can sip on Bulleit signature cocktails and participate in the discussion on how frontier forging industries and innovating companies are pushing the boundaries and improving the effects of climate change.

Colorado Cannabis Conversation

When: April 18, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Galvanize, 1644 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Listen to a panel of experts in a Colorado Cannabis Conversation. The panel is comprised of Ben Cort — a past TEDxMileHigh speaker, Wanda James — the CEO of Simply Pure Dispensary, Dr. Doris Gundersen — a board-certified doctor in general adult and forensic psychiatry and Christian Sederberg, Esq. — a partner and founding member of Vicente Sederberg LLC. Ricardo Baca, a veteran journalist and leader in the legal cannabis space moderates the panel focusing on having a better understanding of marijuana with commercialization, medicinal usage and more.

Big Fish & Begonia

When: April 18, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Landmark’s Mayan Theatre, 110 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: See a screening of Big Fish & Begonia. The film presents an ancient Chinese legend of love, adventure and sacrifice. Chun — a young girl from a mystical race that resides under the ocean — wants to explore the human world. On her sixteenth birthday, she transforms into a dolphin and starts her journey to the human realm. The film is presented in Mandarin with English subtitles.

Thursday, April 19

Time for Self-Reflection

When: April 19, 5 p.m.

Where: Art Gym Denver, 1460 Leyden St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Art Gym Denver welcomes the solo exhibition Time for Self-Reflection. The exhibition is comprised of works by Tony Ortega, a local master printmaker. The pieces take inspiration from culture, experiences and history of Chicanos/Latinos to create awareness of cultural diversity. Ortega has two Excellence in Arts awards from Governor Hickenlooper and has created multiple public art pieces and murals.

Wax Paper

When: April 19, 5 p.m.

Where: Art Gym Denver, 1460 Leyden St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: A new members show opens in Art Gym Denver. Wax Paper features encaustic and mixed media works created by Judith Bergquist and Gigia Kolouch. The exhibition showcases pieces inspired by nature. Bergquist and Koloucj have been members of Art Gym Denver for two years and work with the open art space and encaustic department.

Viva la Sirena Fashion Show

When: April 19, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Museo De Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Experience Viva la Sirena Fashion Show — the style of resistance. The show features designs from Alejandra Peralta. Peralta has designed a collection inspired by the Pachuca of the ’40s with a modern twist. Cha Cha Romero showcases hair and makeup alongside the designs of jewelry from Xencs L. Wing. The Pachuca are known for rebellious and sensual looks that broke the mainstream rules of beauty.

Earth Day Party

When: April 19, 10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Green Spaces Coworking, 2590 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Green Spaces Coworking celebrates its 10th anniversary and Earth Day with an Earth Day Party. According to them, the 10 year anniversary marks them as the “oldest coworking space in the country” but they are also the first “sustainable” coworking space, using 100 percent solar energy. The party features tours of the space, massages from massage therapists and more. You can peruse more than eight different vendors listen to music from DJ Cyn and sip on happy hour drinks. 4:30 to 6:30 is RSVP only, so register soon.

The After Party

When: April 19, 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: $9.10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Help RedLine Contemporary Art Center celebrate its 10th anniversary at The After Party. The party features drinks, games, dancing and more. You can listen to music from PORCELAIN and explore the gallery. The party supports RedLine’s mission to help build engagement and education with artists and communities.

Patio ART Battle

When: April 19, 7 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Meadowlark Kitchen, 2705 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Watch five artists battle live at a Patio ART Battle. The battle is 420 themed and features the artists competing with a three-by-three feet canvas to paint on with whatever materials they choose. Battling artists are Casey Kawaguchi, DINKC Studios, Markham Maes, Patrick Mcgregor and Scot LeFavor. You can see the battle, sip on drinks, listen to music and more.

Friday, April 20

Found Footage Festival

When: April 20 9:30 p.m.

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher join together to present Found Footage Festival. The festival features VHS videos found in thrift stores around the nation. Some of these videos include a collection of satanic panic videos from “The Law Enforcement Guide to Satanic Cults”, bloopers from North Dakota local news and footage from Pickett and Prueher’s fake strongman prank.

StarFest Denver

When: April 20 – 22, 6 p.m.

Where: Denver Marriot Tech Center, 4900 S Syracuse St., Denver

Cost: $25-$175 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dress up in your best cosplay and head over to Starfest Denver. The fest feature speakers like actor Scott Grimes, Actress Gigi Edgley and Actor Levar Burton. You can find collectible items from vendors, listen to panels and live performances, meet directors, writers and more all during the weekend.

Super Predators

When: April 20, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Core New Art Space, 900 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Core New Art Space presents Super Predators. The exhibition features works from artists Liebre and Ferry, inspired by nature, daydreams, violence and the question of who is the predator and who is the prey? You can experience sculptures, photography and more within the exhibition, all full of color. Liebre and Ferry joined together when they examined the similarities in both of their works.

Spring Passport to the Highlands

When: April 20 – 22, 10 a.m.

Where: Highlands Square, W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Shop till you drop at Spring Passport to the Highlands. You can receive a shopping passport at any of the participating stores in Highlands Square and shop the special promotions, trunk shows and more. You can also dig into snacks and have a chance to win grand prizes of gift cards if you get a stamp from five stores on your passport.

420 on the Block

When: April 20 – 22, 2 p.m.

