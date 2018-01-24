Animal activists in Denver will have an opportunity next week to take a stance against trophy hunting.

On February 3, 2018, people across the globe will protest the killing of animals for personal gain at the Worldwide Rally Against Trophy Hunting (WRATH). Rallies will commence in multiple U.S. and international cities, including Denver.

Activists who are attending the Denver rally will meet at the Colorado State Capitol building along Lincoln Avenue at 11 a.m.

The main rally will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, during the last day of the annual conference of Safari Club International, a wildlife organization that works to protect hunters’ rights.

The organizers of the Denver rally, Animal ACTion Network, will provide posters and leaflets to protesters. They advise bringing water and dressing in layers in case the weather gets cold. Anyone who is attending the Denver rally can RSVP via the Animal ACTion Network meetup page.

Compassion Works International, an animal rights organization that investigates animal cruelty, created WRATH after the 2015 killing of Cecil the Lion. Their goal with the rally is to bring attention to trophy hunting and the animals like Cecil who suffer at the behest of someone wanting a piece of home decor. In 2016, people from 35 cities in six different countries participated in the inaugural rally. Their mission statement, along with the confirmed locations of this year’s rally, can be found here.