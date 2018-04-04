–

April 20 is somewhat of a holy day in Denver.

Each year, cannabis lovers light up across the city to celebrate a day of marijuana appreciation, and this year the International Church of Cannabis is one spot to add to your hit list. The church made its debut on 420 last year and has been hosting weekly sermons ever since. The center has become a place for locals to explore the “best version of themselves, discover a creative voice and enrich their community with the fruits of that creativity,” and this 4/20 will be no exception.

This year, the church will celebrate its first anniversary with Elevate 2018, a non-consumption 420 event. The event will host Grammy Award-winning musician Melissa Etheridge for a community conversation. Singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge has made a name for herself through music and activism. She’s won both an Academy Award and a Grammy, and as a breast cancer survivor, has been a strong supporter of legalizing marijuana. Now, she’s coming to Denver on the day of marijuana celebration to share her stories and passion with Denver.

Speaker and artist Ron English will also join the event. He is the father of POPaganda — a term used to describe the unique mashup of fine art with advertising and brand imagery. The lineup is stacked and the event is free, aka there’s no better place to celebrate 4/20 this year than at The International Church of Cannabis.

The event will take place Friday, April 20, from 5:30 – 9:30 p.m. at The International Church of Cannabis, 400 South Logan Street, Denver. It is free, but those who wish to participate must register here because space in the venue is limited.

