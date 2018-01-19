RiNo has 14 craft breweries, distilleries, cideries and wineries in one-square-mile, making it the most concentrated craft beverage scene in the country (or at least according to Drink RiNo)— and setting the perfect stage to network with locals while enjoying local booze. It’s also earning merits for creativity, with murals, art galleries and cultural activities bursting at the seams. Drink RiNo, a nonprofit trade association of craft beverage producers just announced its hopes of supporting the creative souls who help make RiNo a sought-after destination by offering an Artist Appreciation Card for local artists to receive discounts at their member RiNo establishments.

“We are grateful to the resident artists that make our neighborhood an amazing place to live, work and visit,” Marla Yetka, co-founder of Bigsby’s Folly remarked. “We developed the Artist Appreciation Card to honor them and show our appreciation by offering year-long discounts and special offers at all of our establishments anytime they would like to visit.”

Drink RiNo gathers members who are independent craft adult beverage producers in the RiNo Art District into a kind of boozy union. The members enjoy support from other business owners who understand their trade, work together to improve accessibility in the quickly developing area and strive to put RiNo in the spotlight as a top destination in Denver. The 14 current members are: Beryl’s Beer Co., Bierstadt Lager, Bigsby’s Folly, Black Shirt Brewing Co., The Block Distilling Co., C Squared Ciders, Epic Brewing, Great Divide Brewing Co., The Infinite Monkey Theorem, Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, Mockery Brewing Co., Our Mutual Friend Malt & Brew, Ratio Beerworks and Stem Ciders.

In order to be part of the Artist Appreciation Card through Drink RiNo, interested artists must RSVP through this website before January 23, 2018. An appreciation party is planned at Bigsby’s Folly on January 25 from 5 to 7 p.m., with complimentary appetizers and beverage samplings from members of Drink RiNo. The card is reserved for RiNo Art District members— an individual artist can become a member for up to $50 a year with the only requirement being they must work, reside or create in RiNo. The Artist Appreciation Card will also be available at Bigsby’s Folly following the January events, but only after joining as an art district member.

The discounts and deals found on the Artist Appreciation Card are detailed below:

Beryl’s: $1 Off all full pours, anytime

Bierstadt: Slow Pour Pils + Side of Mac for $6, anytime (one per person per day)

Bigsby’s Folly: 25% off Growlers To-Go and 10% off retail and tabs for 4 people, anytime

Black Shirt Brewing: $1 off full pours

The Block Distilling: $2 off cocktails

C-Squared Ciders: 20% off bottled cider (and growlers) to-go, anytime

Epic: 20% of draft and beer to-go, anytime

Great Divide: $1 off all full pours, anytime (RiNo Barrel Bar only)

Infinite Monkey Theorem: 10% off retail and tabs for 4 people, anytime

Mockery: $1 off full pours

Our Mutual Friend: $1 off full pours

Ratio: $1 off full pours, anytime

Stem Ciders: $2 off any Stem Ciders pour