Vail Resorts and Telluride Ski & Golf announced that skiers and snowboarders are able to hit Telluride with their Epic Passes starting in the 2018/2019 winter season. The addition of Telluride brings the total mountain resorts available through the pass up to 46. Epic Pass holders will receive a couple of added perks at Telluride, including direct access to the lifts and discounted tickets.

This announcement comes shortly after news of the Ikon Pass, which some say may rival the Epic Pass with its 23 national and international destinations.

The only Epic passes that have access to Telluride are Epic Pass, Epic 7-Day and Epic 4-Day Holders. Epic Pass Holders will get seven days of skiing or snowboarding at Telluride with no blackout dates. Once they use all seven days, they can purchase lift tickets for 50 percent off. With the Epic 7-Day and Epic 4-Day Passes, skiers and snowboarders can hit the slopes at Telluride with no blackout dates for up to seven or four days, respectively. Those pass holders can purchase lift tickets at Telluride for 20 percent off once they use all the days on their passes. All Epic Pass holders are able to skip the ticket window and go directly to the lift with their passes. Telluride Season Pass holders and members of Telluride Ski & Golf Club who have full winter access are able to purchase lift tickets at any Vail Resorts-owned mountain for 50 percent off.

“Epic Pass skiers and snowboarders thrive on new, unique one-of-a-kind adventures,” said Bill Jensen, CEO of Telluride Ski & Golf. “We offer an extraordinary big mountain experience, signature hospitality and guest service, and an authentic, welcoming mountain town surrounded by stunning scenery.”

Telluride is located in the San Juan Mountains and has the highest concentration of 13,000- and 14,000-foot peaks in North America. The resort has over 2,000 skiing acres and different terrains for people of all different skill levels and views that make each run memorable. Readers of Condé Nast Traveler rated Telluride “#1 Ski Resort in North America” five of the last six years.

Season passes for the 2018/2019 winter season will go on sale in early March and you can purchase them here.

All photos courtesy of Telluride Ski Resort.