Where: Fox Street Compound, 725 W 39th Ave., Denver

Cost: $25-$175 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Party out the weekend at 420 on the Block. The 420 music festival is back for the second year in a row. The 3-day festival features Action Bronson, Break Science, Matisyahu and more performing on two outdoor stages. You can also see live art, eat from food trucks and experience a free 420 bazaar.

Denver Rain Barrel Building Workshop

When: April 20, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Blue Moon Brewing Company, 3750 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: $20 – $40 register here

The Lowdown: Take advantage of the Rain Water Collection bill passed in 2016 at a Denver Rain Barrel Building Workshop. You can learn how to build rain barrels to fill with rainwater from your gutters to water your lawn and gardens with. As you build you can snack on bites from Blue Moon Brewing and learn about how to properly install the rain barrel and what you can use the water for.

420 After Party

When: April 20, 6 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space makes the most of 420 with a 420 After Party. The event features local artists like Sadie Young, TH!S and DiNK, musicians like P.D.F – official, Left Lung and UNFOLD_Music, jewelers, vendors and more. You can munch on food from food trucks, watch live glass blowing and snag some sick door prizes and giveaways.

Saturday, April 21

Colorado Earth Day

When: April 21, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Colorado State Capitol, 200 E Colfax Ave. Ste 136, Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: The Sierra Club hosts Colorado Earth Day. Celebrate everything the earth does for us and push for environmental activism with yoga, a beer garden and more. You can listen to live music from The Broadcast, an opening ceremony from Four Winds Native American Council and speakers like Justin Reiter and Colorado State Representative Joseph Salazar.

Zine Making Workshop

When: April 21, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Denver Zine Library, 2400 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Learn how to make your own zines at a Zine Making Workshop. The Denver Zine Library and Girl Rock Denver partner up for the workshop to show you how to create your own media with original art, writing and more. If that doesn’t tickle your fancy you can peruse Denver Zine Library’s collection of over 20,000 zines.

Earth Day Creek Clean-Up

When: April 21, 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: River Run Park, 2101 W Oxford Ave., Sheridan

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Show your appreciation for the planet at an Earth Day Creek Clean-Up. Groundwork Denver hosts the clean-up starting at River Run Park and cleaning along the South Platte River and Bear Creek. You can experience the beauty of our local nature and help it out a bit. All volunteers will receive a light lunch after the clean-up.

Denver March for Babies

When: April 21, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: City Park, 1700 York St., Denver

Cost: Donation of your choice, register here

The Lowdown: Raise funds for mothers and infants in need at the Denver March for Babies. You can start or join a team and walk in the three-mile march to support women and children across the nation. The march, created by March of Dimes, raises funds for every stage of pregnancy research, programs and education to help those in need.

Silk Print Workshop

When: April 21, 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: CHAC Gallery-Denver, 772/774 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $35

The Lowdown: Learn the basics of silk screen printing at a Silk Print Workshop. Fred Domingo Jurado leads the workshop to present applications and techniques of silk screen printing. You can make two to three colored prints and take home the skills to create more on your own. Spaces are extremely limited, email [email protected] to register.

Kidrobot Kuba Dunny

When: April 21, 3 – 7 p.m.

Where: Lowbrow Denver, 38 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free Admission

The Lowdown: Lowbrow Denver presents Kidrobot Kuba Dunny. The release party features the debut of Mike Fudge’s “Kuba 5” Dunny. Fudge takes inspiration from ancient mystical stories with bold lines, creating custom toys, paintings prints and more. You can snag a Kuba figure and meet Fudge himself to sign the figure. You can also dive into drinks, giveaways and more.

Sunday, April 22

420 Hike

When: April 22, 2 p.m.

Where: Charles A Lory State Park, 820 Lodgepole Dr., Bellvue

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Explore Colorado’s wilderness on a 420 Hike. Stratos, the creators of a pharma-grade cannabis-infused line of products join together with Ben Owens of CannaVenture to create the 1.8-mile hike at Well Gulch Trail. Even though the event is endorsed by cannabis-friendly organizations, you cannot indulge in consuming cannabis products during the hike, due to being on public land. However, you can consume before or after the hike in a cannabis-friendly location.

DECA

When: April 22, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Leon, 1112 E 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: $10 donation at the door

The Lowdown: Experience the creativity of Deca at a showcase of Deca, FelixFast4ward and DeeJay Tense. Deca is a rapper, producer and visual artist hailing from Denver. He uses urgent global themes in his writings, exploring the struggle of the human existence. FelixFast4ward is a sound painter that uses multiple instruments to create imaginative compositions.

Cleaning Up The Crime Scene

When: April 22, 4 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Lighthouse Writers Workshop, 1515 Race St., Denver

Cost: $10-$15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Atlas Obscura Society Denver partners with Nick Hodgdon for Cleaning Up The Crime Scene. Nick Hodgdon is the owner and founder of Crime Scene Cleaners, Inc., based in Denver. You can take a look at before and after photos of locations that Hodgdon’s company have cleaned up and ask questions about the profession that few can stomach.

Cherry Creek Sneak

When: April 22, 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Cherry Creek Sneak, 3033 E 1st Ave., Denver

Cost: $45 – $50 register here

The Lowdown: Break a sweat at the Cherry Creek Sneak. You can participate in a 10 mile, five mile or 5k race to challenge your running abilities. You can also walk the race if you aren’t feeling too hot. After the race, you can relax at an after party, sip on free beer, get in on giveaways and more.

