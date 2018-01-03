Come spring, Denver will be introduced to a whole new world of fashion. For the first time in Denver Fashion Weekend history, we’ve now become Denver Fashion Week. From March 18 through the 23, there will be a whole week dedicated to fashion workshops, events and six runway shows. And with more fashion shows comes more opportunities to become involved.

This Sunday, we are casting for the very first season of Denver Fashion Week. This season we will be holding not three, but five nights of runway shows (with six total shows). From a children’s fashion show and a bridal show to our annual hair show, the week is filled with different opportunities. Whether you have runway experience, or you want to be a part of the DFW for the first time, all experiences are welcomed.

Casting will be Sunday, January 7 at Walker Fine Art. Sign-ups for participating can be found here. Time varies for age group and model style so please read the forms carefully before signing up.

We hope to see you on the DFW runway!

Tickets for Denver Fashion Week workshops, events and runway shows can be purchased here.