The Source Marketplace announced today it is welcoming a new tenant. Caffe Figurati, a new coffee concept from Commonwealth Coffee Roasters founder Jason Farrar, will replace Boxcar Coffee at The Source come mid-February. The new cafe will preview its official opening with a pop-up shop starting January 28 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., seven days a week.

The decision came after Boxcar Coffee decided to relocate to Boulder in order to expand to a bigger facility. The roaster started at The Source when it opened back in 2013.

“Boxcar was with us at the beginning and has been a pillar of the Source community. Having their active full-scale coffee roastery right behind the cafe has also put on display the fascinating and highly-skilled roasting process that results in a perfect brew. We are excited for them as they continue to grow,” said Justin Croft, Partner at Zeppelin Development.

Caffe Figurati plans to differ from Boxcar and other shops in the area by focusing on international styles of coffee service.

“Caffe Figurati is going to serve coffee in ways Denver has yet to see – drawing inspiration from coffee cultures around the world. We will be featuring a traditional Italian style service espresso bar, alongside Japanese style pour-over services. We love The Source and can’t wait to be a part of the creative community that makes this place so rad,” said Farrar.

However, since Farrar is known for his roasting skills over at Commonwealth, the shop will continue Boxcar’s tradition and will roast on site at The Source.

“Caffe Figurati will be an amazing addition with their own roaster and cafe, offering the incredible beans and high level of service Commonwealth Coffee is known for,” said Croft.

Once fully operational, Caffe Figurati will be open from Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Alongside its coffee, the cafe will offer seasonally driven desserts that will pair with your espresso and other meticulously crafted drinks.

The Source Marketplace is located at 350 Brighton Boulevard, Denver.