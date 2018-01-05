Last month, we found one of our new favorite brunch spots at Belleview Station. The Urban Egg (also known as Over Easy in Colorado Springs), opened by Colorado Springs restauranteur Randy Price has three locations — one in Highlands Ranch, one in Fort Collins and another closer to us at Belleview Station. Hop the Light Rail or take an uber, though. It could be a boozy one.

The Family

Urban Egg produces an unbelievably comfortable atmosphere because it’s a true family affair — with all locations co-operated by Randy Price and his son and partner Brennan. Also involved are Randy’s wife Liz, Randy’s daughter Tiffany and Brennan’s wife Alycia.

The family opened Over Easy — the same concept under a different name in Colorado Springs — in 2012, a move that Randy Price calls a “homerun right out of the gates.”

“We looked at Colorado Springs to see what it was missing,” he explained. “There’s literally 50 lunch choices, 70 dinner choices and like two breakfast places. We didn’t feel that there was anything innovative in the breakfast scene down here — no locally sourced organic product, no innovative bar programs. So we made it ourselves.”

Randy Price wasn’t a stranger to the restaurant industry. He’s been working in it since he was 14 years old in Detroit, eventually working in management at the Hillstone-Houstons group and opening his own restaurants — a group that has grown to 12 locations (including Sonterra and Salsa Brava) and six breakfast spots.

Now, they’re looking to expand into Denver — at a rate of one to two locations every year for the next three years.

“These days, people expect the food to be great, but outstanding customer service is what builds true guest loyalty,” Price explained. “We’re super excited to be developing in the Denver market, and we hope the community sees that when they eat with us.”

Price hangs his confidence on the company’s ability to hire, train and retain the right people, something that has been difficult for most restaurants with the ever competitive hunt for talent in the state.

“Our team is most important to me. We treat our employees as family and our guests as friends,” Price explained. “It’s the toughest it’s ever been. But the bottom line is, this is the industry we’ve chosen to be in, and we need to start thinking outside of the box to find the right folks.”

The Food & Drinks

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

At Urban Egg, it’s all about options. The menu has nine types of pancakes and French toasts, six benedicts, eight extra egg dishes, a health section, soups and salads, burgers and sandwiches and more. Brunch is a meal for the truly indecisive, and Urban Egg properly caters to that.

Some of our favorites include the Colorado Blueberry Streusel Pancakes (three for $8.49) with fresh blueberries, toasted streusel, lemon honey butter and a blueberry-infused maple syrup, the Tuscan Benedict ($11.99) with prosciutto, tomato, fresh basil, hollandaise and a balsamic drizzle and the huevos rancheros ($9.99).

Keeping with the family vibe, many dishes are named after Price family members. This includes the Fred’s Hawaiian Pancakes (three for $8.49) with Hawaiian pineapple, toasted coconut, housemade vanilla cream anglaise and cinnamon butter — named after Price’s late brother — and (our favorite) the Tatum’s Avocado Toast ($10.49) — named after Price’s other daughter — with local multi-grain bread, fresh avocado, poached egg, crispy bacon, olive oil, sea salt, queso fresco and served with a crispy prosciutto and melon salad.

Drinks are just as expansive, with a selection of breakfast cocktails (like a build your own bloody mary bar, six types of mimosas and a morning margarita), 11 signature “Barista Favorite” drinks and six natural juice blends. And, if you’re feeling ready for it, you can add vodka to any juice blend. Our favorite was The Cure ($5.50 for alcohol-free) with pineapple, vanilla, orange and coconut water.

While the menu is full of choices, Price is very stringent about sourcing. Urban Egg currently sources from more than 45 Colorado suppliers — for everything from eggs and goat cheese to tortillas and toast.

Urban Egg Belleview Station is located at 6991 East Belleview Avenue, Denver. It is open daily from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

All photos courtesy of Urban Egg.